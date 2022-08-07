ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestofarkansassports.com

A Deep Dive into Arkansas’ Depth Chart – Fall Camp 2022

Fall camp is well underway for Arkansas football, with the 2022 season now just a little more than three weeks away. Five practices are in the books and the Razorbacks will finally go full pads Thursday afternoon after their first day off Wednesday. Head coach Sam Pittman has allowed the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Growing Pains Hit Even the Most Talented of Youngsters: Arkansas Football Practice Insights

FAYETTEVILLE — One of the biggest adjustments between high school and college for running backs has nothing to do with actually running the ball. That part typically comes easy, but where even the great freshmen typically struggle is in pass protection and that was on display during the media viewing period at Tuesday afternoon’s practice.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas Targets in Updated Top247 for 2024

Several Arkansas targets are found on the updated Top247 rankings, which were released Wednesday morning by 247Sports. Getting the bad news out of the way first, the Razorbacks did see their only 2024 commitment, running back Braylen Russell, fall out of the Top247 after previously holding the final spot in April's list. Other Arkansas targets who fell from the Top247 include safety Ka'Davion Dotson, who has visited multiple times, and quarterback Josh Flowers, who added an offer in May and visited a couple of weeks later.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Don't forget about Arkansas cornerback LaDarrius Bishop

For a returning starter, perhaps no player on the team is being discussed less than Arkansas senior cornerback LaDarrius Bishop, aka Day Day. He's a redshirt senior. He's an Arkansan from Ashdown, and he's arguably the fastest player on the defensive side of the ball. But there are definitely reasons his name has been a little quiet.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Fayetteville, AR
Basketball
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Arkansas College Basketball
Local
Arkansas Basketball
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Oklahoma State
5NEWS

Sneaker and Vintage Swap Meet creates platform for young entrepreneurs

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The 479 Swap Meet hosted sneaker and vintage streetwear enthusiasts at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center on Sunday, Aug 7. The event ran from noon to 5 p.m. with 56 vendors attending. Organizers say entrepreneurs from across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee attended the event to sell, trade, and network with enthusiasts.
SPRINGDALE, AR
Power 95.9

Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas

Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Tubby Smith
Person
Tony Barbee
Person
Nolan Richardson
KHBS

Arkansas schools adding armed presence

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
FORT SMITH, AR
5newsonline.com

Women take to Fayetteville trail for viral 'Hot Girl Walk' trend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fitness trend "Hot Girl Walk" started during the pandemic and nationwide women started walking together in groups. The organizer for Wednesday's walk in Fayetteville got inspired and wanted to bring a sense of harmony to the area. “I just wanted to get a strong community...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Construction in downtown Rogers blocking local businesses

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas street in downtown Rogers is still under construction. It has been, for over a year now, and has blocked off access to many local businesses. The city started construction on Arkansas street to expand the commercial footprint and add more access to parks and trails. But with unexpected challenges, construction has taken a lot longer than everyone expected.
ROGERS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas#Ncaa Tournament#Time Series#Tigers#Democrat
ucanews.live

Post receives Arkansas Teacher of Year award

Susanna Post graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a degree in math and computer science, but after working for a few years in the oil and gas industry, she decided to go back to school at UCA to receive her teacher licensure. Post said she always considered...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
yieldpro.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio

Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
talkbusiness.net

2 Arkansas airports to use grant money for nonstop daily flights

Two of the largest commercial airports in Arkansas received a combined $1.35 million to support nonstop flights from Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith. Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill plans to use a $500,000 federal grant to restore nonstop service to San Francisco, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release.
FORT SMITH, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy