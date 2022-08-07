Read full article on original website
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Oklahoma City For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Oklahoma City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Oklahoma City has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
KOCO
Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees
OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
news9.com
OKC Ranks 3rd In Nation For Apartment Size-Cost Ratio
Oklahoma City ranked third in the country for apartments with the most "bang for your buck." The average apartment in Oklahoma City costs $917 a month, but the average size of an apartment is 850 square feet. Amarillo, Texas had the most cost effective rent on average ($879).
Tenants receive eviction notice at Oklahoma City apartment complex with no A/C
Dozens of renters at Manchester on May apartment complex in Oklahoma City said they still do not have air conditioning, after nearly two months without.
kosu.org
Headlines: Norman turnpike expansion, Critical Race Theory & Remembering Clu Galager
A turnpike expansion in Norman clears another hurdle. (NewsOK) Attorney General rejects call of new hearing for Richard Glossip. (NewsOK) Contract termination proceedings for Epic officially come to an end. (Tulsa World) Western Heights Board slams audit. (NewsOK) ACLU Oklahoma files lawsuit over the state’s so-called Critical Race Theory ban....
OKC VeloCity
Cultures from across the globe center in OKC at the Asian Night Market Festival
Oklahoma City’s Asian District Cultural Association will host their annual Asian Night Market Festival on August 20. The event will be held around Military Park, located east of Classen Boulevard, between Northwest 24th Street and Northwest 25th Street from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. The festival has become known...
Carvana hoping to hire 100 people in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new job, Carvana is hosting its own hiring event.
Grammy-nominated musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd to perform at Oklahoma casino
A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.
WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person’s car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle’s open window and then lit the car on fire.
city-sentinel.com
“Scissortail Park Takes Flight” event celebrates Oklahoma City’s Core to Shore vision
OKLAHOMA CITY – The new southernmost section of Scissortail Park, a MAPS 3 project, will open to the public on Friday, September 23, and will connect to the north end of the Park via the Skydance Bridge. A weekend of free activities are planned to celebrate the completion of...
Pure joy: Oklahoma City retirement center enjoys slip and slide
You’re only as young as you feel, and this group felt like kids again Thursday.
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
Metro woman claims she was kicked out of Oklahoma City shelter
A metro woman is searching for a place to go after she claimed she and her four kids were kicked out of a shelter.
Photos: Adorable animals in need of homes in Oklahoma City
Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have a variety of animals in need of loving homes.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to ask for bond funds for proposed turnpike
All eyes are on a vote that will affect the future of turnpike expansion in Oklahoma.
Ambulances respond after fire at Oklahoma City nursing home
EMSA ambulances were called to an Oklahoma City nursing home after a fire ignited Wednesday evening.
OKC Zoo, restaurant raising funds to save elephants
Oklahomans can enjoy a fun night out while also helping elephants across the globe.
okcfox.com
Consumer Queen: Easy Crockpot dinners as kids head back to school
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Consumer Queen has some great and fast back-to-school dinner options for a busy family. To learn what they are, watch Wayne Stafford's report at the top of the page. For more recipe ideas, check out the Consumer Queen website.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation collects DNA in missing persons investigation
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected DNA in a multi-county missing persons investigation.
