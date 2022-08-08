Read full article on original website
WECT
First Fruit Ministries receives donation to give fresh produce to people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Produce Box raised $4,277 and gave it to First Fruit Ministries to provide fresh produce to people with little to no income. “Many families who rely on SNAP benefits can’t keep up with the rising food costs and rely on food pantries to supplement their weekly groceries,” said CEO Rick Stoker in a press release.
Onslow County nonprofit set to get brand new facility
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A nonprofit in Onslow County is getting a brand new facility to help serve families in the community even better than before. The number of kids in the county has grown to over 62,000 since 2010. As that number continues to grow, so does the need for space at One Place. […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Children’s Museum of Wilmington holding ‘Young At Heart’ day for seniors next month
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington is reinforcing the saying “you’re only as old as you feel”. On September 12th, the museum is welcoming seniors in the community to enjoy a special day to explore and enjoy fun activities. The museum says...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington seeking input for inclusive playground grant at Maides Park
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is holding a public meeting on Thursday to discuss the future of an inclusive playground proposed for Maides Park. The meeting will take place at the Davis Center, with the public encouraged to drop in between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm. to provide input on the project.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Motorcycle club back-to-school giveaway done not long after event starts
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A back to school supply giveaway held over the Saturday in Wilmington was over only 45 minutes into the event. The event held Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club gave students a chance pick out their own supplies, and were then treated to a free meal.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY’s Hannah Patrick to judge Lip Sync for the Cure with $500 top prize
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You have a chance to win $500 and support a great cause at the Lip Sync for the Cure event in Wilmington on Friday. This will be the 6th annual Lip Sync for the Cure event in Wilmington. You can register to participate in the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘WOMPARAMA’ in Carolina Beach raises money for a local cause for the 11th year in a row
Carolina Beach (WWAY)– Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday for the largest bodysurf contest in the world at Carolina Beach. WOMPARAMA is a bodysurfing contest that takes place every year in Carolina Beach in order to raise money for a local cause. This year, the contest partnered with ‘Friends...
Onslow County first responders recognized for their service
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County recognized the men and women dedicated to serving their community. On Monday, the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce held its 11th Annual Public Safety Awards. Whether it’s law enforcement, firefighting or emergency medical services, the community is saluting its local heroes. “Every officer, every detective, everybody that I work with, […]
New elementary school set to open in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new elementary school is ready for students to fill the halls in Onslow County. Clear View Elementary School will be the new home for half the students in the Southwest and Richlands areas. The $30 million school can hold around 800 students and will also be utilized as a hurricane […]
whqr.org
New Hanover County is sending more resources into schools. We looked at how and why
In New Hanover County’s Community Building Plan, there is $1.1 million in funding for community resource coordinators who’ll operate inside schools — and $1.9 million for additional school resource officers or SROs. WHQR asked about these investments — and how the county will track their progress.
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: The Vine
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern North Carolina has no shortage of great spots to enjoy a drink and a bite to eat, though in the peak of tourist season, it can be difficult to find a spot that isn’t swarming with people. While I enjoy being at a busy rooftop bar or rubbing elbows at a beachside watering hole, sometimes you want a place that feels a little more private.
WECT
Plans submitted for 7-Eleven on Market Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans were submitted Monday to the City of Wilmington’s planning department for a 7-Eleven on Market Street. According to the plans, the store would be located at 4615, 4621 and 4623 Market Street at the intersection with Birchwood Drive. Along with a 4,790-square-foot convenience store,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Emeril Lagasse and Rachael Ray headlining 2023 Beacon Education’s celebrity chef events in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two of the biggest names in cooking are coming to the Cape Fear next year. Emeril Lagasse and Rachael Ray have been announced as the featured celebrity chefs for the Beacon Education foundation’s full schedule of events, including an intimate, limited-seating dinner on February 9, a gourmet breakfast and a four-course luncheon on February 10.
Couple on anniversary beach trip have more to celebrate after $100,000 NC lottery win
“I’ve always fantasized about winning a big prize in the lottery.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County events organized to wrap up Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – An event in Ocean Isle Beach put on to wrap up Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week. There were spoken word performers, live music and musicians and food. The Leland Town Council proclaimed July 30 to August 6 Gullah Geechee Nation Week. The Goal...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cameron Art Museum opening ‘Kids State of the Art’ exhibit later this month
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cameron Art Museum will be displaying the art work of the up-and-coming artists around the community on August 20th. Artwork was submitted this past Saturday from youth artists. The “Kids State of the Art” exhibit will feature over 300 works from North Carolina artists...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 1-Year-Old Pit Bull Mix Looking For a Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is a 1-year-old pit bull mix. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Unit describe him as sweet boy with a lot of energy who needs an active family to whip into shape. They also say he is extremely kind...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover Health Department is taking action to protect people from Monkey Pox
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– With Monkeypox now declared a national health emergency, New Hanover County is working diligently to reduce the chances of an outbreak happening here. The number of Monkeypox cases are rising daily. With that rise in numbers, comes a rise in misinformation about how it is spread. Some people seem to believe it can be contracted as easily as sharing the same blanket, but Epidemiologist Ian Appling assures us that this is only in rare instances.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island gradually adding elements to help keep people safe in the water
Oak Island, NC (WWAY)– A Brunswick County town is gradually adding elements to its beach in efforts to help keep people safe in the water. The Town of Oak Island has started displaying 3-foot-wide signage on the Beach Service Unit’s UTV’s to inform beach goers of the risks of what color flag is displayed.
WECT
Brunswick Co. woman wins $146,052 in second-chance drawing
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Education Lottery announced Aug. 4 that Lorie Turner of Ocean Isle Beach won $146,052 in a second-chance drawing. Per the release, Turner’s win took place during the July 27 drawing. Her entry was picked from more than 16.8 million entries. She will take...
