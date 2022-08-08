Read full article on original website
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Charge 8 People With 34 Felonies In Drug Investigation
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged eight people with drug-related offenses following a significant long-term investigation in north Sarasota. Beginning in February, Special Investigation detectives partnered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in response to recent
Carrollwood Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Longworth, in connection with the bank robbery that took place Monday, August 8, 2022, at the TD Bank located at 10821 N Dale Mabry Highway. Longworth faces one count of Robbery with a
2 arrested for threatening to blow up Manatee bank during robbery, deputies say
Two men were arrested Tuesday after Manatee deputies said they threatened to blow up a bank during a robbery.
'It's senseless': Family of motorcyclist on life support reacts to arrest of alleged road rage driver
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A serious crash has sent a local family into a frenzy while they try to keep their loved one alive. "I got his picture. he was all purple, stitched up, out of it. Swollen with tubes and it was just heartbreaking," Dale Lamoreaux said. He...
Motorcyclist ‘violently’ struck in road rage incident, Citrus deputies say
A Citrus County man was accused of attempted vehicular homicide Monday after authorities said he intentionally crashed his SUV into a motorcyclist during a road rage incident in Crystal River.
cw34.com
Two men rob multiple stores in central Florida
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two men after they robbed multiple stores at gunpoint in central Florida on Sunday. According to deputies, the men entered the Family Dollar in Poinciana just after the store opened at 7 a.m. Surveillance video from...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man 2nd suspect arrested for Tampa apartment homicide
A man has been arrested in Southwest Florida in connection to a deadly Tampa apartment complex shooting. Tuesday afternoon, detectives with the Fort Myers Police Departments Group Violence Intervention Unit, alongside the United States Marshals Service, arrested Demon Jamaol Speed, 29. Speed had an active First Degree Homicide warrant out...
HCSO: Hillsborough County Jail employee arrested after argument turns physical
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested after an argument turned physical on Saturday.
Deadly hit-and-run crash remains unsolved 8 years later
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for any information related to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened eight years ago.
St. Pete officer on leave after being arrested on battery charge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a battery charge Saturday. Hillsborough County jail records show that Robert Turner was booked into the county jail at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The records listed Turner’s occupation as a police officer. In a statement to 8 On Your Side, the […]
98online.com
Drug Suspect Caught In Act Assured Cops That, “Meth Is Legal Now”
That is what Enzo Zabala-Cardozo, 31, “advised” Florida cops who caught him, glass pipe at his lips, attempting to light up early yesterday in a St. Petersburg alleyway, according to an arrest affidavit. Upon spotting police, Zabala-Cardozo began walking away, but not before declaring that, “Meth is legal...
Sheriff’s Ag Unit Finds Wandering Pony In Spring Hill, Pasco County
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A wandering pony was found in Spring Hill, Pasco County, and the Sheriff wants to return it home to its owner. According to deputies, Pasco Sheriff’s Office’s Agriculture Unit found the pictured black male pony, on Aug. 8 around 10:30
At least 1 person killed in crash on 102nd Avenue in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in western Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the area of 102nd Avenue and 97th Street in Seminole on a report of the crash. A 10 Tampa...
20 people displaced after fire at Pasco County apartment building
Pasco County firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at an Odessa apartment complex Tuesday evening.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing Manatee County man found deceased
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing Manatee County man has been found deceased after deputies issued an alert. Donald Arendt, 76, was found deceased Monday morning near Emerson Point after a boater spotted him just off shore. Arendt was last seen leaving his Parrish home Sunday around 11 a.m. on his electric bicycle. Arendt had Alzheimer’s and deputies issued a missing endangered adult alert.
Florida Man Arrested After Pulling AR-15 In Parking Space Dispute
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police detectives have arrested a 44-year-old man in the aftermath of an armed dispute over parking that occurred in late July of this year David H. Berry, 44, was charged with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, after further investigation by the
FedEx driver killed in Hillsborough County crash
FORT LONESOME, Fla. — A FedEx delivery driver was killed in a crash Monday morning in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. State Road 674 at Katie Stanaland Road, according to an agency crash report. Troopers say the FedEx van,...
Deputies find missing Florida man with help of Bluetooth tracking device
A missing Hernando County man was found with the help of a Bluetooth tracking device, the sheriff's office said.
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco Fire firefighters on scene of a two-alarm fire in Odessa
ODESSA, FLA - Pasco Fire Rescue is on scene of a two alarm fire at the Tuscano at Suncoast Crossings on SR-54 near the Suncoast Parkway. According to Fire Rescue, firefighters are working to knock down the fire. The building is evacuated, and all residents are accounted for. This story is developing, and we will have more when its available.
Ruskin Man Killed In Head-On Crash Monday
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old Ruskin man was killed in a head-on crash that happened around 10:10 am on Monday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Ruskin man, a FedEx delivery van, was traveling eastbound on SR-674, approaching Katie Stanaland Road. Troopers say
