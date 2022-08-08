ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
creators.com

Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.

Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries. Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
MarketRealist

Who Will Be Donald Trump's Running Mate in 2024?

Given what we know about the events of January 6, 2021, it's pretty safe to assume former vice president Mike Pence won't be joining Donald Trump at the top of the ticket in 2024. Of course, we are a long way from an announcement, since veep picks typically aren't announced until shortly before a party's convention. Still, it's never too early to speculate about who Trump might pick as his running mate for his all but certain 2024 run.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Washington, TX
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
City
Selma, TX
Dallas, TX
Elections
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Conroe, TX
Local
Texas Elections
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Cpac#Republican#Democrat#The Republican Party#Save America#House#Senate#Tx#Commerce#Ga
Fox News

Trump 2024?

Donald Trump wins a key hypothetical matchup poll in Texas. What does this mean for 2024 and the future of the GOP?. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. With 69% of anonymous online ballots, Donald Trump easily won the CPAC Texas straw poll beating out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by A LOT.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Trump rally watch live: Donald in Waukesha, Wisconsin tonight ahead of CPAC speech

Former President Donald Trump is in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Friday for a "Save America" rally to stump for his preferred candidates ahead of the state's GOP primaries. The former president has a busy weekend, speaking to supporters from the Waukesha County Fairgrounds on Friday evening and delivering the keynote address at a CPAC gathering in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday. Trump's Friday speech comes one day after his endorsed candidates emerged victorious in Arizona's contentious Republican primary, and ahead of Wisconsin's primary on Tuesday.
WAUKESHA, WI
The Associated Press

Trump arrives for testimony in New York investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was being questioned under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings as a flurry of legal activity surrounds the former president. Trump’s testimony comes just days after FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of an unrelated federal probe into whether he took classified records when he left the White House. He arrived at the New York attorney general’s office shortly before 9 a.m. in a multivehicle motorcade. As he left Trump Tower in New York City for the short ride downtown, he waved to reporters assembled outside but did not comment. The civil investigation, led by state Attorney General Letitia James, involves allegations that Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, misstated the value of prized assets like golf courses and skyscrapers, misleading lenders and tax authorities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy