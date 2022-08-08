Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Names Of Officers In Weekend Sunnyside Shooting Released
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit has released the names of the two officers involved in a shooting in Sunnyside on Saturday. The two Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have been identified as Sergeant Caleb Johnson,27, and Deputy James "Chuy" Silva, 31. Early Saturday morning Police responded to shots...
nbcrightnow.com
Tri-Cities law enforcement arrests three robbery suspects
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three people have been arrested for robbery following collaboration between the Kennewick and Richland police departments. KPD detectives were investigating several robberies connected to the three people, two men and a woman. All three were wanted by police. KPD arrested one suspect, a 22-year-old male, on...
Tri-Cities police agencies team up to apprehend three suspects in string of robberies
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In light of investigations into a string of robberies committed across the Tri-Cities area, Kennewick and Richland police officers teamed up to arrest three suspects who were identified as persons of interest in the crimes. According to a press release issued by the Kennewick Police Department,...
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco man arrested for string of fraudulent checks
PASCO, Wash. - After being released from jail after a fraudulent check arrest, 24-year-old Dalton Wade McManamon tried to cash another fraudulent check. The Pasco Police Department is warning people to verify all checks before selling big-ticket items. The Pasco man was arrested July 12 for the unlawful issuance of...
20-year-old ex-Kennewick basketball player ID’d as shooting victim at underage party
He played basketball as a Tri-Cities high school student.
1 killed, 2 wounded after gunfire erupts at underage party in Tri-Cities
Bullets were found in houses and cars on the block.
‘I will kill you ...’ Mesa murder victim suffered years of threats and abuse, court records say
“I alone cannot protect them from how far down she has gone.”
KEPR
Community honors life of 20-year-old shot and killed in Pasco
Pasco, Wash. — The Tri-Cities community is coming together to remember and honor the 20-year-old man shot and killed in West Pasco over the weekend. Officials said Denali Anderson died Saturday night after he was shot in the 6100 Block of Pimlico Dr in Pasco. Monday night, dozens gathered...
Shooting suspect killed by Yakima County Sheriff deputies
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A suspect in a weekend shooting in the Yakima area was shot and killed by police. The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting they say happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, near the 3900 block of Gilbert Rd. The agency says Sunnyside police officers responded to shots fired at a gathering at...
q13fox.com
WSP seek help finding missing, at-risk 68-year-old man
The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding 68-year-old John Scranton, who is missing and considered at Risk. He was last seen in the Richland, Washington area.
Bear hunter is shot east of Tri-Cities in Blue Mountains. Then the gunman fled
Detectives need the public’s help identifying the shooter.
610KONA
Man Shot by Yakima Deputies After Saturday Chase
A 26-year-old man is dead after fleeing and shooting at Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. Deputies were called by Sunnyside Police Department Officers to a report of shots being fired in the 100 E South Hill Road at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. One person at that location was shot multiple times and the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Ezequiel Ayala fled the area. Deputies found him near his mother’s residence and when they tried to stop him he fled in his vehicle.
Richland club’s bookkeeper stole over $110K and left the group in trouble with the IRS
Some club members couldn’t believe she was capable of years of deception.
yaktrinews.com
Pasco man caught using fraudulent checks to buy items worth hundreds of thousands of dollars
PASCO, Wash. — A 24-year-old Tri-Cities man is being charged with attempted fraud for using checks from a closed account to purchase trucks, boats and camper vans worth more than $350,000 in total. According to the Pasco Police Department, officers made contact with and arrested Dalton Wade McManamon for...
200-acre vegetation fire off WA-14 near OR/WA border draws widescale firefighting presence
BOARDMAN, Ore. — More than a dozen resources have been deployed to Washington State Route 14 (WA-14) at S Canoe Ridge Rd in Benton County where a vegetation fire has already burned 200 acres of natural land off the side of the roadway. “We arrived to find it already going up the hill behind us, right now we’re at about...
KATU.com
Oregon DHS looking for missing teen last seen in Hermiston
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help in finding a foster teen. It says 14-year-old Davin Moore was last seen in Hermiston on Aug. 5. It believes he is in danger and might be in Pendleton, La Grande, or Richland.
Mesa homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped two children, caught in Oregon
UPDATE AT 7:00 P.M. ON AUGUST 5, 2022. Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Chiloe Chervenell when she was located with her two biological children in Oregon. Commander Monty Huber said Chervenell has no parental rights over the two; a seven- and nine-year-old. Chervenell is in custody at the Umatilla County Jail and...
KDRV
Missing child advisory issued for Davin Moore
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for public help finding a boy who could be in danger. ODHS Child Welfare Division wants to find 14-year-old Davin Moore. It says he's a child in foster care who went missing from Hermiston, Oregon on August 5 and "is believed to be in danger."
ifiberone.com
Mother accused of kidnaping kids after killing woman at home near Connell arrested in Oregon
MESA - The Franklin County Graphic newspaper reports that a mother of two is behind bars in Umatilla County in Oregon for homicide and kidnapping. It's believed that Chiloe Chervenell killed a woman at a home at 112 N. 1st Avenue this week to get to her biological children ages 7 and 9. At around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report about the possibility of a deceased woman at the home, prompting an immediate response. Deputies quickly located the body of the woman and suspected that foul play was a factor.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire burns In Benton County near state line
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A fast-growing fire near the state line has burned two to three acres around McNary Road. Engines and airplanes from Benton County Fire Districts 1 and 6 and Umatilla County Fire District 1. The fire is close to power lines, making airplane drops difficult, according to...
