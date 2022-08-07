ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens CB Kyle Fuller shares feelings about returning to Baltimore

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens signed cornerback Baltimore native Kyle Fuller during the 2021 offseason to a one-year contract. The deal comes after the Baltimore secondary was hit hard with injuries during the 2021 season, including multiple players at the cornerback position.

After practice, Fuller spoke to the media and was asked what it feels like being back in Baltimore. He said it feels good, especially being able to be back where he started everything when he was a kid. He also was asked how big of a Ravens fan he was growing up, and said that he was a pretty big one due to the fact that everyone from Baltimore is a big fan.

“It feels good, just to be back home. Doing it where I started when I was a kid. It feels good…I think that everyone from Baltimore is a huge Ravens fan. So, I was pretty big.”

Having depth in the secondary is crucial for Ravens’ defense. Fuller should be able to provide a solid veteran presence while being able to play both on the inside and on the outside, versatility that should be extremely valuable to Baltimore.

