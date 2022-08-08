ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres

Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Pedro Martinez gives brutally honest Red Sox take after MLB trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox' moves before last Tuesday's MLB trade deadline didn't make much sense, and left many fans with even more questions about the franchise's future. The team held on to star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. They now face the possibility of him leaving for nothing. They also traded veteran catcher Christian Vazquez, who's having an excellent season and, by many accounts, was a beloved teammate in the clubhouse. The Red Sox also made a few additions, including Eric Hosmer in a deal with the San Diego Padres, but none of those moves upgraded the roster in a significant way.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
Chandler, AZ
Business
Chandler, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Business
State
Arizona State
Chandler, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Real Estate
The Spun

Pete Rose Was Asked About Offensive Remark To Reporter

Pete Rose returned to Citizens Bank Park on Sunday for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from MLB. MLB's all-time hits leader participated in a ceremony honoring the Phillies' 1980 World Series win. However, not everyone perceived the invitation as a feel-good moment in light of a woman testifying that he engaged in a sexual relationship with her when she was 14.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Pete Rose Response Going Viral: MLB World Reacts

The Philadelphia Phillies are including Pete Rose in their World Series reunion on Sunday. Rose, who was a part of the Phillies' 1980 World Series championship team, has faced criticism for his inclusion in the celebration. "In planning the 1980 reunion, we consulted with Pete's teammates about his inclusion," the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Bellinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Jet#Fans React#Nl#Mvp#Dodgers
NBC Sports

Jarren Duran reveals what led to confrontation with Royals fans

Jarren Duran had (another) day to forget Sunday in Kansas City. The Red Sox center fielder misplayed two balls in the seventh inning of Boston's series finale against the Royals, losing one routine fly ball in the sun and failing to corral another ball that bounced off his glove near the fence.
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Arizona

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Braves could be without Travis d’Arnaud for a while

In Saturday’s night game of a doubleheader, multiple Braves went down with injuries. Atlanta saw Max Fried , Jackson Stephens, and Travis d’Arnaud all suffer different severity of injuries, with d’Arnaud’s being the most concerning. X-rays came back negative, but reports surfaced that the veteran catcher is in a walking boot today.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy