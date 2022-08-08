Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Centralia Teen Heading to Las Vegas for ‘American Idol’ Auditions
Centralia High School junior Ellen Buzzard, who goes by “Elle,” took the stage at The Juice Box Friday night for a performance during which she announced she has been selected to audition in front of the judges of hit television show “American Idol” in Las Vegas this fall.
The 113 Year Old Stephen King Rose Red Castle For Sale in Lakewood
The 113-year-old mansion, Thornewood Carriage House, also known as the Rose Red Castle, is now for sale in Lakewood, Washington. Lakewood is located near the Tacoma, Washington, area. This magnificent castle was built in 1909 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In the early 2000s, a...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Peace and quiet as Seafair show noise ends
Seafair is over, the noise has stopped, and the noise discussion can be mothballed until next year. But before we pack it away, I have a few observations. First, just to establish my street cred on the subject of Seafair noise, this is actual audio of my spouse and I discussing a book yesterday on our front porch, which is on Mercer Island but well away from the water.
southsoundmag.com
Tacoma Local ‘Presses Her Luck’ and Wins
Army veteran and Tacoma local Cathy Adams recently appeared on the television game show Press Your Luck — and she went home a winner of $300,000 in cash and prizes. A longtime fan of the show, Adams applied and sent in her video audition last year. When she was...
thurstontalk.com
Olympia Balloon Artist Creates Balloon Fantasy for Give Kids The World Village in Orlando with Over 500,000 Balloons
Shrieks of delight. Giggling. Wide eyes and jaws dropped in amazement. These are the things we want to see in our children: Carefree moments of fun and delight. Give Kids The World Village – a nonprofit resort in Orlando, Florida – delivers these priceless moments for kids with critical illness and their families with free vacations. Olympia balloon artist Natalie Teabo, owner of Hello Sunshine Balloons LLC., was chosen to create a very special balloon display in Orlando as a benefit for Give Kids The World.
AOL Corp
Puyallup diner closes after 48 years, the latest 24-hour restaurant lost in Pierce County
Cattin’s Family Restaurant, one of a dwindling number of 24-hour diners in the region, closed July 30 after 48 years in Puyallup, Washington. The future of the property, which is owned by a company associated with the Washington State Fair, is yet to be determined. Owner Hermann Harris broke...
Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of DUI
Las Vegas Metro police arrested former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch on suspicion of DUI.
Fauci awarded with rare Hutch Award, will throw ceremonial first pitch Aug. 9
SEATTLE — Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, has been named the recipient of the 2022 honorary Hutch Award. Fauci will accept the award in an on-field ceremony before the Mariners’ game Aug. 9 at T-Mobile Park before he throws out the ceremonial first pitch.
Penalty decides Seafair hydroplane winner for 4th consecutive year in Seattle
It’s the 3rd race a driver saw a win at Seafair taken away by a penalty.
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com
The Spiger Family in Ravenna
The life story of Henry Spiger tells of the western migration of Americans after the Civil War, and the attraction to the growth opportunities in Seattle in the 1880s. Henry Spiger, born before the Civil War, gradually migrated from his birthplace in Ohio out to Seattle. Henry engaged in maritime activities in Seattle, became a landowner, a real estate developer and then followed the rise of the automobile to open a gas station in 1918 after World War One.
KING-5
This south Seattle pizzeria serves up 'certified Neapolitan' pizza
SEATTLE — If you're looking for authentic Neapolitan pizza, head to the Rainier Beach area for a taste of Naples. Pizzeria Pulcinella serves up Neapolitan pies, which are traditionally eaten with a fork and knife. And when we say these pizzas are authentic, we mean authentic. The restaurant has...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
Report: Puget Sound’s arts and culture sector in danger of exodus
For musician Mai Li Pittard, surviving in pre-pandemic Seattle meant struggling to stitch together a “patchwork quilt” of freelance jobs: performing at local concert venues, mitzvahs and other Jewish celebrations with a klezmer band; singing or playing the violin and viola on other artists’ recordings or pinch-hitting on a gig; teaching private music lessons. Now, that quilt has shrunk to a baby blanket of Zoom classes and the occasional outdoor performance.
Washington Restaurant Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
The Suburban Times
The Infinite Extended Through Sept. 5
Following an overwhelming positive reaction and continued support from the Tacoma community, THE INFINITE announced today its extension of the Seattle-Tacoma tour stop. The first and largest collective virtual reality experience, inspired by NASA, will continue to send guests into an out-of-this-world immersive space journey at the historic Tacoma Armory through Monday, Sept. 5 – before heading to their next stop in Richmond, San Francisco in October 2022.
Federal Way Amazon Fresh grand opening this Thursday
(The Center Square) – The former Sears location in Federal Way will complete its long awaited transformation into an Amazon Fresh grocery store on Thursday with a 6:45 a.m. grand opening that includes a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. The first customer in line at the store will receive a $100 Amazon...
secretseattle.co
When To See The August Supermoon In Seattle This Week
The August supermoon in Seattle is going to make for some incredible photos this week!. On Thursday, August 11, Seattle will get to see the last supermoon of 2022—as long as there’s clear skies. This full moon in August is called the Sturgeon moon and will be bigger and brighter than most full moons.
Nightly I-5 lane closures between Fife and Tacoma to begin Thursday
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol tweeted that starting Thursday, construction crews will close several lanes of Interstate 5 between Fife and Tacoma nightly for final paving and striping. Drivers are being advised to plan for extra travel time and pay attention to the work zones. The...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound nights are getting warmer, which is concerning experts
SEATTLE - As Seattle’s latest heat advisory expires, overnight temps will remain higher than historical norms – it’s part of a growing trend that is getting more attention. According to Climate Central, the Seattle/Tacoma area has undergone a transition since the 1970s. Overnight lows are now, on...
ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows
The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
