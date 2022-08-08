Read full article on original website
Related
SFist
Company Launching Pricy Riverboat Cruise From SF to... Stockton?
Riverboat cruising, that seemingly luxurious European concept that gets advertised a lot to affluent seniors in between PBS shows, is coming to the Bay Area and NorCal — but would you pay $12,000 to go from SF to Stockton and back via the Delta?. American Cruise Lines, which offers...
viatravelers.com
17 Best Things to Do in Santa Rosa, California
There’s something for everyone in Santa Rosa. The gateway to Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, is equal parts reserved and weird. You’ll love the vibe here while checking out the best things to do in Santa Rosa. Excellent food, stellar hiking, biking, and incredible wines await in this northern California gem.
enjoyorangecounty.com
Horseback Riding on the Beach in California
Horseback riding on the beach is one of the most romanticized places to gallop across. While not all beaches permit horses on their shores, we’ve rounded up the California beaches where you can ride horseback along the sandy coast. There are many options including bringing your own horse to...
What happened to the State of Jefferson?
In Northern California and Southern Oregon there is a place not officially recognized by the United States, but felt in the hearts of many people who live there: the State of Jefferson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thefreshtoast.com
5 Great US Road Trips For Weed Lovers
Getting on a plane right now isn’t an option for many. And with gas prices coming down, it might be a better idea to hit the road instead. Here are some weed-friendly destination ideas. Road trips are back in fashion in a big way. The pandemic catapulted them back...
10-acre East Bay estate originally listed for $19.8M goes up for auction
It was first listed for sale in July 2020 for nearly $20 million.
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens
ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made. As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVU FOX 2
Asian-American residents sue Northern California county alleging racism and sweeping harassment campaign
YREKA, Calif. - Sweeping allegations of racial bias and intimidation targeting Asian-American community members were at the center of a class action lawsuit against Siskiyou County and its sheriff’s office. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Sacramento on Wednesday, alleged that for years, the county and its sheriff,...
Only 3 Bay Area restaurants named in Wine Enthusiast’s 50 best wine restaurants in America list
Only one restaurant in Wine Country made the list.
Cooler heads prevail in San Francisco farmers market fracas, for now
The hope is a written agreement will be signed in the upcoming weeks.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Cities Among Most Educated in U.S.: Report
A recently released report listed some Bay Area cities as the most educated in the country. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara and San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley ranked among the top 10 places in WalletHub's "2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America." The report based the rankings on factors such as percentage of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
SFGate
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
The Almanac Online
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
Adams Smoked Meats is a pop-up, with 70 years experience, in San Francisco's North Beach
The owner of this barbecue spot has been smoking meat since he was seven years old.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
Toys R Us to Make a Comeback in the Bay Area
Toys R Us is making a comeback, but this time with a little help of a major department store. After closing all stores in 2018 due to financial troubles, Toys R Us will soon be inside Macy's stores across the country, including the Bay Area. Some locations have already opened...
KTVU FOX 2
Water tests show what's causing the Oakland Estuary to be muddy brown and slimy green
OAKLAND, Calif. - People and pets are urged to stay out of the Oakland Estuary and away from Alameda’s shoreline after potentially harmful algae blooms were discovered, following several water tests. For weeks, the water has looked muddy and murky, prompting those who live on or near the water...
activenorcal.com
Meet the Man Who Built an Off-the-Grid Watertopia Along the Trinity River
There are plenty of people who have built great properties in Northern California. While some people may point to the extravagant mansions on the shores of Lake Tahoe as their dream homes, other people dream of an off-the-grid oasis on the waterways of NorCal. This story is of the latter.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in California
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Comments / 0