Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best burritos in each state, including those served at this Tennessee favorite.
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
Wanted Nashville Man Arrested in Murfreesboro Driving Stolen SUV
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A man is arrested and facing multiple charges after stealing an SUV with the keys inside from East Nashville and leading Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers on a foot chase Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. Alan Hairston, 23, of Nashville, is charged with theft over $50,000, theft...
Vehicle’s GPS leads Murfreesboro police to convicted felon in stolen SUV
A convicted felon is back in police custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle and running from police.
2 Rutherford County students hit by car going to school
Kaydyn Hamby and her friend were walking to Blackman Middle School when she was hit by a car.
Suspect sought in deadly shooting at Nashville apartment complex
Metro police are searching for a man who they say is wanted for a deadly shooting that happened Friday evening.
wpln.org
Riverchase resident moves into new home, but feels the displaced community was treated ‘like we were kids’
Virginia Holland lived at the East Nashville Riverchase apartments for four years. Her apartment had ceiling leaks and was infested with mice. So she’s been trying to leave since she got there. Texas-based developer CREA bought the complex in December 2021 with plans to demolish it and build a...
Man charged with attempted rape of juvenile at Nashville laundry center
A 30-year-old man was charged with attempted rape of a juvenile after an incident at an apartment complex laundry center.
WSMV
Crash shut down I-24 in Murfreesboro Monday morning
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol were at the scene of a major crash on Monday morning that forced the closure of the interstate in Rutherford County. According to THP, one commercial vehicle crashed with at least two passenger cars on I-24 at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Multiple injuries were reported but limited information was made available.
thunder1320.com
Three sentenced in million dollar theft ring that included Manchester
In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate. Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been. used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John. Deere...
Officials investigating after new Sumner County courthouse catches fire
Gallatin firefighters battled a fire at the new Sumner County courthouse after it went up in flames late Sunday night.
Man jailed after deadly multi-victim shooting in South Nashville
While at the apartment scene, officers got a call from the suspect, 24-year-old Shaquavius Moore, who said he was in Cheatham County and wanted to surrender.
Endangered Child Alert canceled: Rutherford County children found safe, suspect in custody
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for two children who were last seen in Murfreesboro after they were located safely Monday morning.
Bedford County man sentenced to 59 years in connection to attempted murder
A Bedford County judge's son — who was accused of trying to murder one woman — is now sentenced to 59 years.
Woman arrested after attempting to carjack vehicle in Murfreesboro
A person who attempted a carjacking in Murfreesboro was caught on video on Medical Center Parkway off Interstate 24.
Sumner County teacher’s aide arrested for statutory rape of student
A teacher's aide in Sumner County has been arrested after she was discovered to have allegedly been in a sexual relationship with a student.
KOMU
Construction worker in Tennessee in critical condition after falling 30 feet into holding tank
THOMPSON’S STATION, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A man was rescued Monday morning by the Williamson County Rescue Squad, among other emergency personnel, after he fell 30 feet into a concrete holding tank at a construction site in Thompson’s Station. The volunteer rescue squad said in a series of Tweets...
Woman arrested after stealing SUV with kids inside
A woman is in custody after reportedly stealing an SUV with two people inside.
Man charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication
A man has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication stemming from a deadly crash Saturday evening that killed his passenger.
