The Community News

Ladycats take bronze in Mansfield

After dropping their first match of the season against Keller, the Aledo Ladycats volleyball team traveled to Mansfield for their first tournament of the campaign. It was a successful weekend for Aledo (8-2) as the team won six in a row in the first two days, before finishing third in the final day.
