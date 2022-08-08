ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WNCT

Onslow County nonprofit set to get brand new facility

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A nonprofit in Onslow County is getting a brand new facility to help serve families in the community even better than before.  The number of kids in the county has grown to over 62,000 since 2010. As that number continues to grow, so does the need for space at One Place. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County first responders recognized for their service

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County recognized the men and women dedicated to serving their community. On Monday, the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce held its 11th Annual Public Safety Awards. Whether it’s law enforcement, firefighting or emergency medical services, the community is saluting its local heroes. “Every officer, every detective, everybody that I work with, […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
#Foster Children#Foster Parents#Charity#The Foster Pantry
WNCT

New elementary school set to open in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new elementary school is ready for students to fill the halls in Onslow County. Clear View Elementary School will be the new home for half the students in the Southwest and Richlands areas. The $30 million school can hold around 800 students and will also be utilized as a hurricane […]
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: The Vine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern North Carolina has no shortage of great spots to enjoy a drink and a bite to eat, though in the peak of tourist season, it can be difficult to find a spot that isn’t swarming with people. While I enjoy being at a busy rooftop bar or rubbing elbows at a beachside watering hole, sometimes you want a place that feels a little more private.
WECT

Plans submitted for 7-Eleven on Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans were submitted Monday to the City of Wilmington’s planning department for a 7-Eleven on Market Street. According to the plans, the store would be located at 4615, 4621 and 4623 Market Street at the intersection with Birchwood Drive. Along with a 4,790-square-foot convenience store,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Emeril Lagasse and Rachael Ray headlining 2023 Beacon Education’s celebrity chef events in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two of the biggest names in cooking are coming to the Cape Fear next year. Emeril Lagasse and Rachael Ray have been announced as the featured celebrity chefs for the Beacon Education foundation’s full schedule of events, including an intimate, limited-seating dinner on February 9, a gourmet breakfast and a four-course luncheon on February 10.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover Health Department is taking action to protect people from Monkey Pox

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– With Monkeypox now declared a national health emergency, New Hanover County is working diligently to reduce the chances of an outbreak happening here. The number of Monkeypox cases are rising daily. With that rise in numbers, comes a rise in misinformation about how it is spread. Some people seem to believe it can be contracted as easily as sharing the same blanket, but Epidemiologist Ian Appling assures us that this is only in rare instances.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island gradually adding elements to help keep people safe in the water

Oak Island, NC (WWAY)– A Brunswick County town is gradually adding elements to its beach in efforts to help keep people safe in the water. The Town of Oak Island has started displaying 3-foot-wide signage on the Beach Service Unit’s UTV’s to inform beach goers of the risks of what color flag is displayed.
WECT

Brunswick Co. woman wins $146,052 in second-chance drawing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Education Lottery announced Aug. 4 that Lorie Turner of Ocean Isle Beach won $146,052 in a second-chance drawing. Per the release, Turner’s win took place during the July 27 drawing. Her entry was picked from more than 16.8 million entries. She will take...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

