Westerville is participating in Ohio Open Doors from September 9-18, 2022! Brought to you by the Ohio History Connection, Ohio Open Doors is a statewide event in which local sponsors are opening their historic buildings and landmarks to the public for special tours and programs. Join us in honoring the history, design and stories of our historic places! See below for a full list of Westerville events and learn more about Ohio Open Doors at ohiohistory.org/ood.

WESTERVILLE, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO