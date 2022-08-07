Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Dublin, OH — 20 Top Places!
Dublin is a fascinating weekend getaway where urban adventures meet the soothing sounds and sights of nature. Whether you’re an adventure seeker, culture vulture, or history buff, you’ll experience a host of fun activities in this city. And, there’s no better way to start a weekend trip in...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Sydney Keene-Grimes and Adam Grimes
Sept. 10, 2021 | Call it love at first sight: When Sydney Keene-Grimes and Adam Grimes toured Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove, they knew they’d found The One. “I went home and canceled our other tours, because I know that was it as soon as we walked in,” Sydney says. “The lighting was gorgeous, the greenhouse is a show-stopper, and our coordinator, Corie, was amazing from day one.”
myfox28columbus.com
Scene clear after large police presence in Bridge Park in Dublin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There was a heavy police presence in Bridge Park Wednesday evening with Dublin police asking people to leave the area. Police on the scene said was barricaded in an apartment on Longshore Drive in Bridge Park. One flood of the apartment was evacuated. Police said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crash to cause morning delays on Dublin road
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving a dump truck will cause traffic delays along State Route 161 in Dublin Tuesday morning. According to the city, SR 161 is reduced to one way in each direction at Shamrock Boulevard after a dump truck hit the pole holding the traffic signal. The city said drivers should […]
visitwesterville.org
Ohio Open Doors: Westerville
Westerville is participating in Ohio Open Doors from September 9-18, 2022! Brought to you by the Ohio History Connection, Ohio Open Doors is a statewide event in which local sponsors are opening their historic buildings and landmarks to the public for special tours and programs. Join us in honoring the history, design and stories of our historic places! See below for a full list of Westerville events and learn more about Ohio Open Doors at ohiohistory.org/ood.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Flying Magazine
‘Birthplace of Aviation’ To Get Hall of Fame To Celebrate Flight
The historic Port Columbus Airport terminal and control tower, opened in 1929, will be transformed into the Ohio Air & Space (OAS) Hall of Fame and Learning Center. [Courtesy: OAS]. Ohio is known as the “birthplace of aviation,” due to it being the native state of the Wright brothers. But...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Next Round Of Route 23 Connect Meetings To Be Held This Month
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) would like to thank you for your time and input during the first phase of study for Route 23 Connect. This message serves to 1) inform you of the next phase of study and 2) invite you to participate in our first round of community partner meetings for this phase.
WSYX ABC6
Bat colony in Grove City building cancels preschool for the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents of more than 100 children are scrambling to find a new daycare after Grove City leaders found bats in their preschool building. Officials said there is a colony of bats in the Gantz Park Barn, which could mean hundreds of bats. City leaders said it's a task to humanely relocate the bats and it's also a challenge for parents to find another preschool for their kids.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants In The Short North
The Short North has undergone many changes over the years. But one thing that has remained consistent is that the neighborhood continues to be a go-to destination for some truly delicious spots to grab a bite to eat. From fine dining to casual lunch, the restaurants in the Short North...
Returning an item by mail? How to prevent a mix-up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For nearly four years, Dennis DeVendra and his wife relied on WOW! for internet service and planned to stay with the company, even when they moved out of Westerville. “We wanted to transfer our WOW! service over to this house in New Albany,” said DeVendra. “And they did not service this […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'It’s concerning': Running community responds to 2nd attack on Scioto Trail this summer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating another reported attack on the Scioto Trail this summer. The report says the latest incident happened on Aug. 4 just a few yards from Bicentennial Park. According to the police report, the victim told police a man was following...
Chick-fil-A offering free breakfast items in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the next month and a half, Columbus residents will have multiple opportunities to get free breakfast from Chick-fil-A. Every Wednesday from August 10 to September 28, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the area will offer a surprise free breakfast item to everyone who goes to dine-in or drive-thru. The days the promotion […]
myfox28columbus.com
Dog found left alone, tied to slide at Newark park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society shared heartbreaking photos of a dog left alone at a park in Newark. According to a social media post, a male dog was tied to a slide at a small park on Easy Street. Easy Street is located between Church...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Commission Agrees To Provide Resource Officer To Dublin Schools
The Union County Board of Commissioners today agreed to a resolution which will allow the Union County Sheriff’s Office to supply an armed School Resource Officer (SRO) to the Dublin Jerome Schools. School districts across the state and the nation have been hiring SROs on a regular basis with...
National gas price average below $4 for first time in five months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The national average price for gas in the United States has dropped below $4.00 for the first time in five months. GasBuddy reports that the national average sits at $3.99 for a gallon of gas, the first time since early March that number has officially been below the $4 mark. They […]
columbusnavigator.com
Your Complete Guide To Three Creeks Metro Park
Located at the confluence of three of Central Ohio’s largest creeks, the aptly named Three Creeks Metro Park is one of the finest natural gems in the region. Alum, Big Walnut, and Blacklick creeks join forces at this metro park, providing the perfect habitat for a variety of animals.
Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
Crest, Alchemy owners dish on Mercury Diner, their new Columbus restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus restaurant group is adding a modern diner to its mix of concepts. A&R Creative Group, which owns multiple ventures around Central Ohio including The Crest and Alchemy, expects to open The Mercury Diner at 621 Parsons Ave. this fall on the city’s south side. That space previously […]
Comments / 0