Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Two men rob multiple stores in central Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two men after they robbed multiple stores at gunpoint in central Florida on Sunday. According to deputies, the men entered the Family Dollar in Poinciana just after the store opened at 7 a.m. Surveillance video from...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Fort Myers man 2nd suspect arrested for Tampa apartment homicide

A man has been arrested in Southwest Florida in connection to a deadly Tampa apartment complex shooting. Tuesday afternoon, detectives with the Fort Myers Police Departments Group Violence Intervention Unit, alongside the United States Marshals Service, arrested Demon Jamaol Speed, 29. Speed had an active First Degree Homicide warrant out...
FORT MYERS, FL
#Domestic Violence#911#Hillsborough Sheriff#The Jail Division
St. Pete officer on leave after being arrested on battery charge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a battery charge Saturday. Hillsborough County jail records show that Robert Turner was booked into the county jail at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The records listed Turner’s occupation as a police officer. In a statement to 8 On Your Side, the […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
At least 1 person killed in crash on 102nd Avenue in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in western Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the area of 102nd Avenue and 97th Street in Seminole on a report of the crash. A 10 Tampa...
Missing Manatee County man found deceased

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing Manatee County man has been found deceased after deputies issued an alert. Donald Arendt, 76, was found deceased Monday morning near Emerson Point after a boater spotted him just off shore. Arendt was last seen leaving his Parrish home Sunday around 11 a.m. on his electric bicycle. Arendt had Alzheimer’s and deputies issued a missing endangered adult alert.
Pasco Fire firefighters on scene of a two-alarm fire in Odessa

ODESSA, FLA - Pasco Fire Rescue is on scene of a two alarm fire at the Tuscano at Suncoast Crossings on SR-54 near the Suncoast Parkway. According to Fire Rescue, firefighters are working to knock down the fire. The building is evacuated, and all residents are accounted for. This story is developing, and we will have more when its available.
ODESSA, FL
Ruskin Man Killed In Head-On Crash Monday

  HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old Ruskin man was killed in a head-on crash that happened around 10:10 am on Monday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Ruskin man, a FedEx delivery van, was traveling eastbound on SR-674, approaching Katie Stanaland Road.  Troopers say
RUSKIN, FL

