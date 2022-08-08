Read full article on original website
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
WATCH: Trump appears shocked after crowd boos his Arizona endorsement
Former President Donald Trump appeared stunned when his endorsement of an Arizona congressional hopeful drew boos from his crowd at a rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Friday. Trump held the rally to boost his preferred candidates ahead of the Aug. 2 primary, but his recent endorsement of Eli Crane for...
creators.com
Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.
Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries. Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.
Who Will Be Donald Trump's Running Mate in 2024?
Given what we know about the events of January 6, 2021, it's pretty safe to assume former vice president Mike Pence won't be joining Donald Trump at the top of the ticket in 2024. Of course, we are a long way from an announcement, since veep picks typically aren't announced until shortly before a party's convention. Still, it's never too early to speculate about who Trump might pick as his running mate for his all but certain 2024 run.
Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
Photos show documents Trump purportedly flushed down toilet: Report
Newly released photos show documents that Donald Trump purportedly attempted to flush down the toilet, offering some credence to previous reports that the former president attempted to destroy Oval Office records during his term.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Trump rally attendees weigh in on who they want on the 2024 presidential ticket
WAUKESHA, Wis. – Americans at a Trump rally on Friday shared who they hoped to see on the presidential ticket in 2024. "I would like [former President] Trump to have another rematch against Sleepy Joe," rally-goer, Junepit, told Fox News. Junepit was attending a campaign rally Trump held Friday...
Trump and Pence squared off in the desert. It was one-sided.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — It was billed as a split screen proxy war in the desert: Donald Trump versus Mike Pence in a midterm election skirmish that would provide an early indication about the future of the GOP. It ended up more like a varsity-JV scrimmage. The Republican Party...
What is Mar-a-Lago? A look inside Trump's Florida estate
On Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, former President Donald J. Trump's home in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, was raided by the FBI. As reaction continues to come in about this event — What is Mar-a-Lago? Where is it, exactly? How big is it, and how long has he owned it?. Here is...
‘He has done more to further the cause of hate in the US than almost anyone’: the rise and fall of Alex Jones
For years, the Infowars provocateur has made millions of dollars spreading lies and disinformation on social media. Last week in a Texas court, he finally saw some comeuppance. But will this be the end of him – or is it just a temporary setback?
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
Washington Examiner
Trump to dine with House Republicans following FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago
Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, is leading 12 members of the largest conservative group in Congress to meet with former President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday evening. The dinner meeting is set to take place just one day after the FBI...
Brian Kemp suggests he'd welcome Trump endorsement after former POTUS says he's mulling backing political foe
Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp suggested he would accept former President Trump's endorsement after Trump signaled he's considering backing his GOP foe going into the midterms. Appearing on "The Guy Benson Show," Kemp was asked whether he would welcome the former president's support. "Look, I want everybody's endorsement going into...
Trump 2024?
Donald Trump wins a key hypothetical matchup poll in Texas. What does this mean for 2024 and the future of the GOP?. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. With 69% of anonymous online ballots, Donald Trump easily won the CPAC Texas straw poll beating out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by A LOT.
Washington Examiner
Trump rally watch live: Donald in Waukesha, Wisconsin tonight ahead of CPAC speech
Former President Donald Trump is in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Friday for a "Save America" rally to stump for his preferred candidates ahead of the state's GOP primaries. The former president has a busy weekend, speaking to supporters from the Waukesha County Fairgrounds on Friday evening and delivering the keynote address at a CPAC gathering in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday. Trump's Friday speech comes one day after his endorsed candidates emerged victorious in Arizona's contentious Republican primary, and ahead of Wisconsin's primary on Tuesday.
Trump arrives for testimony in New York investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was being questioned under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings as a flurry of legal activity surrounds the former president. Trump’s testimony comes just days after FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of an unrelated federal probe into whether he took classified records when he left the White House. He arrived at the New York attorney general’s office shortly before 9 a.m. in a multivehicle motorcade. As he left Trump Tower in New York City for the short ride downtown, he waved to reporters assembled outside but did not comment. The civil investigation, led by state Attorney General Letitia James, involves allegations that Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, misstated the value of prized assets like golf courses and skyscrapers, misleading lenders and tax authorities.
Backers turn up at Mar-a-Lago to show support for Donald Trump after FBI raid
Undeterred by the Mar-a-Lago raid, supporters rally for Trump. People were showing up to show support for the former president and criticize the FBI raid.
Biden not briefed on raid at Trump's Florida home, White House says
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden was not given advance notice of a raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home, the White House said on Tuesday, stressing that the Justice Department conducts investigations independently.
