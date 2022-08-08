ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

krrw.com

Wisconsin Woman Charged With Stealing 57K From Mother With Dementia in MN

(Rochester, MN) — A Wisconsin woman is facing charges after Rochester authorities say she stole nearly 57-thousand dollars from her elderly mother. Monica Zanon was in court Thursday in Winona County accused of felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, theft by false representation, and theft by swindle charges. Prosecutors say Zanon allegedly took her mother, who has dementia, to the bank in Winona in September 2021. Zanon had herself added to her mother’s account and withdrew nearly 56-thousand dollars, allegedly telling officials the money would go into a joint account at another bank. Charges say Zanon later spent 50-thousand on her mortgage and put the rest into a new account in her name only. Records show the victim’s son has power of attorney over her accounts.
WEAU-TV 13

Police looking for information in connection to Augusta vandalism

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Augusta Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for significant damage around the city. Police say on Saturday they were notified of vandalism to the City Public Works building located on the 200 block of North Stone Street. Graffiti can...
Kat Kountry 105

Two Injured After Being Thrown from Motorcycle in Winona County

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist and passenger were hurt after being thrown from their motorcycle in Winona County Saturday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 50-year-old James Slotowski and passenger 51-year-old Deanna Slotowski were traveling west on Interstate 90 near the Minnesota-Wisconsin state line when their motorcycle went off the road and crashed in the median around noon. The report says the Chicago residents were ejected from the motorcycle as they were coming up a large hill out of the Mississippi River Valley.
wanderwisdom.com

Exploring La Crosse, Wisconsin—A Hidden Gem in the Midwest

Sal Santiago writes about travel, minimalism, art, philosophy, and living an alternative lifestyle. Where can you get off the beaten path, visit a geographically unique area, a town with historic charm, while still seeing lots of wildlife and a few novelty attractions? Look no further than La Crosse, Wisconsin. All of these bases are covered in this small town on the Mississippi River in the southwestern part of the state.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Cardinal, Archbishop of Luxembourg to visit La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A cardinal of the Catholic Church is coming to La Crosse. Jean Claude Hollerich will attend a mass at Holy Trinity Church Tuesday. Hollerich is also the archbishop of Luxembourg. His visit comes as La Crosse prepares to name Junglinster Luxembourg as the city’s eighth ‘sister city’. “It’s a real tribute not just to Wisconsin,...
wizmnews.com

La Crosse County urged to seek funding for broadband expansion

State leaders in Wisconsin would like everybody to have access to broadband service for the internet, but not everyone can get it. Nearly 400 households in the county and roughly 14 businesses do not have broadband, according to Charlotte Peters with UW-Extension in La Crosse County. Peters said the county...
uwlax.edu

Old cemetery gets new life

UW-La Crosse archaeology class helps family reclaim its roots. CROOKED CREEK TOWNSHIP, Minn. — On a hill in a rolling valley in Houston County, Minnesota, a cluster of headstones has stood for more than a century. This is the resting place of some of the earliest pioneers in Crooked...
Kat Kountry 105

Two Seriously Injured in Winona Rollover Crash

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Winona residents suffered serious injuries after their vehicle was in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 71-year-old Jacqueline Klees was traveling south on Hwy. 61 in Winona when her vehicle entered the right-hand ditch and rolled over in the area of Clarks Ln around 3:30 p.m. Klees and her passenger, 38-year-old Amanda Fast, suffered life-threatening injuries.
wizmnews.com

Bridging the community: New La Crescent bike bridge is just the start

A new bike bridge in La Crescent is helping connect communities and keep cyclists safe. The city has been wanting to focus on building and improving biking and pedestrian trails for over 20 years but, at the state level, the focus was on improving conditions for motorized vehicles, so funding to help build these trails was not available.
wizmnews.com

Pfaff moves on in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, will face Van Orden

Brad Pfaff is moving on to represent Democrats in the 3rd Congressional District. With 99% of the voting complete, Pfaff had 39% of the vote, with Rebecca Cooke coming in second at 31.1%. Deb McGrath had 19.1% and Mark Neumann was at 10.8%. Pfaff, who will join La Crosse Talk...
wizmnews.com

Graff Main Hall to get HVAC overhaul

The oldest building at UW-La Crosse will get a heating system makeover. The state building commission has okayed a $14 million upgrade of the HVAC system at Graff Main Hall, which opened in 1909. Heating and air conditioning equipment at Main Hall is about 40 to 50 years old, and...
