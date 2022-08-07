Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Related
bestofarkansassports.com
A Deep Dive into Arkansas’ Depth Chart – Fall Camp 2022
Fall camp is well underway for Arkansas football, with the 2022 season now just a little more than three weeks away. Five practices are in the books and the Razorbacks will finally go full pads Thursday afternoon after their first day off Wednesday. Head coach Sam Pittman has allowed the...
bestofarkansassports.com
Growing Pains Hit Even the Most Talented of Youngsters: Arkansas Football Practice Insights
FAYETTEVILLE — One of the biggest adjustments between high school and college for running backs has nothing to do with actually running the ball. That part typically comes easy, but where even the great freshmen typically struggle is in pass protection and that was on display during the media viewing period at Tuesday afternoon’s practice.
Arkansas Targets in Updated Top247 for 2024
Several Arkansas targets are found on the updated Top247 rankings, which were released Wednesday morning by 247Sports. Getting the bad news out of the way first, the Razorbacks did see their only 2024 commitment, running back Braylen Russell, fall out of the Top247 after previously holding the final spot in April's list. Other Arkansas targets who fell from the Top247 include safety Ka'Davion Dotson, who has visited multiple times, and quarterback Josh Flowers, who added an offer in May and visited a couple of weeks later.
Don't forget about Arkansas cornerback LaDarrius Bishop
For a returning starter, perhaps no player on the team is being discussed less than Arkansas senior cornerback LaDarrius Bishop, aka Day Day. He's a redshirt senior. He's an Arkansan from Ashdown, and he's arguably the fastest player on the defensive side of the ball. But there are definitely reasons his name has been a little quiet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Block: Brandon Marcello isn't so high on the Hogs
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the hype surrounding the Arkansas Razorbacks coming into 2022, and whether the program is actually worthy of it.
Arkansas teen advances to Ninja Warrior Finals
Arkansas 17-year-old Owen Dyer will move on to the national finals for the reality competition, American Ninja Warrior. In the August 8th semi-finals episode that Dyer appeared in, the teen was one of six competitors to successfully reach a buzzer at the end of an obstacle course, out of over 50 who tried.
Sneaker and Vintage Swap Meet creates platform for young entrepreneurs
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The 479 Swap Meet hosted sneaker and vintage streetwear enthusiasts at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center on Sunday, Aug 7. The event ran from noon to 5 p.m. with 56 vendors attending. Organizers say entrepreneurs from across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee attended the event to sell, trade, and network with enthusiasts.
Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas
Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
RELATED PEOPLE
KHBS
Arkansas schools adding armed presence
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
Arkansas school district struggling to find teachers for upcoming school year
ARKANSAS, USA — The start of school is next week for several districts across our area However, some school districts are still in the need of teachers. “But we will have people in those classrooms even if we don't have a permanent fix,” said Siloam Springs School District Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.
5newsonline.com
Women take to Fayetteville trail for viral 'Hot Girl Walk' trend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fitness trend "Hot Girl Walk" started during the pandemic and nationwide women started walking together in groups. The organizer for Wednesday's walk in Fayetteville got inspired and wanted to bring a sense of harmony to the area. “I just wanted to get a strong community...
Construction in downtown Rogers blocking local businesses
ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas street in downtown Rogers is still under construction. It has been, for over a year now, and has blocked off access to many local businesses. The city started construction on Arkansas street to expand the commercial footprint and add more access to parks and trails. But with unexpected challenges, construction has taken a lot longer than everyone expected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ucanews.live
Post receives Arkansas Teacher of Year award
Susanna Post graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a degree in math and computer science, but after working for a few years in the oil and gas industry, she decided to go back to school at UCA to receive her teacher licensure. Post said she always considered...
Two I-49 accidents cause traffic delays
An accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon Aug. 8 is causing traffic delays after taking up all lanes on Interstate 49 northbound.
yieldpro.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNWA: Meet Kiss a Pig’s Mission Speaker Makenzie Oldt
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We’re two months away from the Kiss a Pig Gala. It’s a charity gala hosted by the American Diabetes Association that raises money for diabetes research. Monday morning, Mission Speaker Makenzie Oldt shared her story living with Type One Diabetes on KNWA Today. Oldt is also trying to raise $20,000 for […]
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
160 miles of yard sales taking place for Bargains Galore on 64 event
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. August 11-13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles are taking place along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
talkbusiness.net
2 Arkansas airports to use grant money for nonstop daily flights
Two of the largest commercial airports in Arkansas received a combined $1.35 million to support nonstop flights from Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith. Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill plans to use a $500,000 federal grant to restore nonstop service to San Francisco, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release.
Comments / 1