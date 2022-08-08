The Chicago Cubs (44-64) will continue their tank-off with the Washington Nationals (36-75) Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT. Like most things this season, the Cubs are losing the tank-off and didn’t help things by beating the Nationals last night 6-3. Personally, I’m a fan of the Cubs re-signing Tyler Chatwood and having him pitch every game so Chicago can slide into the bottom three records. Just saying.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO