Marin County, CA

SFist

Company Launching Pricy Riverboat Cruise From SF to... Stockton?

Riverboat cruising, that seemingly luxurious European concept that gets advertised a lot to affluent seniors in between PBS shows, is coming to the Bay Area and NorCal — but would you pay $12,000 to go from SF to Stockton and back via the Delta?. American Cruise Lines, which offers...
viatravelers.com

17 Best Things to Do in Santa Rosa, California

There’s something for everyone in Santa Rosa. The gateway to Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, is equal parts reserved and weird. You’ll love the vibe here while checking out the best things to do in Santa Rosa. Excellent food, stellar hiking, biking, and incredible wines await in this northern California gem.
SANTA ROSA, CA
enjoyorangecounty.com

Horseback Riding on the Beach in California

Horseback riding on the beach is one of the most romanticized places to gallop across. While not all beaches permit horses on their shores, we’ve rounded up the California beaches where you can ride horseback along the sandy coast. There are many options including bringing your own horse to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thefreshtoast.com

5 Great US Road Trips For Weed Lovers

Getting on a plane right now isn’t an option for many. And with gas prices coming down, it might be a better idea to hit the road instead. Here are some weed-friendly destination ideas. Road trips are back in fashion in a big way. The pandemic catapulted them back...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens

ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made.  As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Cities Among Most Educated in U.S.: Report

A recently released report listed some Bay Area cities as the most educated in the country. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara and San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley ranked among the top 10 places in WalletHub's "2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America." The report based the rankings on factors such as percentage of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
OREGON STATE
NBC Bay Area

Toys R Us to Make a Comeback in the Bay Area

Toys R Us is making a comeback, but this time with a little help of a major department store. After closing all stores in 2018 due to financial troubles, Toys R Us will soon be inside Macy's stores across the country, including the Bay Area. Some locations have already opened...
RETAIL

