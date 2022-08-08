ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Names Of Officers In Weekend Sunnyside Shooting Released

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit has released the names of the two officers involved in a shooting in Sunnyside on Saturday. The two Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have been identified as Sergeant Caleb Johnson,27, and Deputy James "Chuy" Silva, 31. Early Saturday morning Police responded to shots...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Tri-Cities law enforcement arrests three robbery suspects

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three people have been arrested for robbery following collaboration between the Kennewick and Richland police departments. KPD detectives were investigating several robberies connected to the three people, two men and a woman. All three were wanted by police. KPD arrested one suspect, a 22-year-old male, on...
KENNEWICK, WA
Pasco man arrested for string of fraudulent checks

PASCO, Wash. - After being released from jail after a fraudulent check arrest, 24-year-old Dalton Wade McManamon tried to cash another fraudulent check. The Pasco Police Department is warning people to verify all checks before selling big-ticket items. The Pasco man was arrested July 12 for the unlawful issuance of...
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Community honors life of 20-year-old shot and killed in Pasco

Pasco, Wash. — The Tri-Cities community is coming together to remember and honor the 20-year-old man shot and killed in West Pasco over the weekend. Officials said Denali Anderson died Saturday night after he was shot in the 6100 Block of Pimlico Dr in Pasco. Monday night, dozens gathered...
PASCO, WA
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Pasco Police
610KONA

Man Shot by Yakima Deputies After Saturday Chase

A 26-year-old man is dead after fleeing and shooting at Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. Deputies were called by Sunnyside Police Department Officers to a report of shots being fired in the 100 E South Hill Road at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. One person at that location was shot multiple times and the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Ezequiel Ayala fled the area. Deputies found him near his mother’s residence and when they tried to stop him he fled in his vehicle.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATU.com

Oregon DHS looking for missing teen last seen in Hermiston

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help in finding a foster teen. It says 14-year-old Davin Moore was last seen in Hermiston on Aug. 5. It believes he is in danger and might be in Pendleton, La Grande, or Richland.
HERMISTON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Mesa homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped two children, caught in Oregon

UPDATE AT 7:00 P.M. ON AUGUST 5, 2022. Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Chiloe Chervenell when she was located with her two biological children in Oregon. Commander Monty Huber said Chervenell has no parental rights over the two; a seven- and nine-year-old. Chervenell is in custody at the Umatilla County Jail and...
MESA, WA
KDRV

Missing child advisory issued for Davin Moore

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for public help finding a boy who could be in danger. ODHS Child Welfare Division wants to find 14-year-old Davin Moore. It says he's a child in foster care who went missing from Hermiston, Oregon on August 5 and "is believed to be in danger."
HERMISTON, OR
ifiberone.com

Mother accused of kidnaping kids after killing woman at home near Connell arrested in Oregon

MESA - The Franklin County Graphic newspaper reports that a mother of two is behind bars in Umatilla County in Oregon for homicide and kidnapping. It's believed that Chiloe Chervenell killed a woman at a home at 112 N. 1st Avenue this week to get to her biological children ages 7 and 9. At around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report about the possibility of a deceased woman at the home, prompting an immediate response. Deputies quickly located the body of the woman and suspected that foul play was a factor.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Fire burns In Benton County near state line

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A fast-growing fire near the state line has burned two to three acres around McNary Road. Engines and airplanes from Benton County Fire Districts 1 and 6 and Umatilla County Fire District 1. The fire is close to power lines, making airplane drops difficult, according to...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

