Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
KVIA
UTEP football’s Awatt lands on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List
TYLER, Texas - UTEP senior running back Ronald Awatt was recognized to the 10th-annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List on Tuesday. The announcement was made at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler 16th-Annual East Texas Kick-off Luncheon. Awatt led the Miners with 844 yards on 158...
KVIA
Two teams are making every minute count ahead of week 1 of high school football, even if that means practicing at midnight
EL PASO, Texas -- As of Monday, every high school football team in the Borderland is practicing. Some teams began back last week, but those who played spring football had to wait an extra week to start per UIL guidelines - meaning they couldn't take the field until Monday. For...
After A Month, El Paso’s Chuco Barbas 2.0 Is Coming Back
When you think of El Paso shops & businesses, Chuco Barbas, owned by David Fuji Vargas (who also owns Fuji Productions), has been one of the busiest in town since 2015. I wrote little over a month ago about David having to step down from the barber shop due to health issues with so many people reaching out to him offering good wishes & good health.
Gas prices in Texas down more than $1 since peak in June
Gas prices in Texas continue to decline from record highs earlier this summer. A gallon of regular unleaded gas now costs an average of $3.56 across the state, down 15 cents from last Monday.
Del Sol Medical Center opens first robotic surgery suite in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Del Sol Medical Center opened what it is calling the first dedicated robotic surgical suite in El Paso. The robotic suite will provide “minimally invasive robotic-assisted procedures for gynecologic, bariatric, colorectal and general surgery, in addition to gynecologic oncology,” according to a news release issued by the hospital. “This new […]
elpasomatters.org
Documents: El Paso Water takes $1.2M fine fight across state lines
El Paso Water officials are making the case that New Mexico environmental regulators have no business fining the utility over a decision to divert sewage into the Rio Grande for months. Attorneys representing El Paso Water said the New Mexico Environment Department has no power to fine a Texas water...
6 Places to Get the Best Agua Fresca-Not Spa Water- in El Paso
Nothing beats an ice cold agua fresca on a hot El Paso day, am I right? Notice how I called it an agua fresca and not "spa water"?. In case you missed it, a popular TikTok creator named Grace Norton shared her recipe for what she called "spa water" that was a blend of lemon and cucumbers. She claimed that the drink has many benefits including hydration and anti-inflammatory properties. She also added sugar, which I feel defeats the purpose of it being "spa water".
Far Eastside Pizza Lovers In Horizon Are Rejoicing About the News
Many years ago the Eastside didn't have very much and is now booming more than ever. The far Eastside seems to be opening all sorts of businesses lately. A lot of us have visited a business in a certain part of town we wish existed closer to us. But when you really love a business distance means nothing to you for your favorite stuff or food.
While there are plenty of great spots to walk, hike, and bike inside the El Paso city limits, for those who want to make a day trip of their outdoor excursion nearby McKittrick Canyon in the Guadalupe mountains is worth a visit. The canyon is a little over an hour drive from the city depending on what part of town you live, and features plenty of trails for all skill levels, as well as several picnic areas. The Guadalupe Peak Trail is the tallest mountain in Texas at 8,749 feet and offers amazing views from the top.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces church closes El Paso resettlement agency, keeps Las Cruces one open
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s only resettlement agency has closed its doors amid a historic rise in migrant and asylum crossings. A bus load of people seeking asylum arrived at El Calvario Methodist Church in Las Cruces. While the shelter serves people year-round, back when the...
Valerie Ponzio Shows Love For El Paso In New Music Video Premiered In NYC’s Time Square
El Paso got a little love in Times Square this past week and it was all thanks to El Pasoan and Country singer-songwriter, Valerie Ponzio. Ponzio’s latest music video for her new single, “Just A Bordertown” premiered on CMT last Friday and the icing on the cake was that the video was also showcased in NYC’s Times Square!
What Are The Coolest Hotels in the US? Two Are Outside El Paso
When you stay at a hotel, you want to make sure it's nice & it's affordable. Sometimes you want to stay at one, just for it's sheer unique design. If I was going to mention some of the coolest El Paso hotels, I'd throw in the Wyndham Hotel, the Hotel Indigo, the Gardner Hotel, & the De Soto Hotel (R.I.P.).
El Paso News
Wreck in Central El Paso sends one person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was injured following a car crash in the intersection of Montana and St. Vrain in central El Paso this morning. El Paso Police Department say one person was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown. No other information was...
Fan Fave Traveling Thai Kitchen Making 2 El Paso Stops This Week
The Noodle Man and his Traveling Thai Kitchen return this week, setting up shop at two local hot spots around El Paso. For the last couple of years, Dream Kasestatad, known as The Noodle Man, has been sharing his homestyle Thai cuisine with El Pasoans. We have the fine folks...
El Paso ISD transitions back to application requirement for school meals
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) transitions back to application requirements for free and reduced-price school meals. During the pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students, however, those funds will not continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, El Paso ISD […]
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso barber in need of donations to create sensory friendly barbershop
EL PASO, Texas-- The Gentlemen’s Barbershop in far east El Paso is now home to one El Paso barber who is hoping to create a sensory friendly area for children on the spectrum, but he’s asking for the communities help to make that wish a reality. We first...
UPDATE: Las Cruces police say no foul play in death of man found in arroyo
UPDATE: EL Paso, TEXAS (KTSM) – Las Cruces police say no foul play is suspected in the death of a man found in an arroyo. At about 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, Las Cruces police were sent out to investigate a report of an unattended death in an arroyo that runs underneath Lohman Avenue near […]
Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A slow-moving rainstorm flooded streets in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The storm showed signs of weakening as it moved southwest at 2 miles per hour. Roadways affected included N. Alameda, Spruce, I-25, N. Valley and Elks Drive. Share your weather pics here. The post Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A jackknifed semi-truck resulted in a major traffic delay on the I-10 eastbound lanes. According to emergency reports, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. The semi-trailer jackknifed and hit the barrier, according to officials. The crash involved a vehicle and a semi-trailer. No injuries have been reported. All lanes have been The post Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: More rain headed our way
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!🐆🐆🐆 Happy Tuesday! Well get ready for some more rain in the borderland tonight.💧. Expect a high of 96 degrees just like yesterday, very comfortable and seasonal with 40% chance of rain.💧 Expect some isolated showers in the late afternoon to evening hours but especially overnight.🌂🌧
