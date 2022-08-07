Read full article on original website
Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir
As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
Abbott Demands Increased School Safety
Gov. Greg Abbott stated that school security laws passed by the Texas legislature following the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in 2018 were not enforced. “We can see from what happened in Uvalde that, in fact those laws either did not have teeth or they were not fully complied with,” Abbott told CBS News on August 3. He continued:
Texas Cities Sue Streaming Sites
Several cities across Texas have joined together in a lawsuit against Netflix and other major streaming sites. These cities, including some in North Texas, claim Netflix, Hulu, and Disney owe millions in franchise fees under the Texas Public Utility Regulatory Act (PURA), Spectrum News 1 reported. This Act requires video...
North Texas Districts Still Need Teachers
As the school year starts, some local school districts still do not have enough teachers on staff despite efforts to hire more and increase staff retention. According to a survey of several North Texas school districts conducted by CBS News, teacher vacancy rates ranged from 1.7% in Frisco ISD to 5% in Richardson ISD.
Texas Reservoirs Strained, Not Drained Despite Drought
Water use continues to break records, but the reservoirs will not dry up any time soon; other infrastructure, however, is breaking under the pressure of increased demand. As most of Texas endured another drought, conditions became so dangerous that on July 8, Gov. Abbott declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Tarrant. Abbott cited an increased likelihood of wildfires and the threat of damage or loss of life or property.
Commissioners Court 101 – Part 1
In this three-part series, The Dallas Express dives into what the Dallas County Commissioners Court does. We spoke with J.J. Koch, who has been a member of the greater Dallas community for more than 18 years and serves as a commissioner for Dallas County District 2. While born in New...
Local SPCA Reopens After Distemper Outbreak
After a battle with canine distemper, the Ellis County SPCA of Texas reopened Tuesday. Beginning August 9, the shelter will resume its normal hours: Tuesday – Saturday, noon – 6 p.m. “We’re just excited that things are moving and we have animals that are going to be going...
Second Bus of Migrants from Texas Arrives in NYC
The second busload of migrants from the Texas border arrived in New York City on Sunday, and Mayor Eric Adams was there to greet them and slam Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “This is horrific when you think about what the governor is doing,” Adams said in a news conference, claiming that many of the migrants arriving were unaware they were heading to New York City.
Dallas First Responders Face Vehicle Shortage
Dallas Fire-Rescue said it has experienced a shortage of emergency vehicles due to delays from manufacturers. Emergency responders from Dallas Fire-Rescue told city council members on August 8 that it is taking up to two-and-a-half years to acquire emergency vehicles such as fire trucks and ambulances. That is how long fire department leaders said it would take manufacturers to fulfill orders for emergency vehicles.
Gov. Abbott and O’Rourke Agree to September Debate
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has accepted an invitation from Nexstar Media Group to face off against Beto O’Rourke in a gubernatorial debate in the Rio Grande Valley. The debate will take place on September 30 at the University of Texas — Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg. It will be moderated by a panel of journalists, including Britt Moreno and Sally Hernandez of KXAN Austin, Gromer Jeffers of The Dallas Morning News, and Steve Spriester of KSAT San Antonio.
Internet Subsidies Available to Some Local Residents
Eligible Dallas residents now may receive help with their internet bills, according to an August 1 City of Dallas press release. Residents who qualify will receive a $30 subsidy through the Affordable Connectivity Program funded by the Federal Communications Commission. During the mayor’s annual Back to School Fair, nonprofit partners and city officials helped residents sign up.
Drought Driving Texas Cattle Ranchers to Sell in Droves
Ongoing drought conditions have driven ranchers across Texas to sell their cattle at rates unusually faster and higher than in previous years. This past week, the number of stock ranchers who headed to Decatur Livestock Market to sell their cattle was noticeably more than expected. Kimberly Irwin told WFFA that...
Dallas Man’s Ring Found in Florida by Fellow Texan
When Chris Ramirez lost his diamond wedding ring on a Fort Lauderdale beach, he must have thought his chances of finding it were zero to one. “The water was a little choppy, so I decided to take my ring off, and I put it in the diaper bag,” Ramirez told FOX 4 News in an interview. “While moving from where we were sitting to back to the resort, the ring somehow fell out. It ended up in the sand.”
Local Low-Income Housing Community Receives Funding
A local developer received funding to build a low-income rental community near downtown Dallas. Dallas-based Sphinx Development Corporation acquired $34.25 million in financing to build 204 units in the planned Fiji Lofts apartment community. Completion of the project is expected by the end of 2023. The structure will be located...
Local City Approves 235-Acre Multi-Use Development
Mesquite has approved the construction of nearly 235 acres of retail, industrial, business, and logistics space. The 235-acre development will be divided into 180,000 square feet of retail and business space and 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business, and logistics space. The development is expected to break ground in early 2024, according to city officials.
UT Dallas Summer Camp Helps Kids With Hearing Loss
Being the only child dealing with hearing loss in the classroom can be isolating, but being surrounded by peers wearing cochlear implants in a camp setting gives a sense of belonging. That is what a group of children experience each summer during the University of Texas Dallas’ (UTD) Cochlear Camp....
City of Dallas Corrects Crime Statistics, West Keeps Crime Boss Title
It seemed like good news when the July 2022 crime data for the City of Dallas showed resounding decreases in wrongdoing across the board for all 14 districts in the region, some plummeting by as much as 60%. Unfortunately, the reduction was falsely inflated, as crime in the City of...
Back-to-School Starts Early for Some Local ISDs
North Texas’ fifth largest school district returned to the classroom on Monday. With its 55,000 students and 71 campuses, Garland ISD opened its doors to start off the 2022-2023 school year. In addition to Garland ISD, Mesquite ISD, Duncanville ISD, Mineral Wells ISD, Palo Pinto ISD, Chico ISD, and...
Renovation Concludes on Historic Dallas Records Buildings
After six years of renovation, the Dallas County Commissioners Court recently met for the first time at its new facility. Three historic buildings, the 1915 Old Criminal Courts Building, the 1928 Records Building, and the 1955 Records Building Annex, were combined into a new office space for 700 workers. The now-singular building has more than 286,000 square feet of floor space and stands near Dealy Plaza, where John F. Kennedy was shot in 1963.
Five Dallas Schools End Summer Early
Students at five Dallas ISD schools began their second week today after starting the academic year on August 1 — two weeks earlier than most of their peers — as part of the district’s efforts to counteract the negative impacts of the pandemic on learning. The five...
