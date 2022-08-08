Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Hug me brother: Morel elated Contreras still with Cubs
As the clock ticked toward MLB’s trade deadline, Cubs rookie Christopher Morel says he was “counting down the minutes.”. Willson Contreras, who’s been a mentor to Morel and has taken him under his wing this season, was on the trade block, and most expected the Cubs catcher to be dealt by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Cubs acquire former Cleveland slugger Franmil Reyes
Franmil Reyes went from 30 home runs in 115 games last year to designated for assignment by Cleveland a few days ago to the Cubs via waiver claim on Monday. The move represents a roughly $1.5 million (for now) flyer on a 27-year-old slugger with a .478 career slugging percentage and two 30-homer seasons in the last two full MLB seasons, who has slumped miserably this year.
Yardbarker
Former White Sox Pitcher Dane Dunning Dominant in 8-0 Rangers Rout
Dane Dunning blanked his former team over his seven innings of work Saturday. He allowed just one hit to the Chicago White Sox, a second-inning infield single to Yoan Moncada. Adolis Garcia drove in five Texas Rangers’ runs en route to the 8-0 victory. Chicago traded the right-hander to...
theScore
Heyward won't return to Cubs in 2023
Jason Heyward's time with the Chicago Cubs is nearing an end. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday that Heyward - who has one year remaining on his deal - won't return to the club in 2023, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. He added that Heyward - who's...
Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A
Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year. A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. The Schwindel option clears a space on the...
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal moving to Cubs' bench Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Madrigal will take a seat after starting the last two games and four of the past five. Christopher Morel will move to the keystone while Zach McKinstry takes over on third base and bats eighth.
Yardbarker
Cubs Send Frank Schwindel to Iowa After Win
The move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. The 30-year-old is having a brutal season at the plate and the team’s acquisition of outfielder Franmil Reyes certainly crowds the roster. With Schwindel seemingly becoming the odd man out, sending him down is probably the right move.
Here are the Cubs, Reds Field of Dreams Game uniforms
The Cubs and Reds will be dressed for the occasion when they square off in Dyersville, Iowa, at the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday. MLB has unveiled the two clubs' uniforms for the unique matchup, both of which are throwbacks to the early 20th century. The Cubs first wore...
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requests a trade
The relationship between the new front office in Chicago and one of their star defenders has likely reached a breaking point. Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has requested a trade. Smith, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, has been seeking a new contract from the Bears....
Yardbarker
Franmil Reyes Joins Cubs Lineup; Pair of Pitchers to Make Rehab Starts
The Chicago Cubs (44-64) will continue their tank-off with the Washington Nationals (36-75) Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT. Like most things this season, the Cubs are losing the tank-off and didn’t help things by beating the Nationals last night 6-3. Personally, I’m a fan of the Cubs re-signing Tyler Chatwood and having him pitch every game so Chicago can slide into the bottom three records. Just saying.
Former UC Forward Joins Loyola Chicago Coaching Staff
The standout helped lead Cincinnati to 2017-18 AAC Regular Season and Tournament titles.
247Sports
Chicago Bears stock watch: Early training camp edition
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears have completed 10 practices in training camp as we inch closer to the start of the 2022 season and things are starting to ramp up a bit at Halas Hall for Matt Eberflus and his staff. Chicago is preparing for their first...
