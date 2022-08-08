ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

UTEP football’s Awatt lands on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

TYLER, Texas - UTEP senior running back Ronald Awatt was recognized to the 10th-annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List on Tuesday. The announcement was made at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler 16th-Annual East Texas Kick-off Luncheon. Awatt led the Miners with 844 yards on 158...
600 ESPN El Paso

After A Month, El Paso’s Chuco Barbas 2.0 Is Coming Back

When you think of El Paso shops & businesses, Chuco Barbas, owned by David Fuji Vargas (who also owns Fuji Productions), has been one of the busiest in town since 2015. I wrote little over a month ago about David having to step down from the barber shop due to health issues with so many people reaching out to him offering good wishes & good health.
College Sports
KTSM

Del Sol Medical Center opens first robotic surgery suite in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Del Sol Medical Center opened what it is calling the first dedicated robotic surgical suite in El Paso. The robotic suite will provide “minimally invasive robotic-assisted procedures for gynecologic, bariatric, colorectal and general surgery, in addition to gynecologic oncology,” according to a news release issued by the hospital. “This new […]
elpasomatters.org

Documents: El Paso Water takes $1.2M fine fight across state lines

El Paso Water officials are making the case that New Mexico environmental regulators have no business fining the utility over a decision to divert sewage into the Rio Grande for months. Attorneys representing El Paso Water said the New Mexico Environment Department has no power to fine a Texas water...
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

6 Places to Get the Best Agua Fresca-Not Spa Water- in El Paso

Nothing beats an ice cold agua fresca on a hot El Paso day, am I right? Notice how I called it an agua fresca and not "spa water"?. In case you missed it, a popular TikTok creator named Grace Norton shared her recipe for what she called "spa water" that was a blend of lemon and cucumbers. She claimed that the drink has many benefits including hydration and anti-inflammatory properties. She also added sugar, which I feel defeats the purpose of it being "spa water".
600 ESPN El Paso

Far Eastside Pizza Lovers In Horizon Are Rejoicing About the News

Many years ago the Eastside didn't have very much and is now booming more than ever. The far Eastside seems to be opening all sorts of businesses lately. A lot of us have visited a business in a certain part of town we wish existed closer to us. But when you really love a business distance means nothing to you for your favorite stuff or food.
Euri Giles | Clareifi

The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.

While there are plenty of great spots to walk, hike, and bike inside the El Paso city limits, for those who want to make a day trip of their outdoor excursion nearby McKittrick Canyon in the Guadalupe mountains is worth a visit. The canyon is a little over an hour drive from the city depending on what part of town you live, and features plenty of trails for all skill levels, as well as several picnic areas. The Guadalupe Peak Trail is the tallest mountain in Texas at 8,749 feet and offers amazing views from the top.
El Paso News

Wreck in Central El Paso sends one person to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was injured following a car crash in the intersection of Montana and St. Vrain in central El Paso this morning. El Paso Police Department say one person was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown. No other information was...
KTSM

El Paso ISD transitions back to application requirement for school meals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) transitions back to application requirements for free and reduced-price school meals. During the pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students, however, those funds will not continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, El Paso ISD […]
KVIA ABC-7

Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A slow-moving rainstorm flooded streets in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The storm showed signs of weakening as it moved southwest at 2 miles per hour. Roadways affected included N. Alameda, Spruce, I-25, N. Valley and Elks Drive. Share your weather pics here. The post Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA ABC-7

Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A jackknifed semi-truck resulted in a major traffic delay on the I-10 eastbound lanes. According to emergency reports, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. The semi-trailer jackknifed and hit the barrier, according to officials. The crash involved a vehicle and a semi-trailer. No injuries have been reported. All lanes have been The post Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: More rain headed our way

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!🐆🐆🐆 Happy Tuesday! Well get ready for some more rain in the borderland tonight.💧. Expect a high of 96 degrees just like yesterday, very comfortable and seasonal with 40% chance of rain.💧 Expect some isolated showers in the late afternoon to evening hours but especially overnight.🌂🌧
