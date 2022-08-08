ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
95 Rock KKNN

Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Franktown, Colorado is Stunning

The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
95 Rock KKNN

Check out Beautiful Instruments at Colorado Custom Guitar Show

It doesn't take much for a guitarist to start drooling over guitars. As a guitarist myself, the minute I walk into a Guitar Center I find myself transported to a new world where I can spend hours on end enjoying myself around the instruments. However, something similar with even pricier...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Real Estate
City
Centennial, CO
City
Evergreen, CO
Local
Colorado Business
95 Rock KKNN

Best Destinations for Summer Day Trips in Colorado

Are you searching for one more getaway before summer comes to an end? You'll find several fascinating adventures in Colorado, all within a few hour's drive. If you're ready for a last-minute summer day trip in Colorado, here's a short list of getaways to consider. Day Tripping In Colorado. Sometimes...
K99

Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation

Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Beach#Tiny Homes#Mansions#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business
KKTV

Voice of the consumer: CashBack checks arrive this week for many Coloradans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, many Coloradans will get their Colorado CashBack check from the state. I talked one on one with Gov.r Jared Polis about the initiative and how he thinks the state is handling the current economy. You may have seen this exclusive interview during 11 News at Noon on KKTV.
9NEWS

Postino opens newest Colorado location

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Postino WineCafé is expanding its footprint in the Centennial State. The restaurant opened its newest location at the Highlands Ranch Town Center at 1497 Park Central Drive on Monday. That's near Lucent Boulevard and C-470. "We love Denver, and we’re thrilled to be deepening...
Mix 104.3 KMXY

LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Colorado Used To Be A Bar

Between the high cost of housing and the rising interest rates, buying a home, especially for first-time buyers is practically impossible and even for people currently in the market, it's a tricky time right now thanks to this mess of an economy but if you look deep enough, you can find some nice deals on homes, especially if you're looking to sacrifice on some amenities like size and location,
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
K99

The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado

As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
95 Rock KKNN

Win Awesome Prizes When You Take A Friend Hunting in Colorado

If you're looking to learn an exciting new skill in Colorado, why not try hunting?. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, there is a fun new contest with amazing prizes for Coloradans that want to learn or teach someone else to hunt. Let's Get Hunting in...
KKTV

Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks

DENVER (KKTV) - Many Colorado taxpayers have already received their TABOR refund through what state officials are calling “Colorado Cash Back.”. Almost everyone who filed state taxes in Colorado is expected to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. If you filed and you haven’t received your refund, you are supposed to get your check by Sept. 30.
broomfieldleader.com

Missing in Colorado event slated for Aug. 13

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will host the Missing in Colorado event at the Lowry Conference Center (1061 Akron Way, Bldg. 697, Denver, CO), 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Family and friends of missing persons in Colorado are invited to attend the Missing in Colorado event,...
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy