ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Hug me brother: Morel elated Contreras still with Cubs

As the clock ticked toward MLB’s trade deadline, Cubs rookie Christopher Morel says he was “counting down the minutes.”. Willson Contreras, who’s been a mentor to Morel and has taken him under his wing this season, was on the trade block, and most expected the Cubs catcher to be dealt by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs acquire former Cleveland slugger Franmil Reyes

Franmil Reyes went from 30 home runs in 115 games last year to designated for assignment by Cleveland a few days ago to the Cubs via waiver claim on Monday. The move represents a roughly $1.5 million (for now) flyer on a 27-year-old slugger with a .478 career slugging percentage and two 30-homer seasons in the last two full MLB seasons, who has slumped miserably this year.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former White Sox Pitcher Dane Dunning Dominant in 8-0 Rangers Rout

Dane Dunning blanked his former team over his seven innings of work Saturday. He allowed just one hit to the Chicago White Sox, a second-inning infield single to Yoan Moncada. Adolis Garcia drove in five Texas Rangers’ runs en route to the 8-0 victory. Chicago traded the right-hander to...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Heyward won't return to Cubs in 2023

Jason Heyward's time with the Chicago Cubs is nearing an end. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday that Heyward - who has one year remaining on his deal - won't return to the club in 2023, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. He added that Heyward - who's...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Tennessee, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A

Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year. A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. The Schwindel option clears a space on the...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal moving to Cubs' bench Tuesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Madrigal will take a seat after starting the last two games and four of the past five. Christopher Morel will move to the keystone while Zach McKinstry takes over on third base and bats eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Send Frank Schwindel to Iowa After Win

The move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. The 30-year-old is having a brutal season at the plate and the team’s acquisition of outfielder Franmil Reyes certainly crowds the roster. With Schwindel seemingly becoming the odd man out, sending him down is probably the right move.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Bend Cubs#Minor League#Obp#Rbi#The Iowa Cubs#The Toledo Mud Hens Lrb
Yardbarker

Franmil Reyes Joins Cubs Lineup; Pair of Pitchers to Make Rehab Starts

The Chicago Cubs (44-64) will continue their tank-off with the Washington Nationals (36-75) Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT. Like most things this season, the Cubs are losing the tank-off and didn’t help things by beating the Nationals last night 6-3. Personally, I’m a fan of the Cubs re-signing Tyler Chatwood and having him pitch every game so Chicago can slide into the bottom three records. Just saying.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Chicago Bears stock watch: Early training camp edition

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears have completed 10 practices in training camp as we inch closer to the start of the 2022 season and things are starting to ramp up a bit at Halas Hall for Matt Eberflus and his staff. Chicago is preparing for their first...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy