Panthers: Sam Darnold’s fate is sealed, and he knows it
The roster of the Carolina Panthers includes the first and third overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft and both are quarterbacks. That is, at least for now. It was an odd dynamic to begin with. A year ago, the Carolina Panthers traded for quarterback Sam Darnold. The franchise acquired the third-overall pick from the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick in 2021 and second- and fourth-round selections in April.
Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had already made it clear that he will not be making a decision on the quarterback battle between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield until at least after the team finishes its preseason game on Aug. 19 against the New England Patriots. Even if Mayfield ultimately gets the QB1 gig […] The post Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN
Baker Mayfield impressing Carolina Panthers OC Ben McAdoo, once one of QB's biggest critics
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo wasn't as critical of quarterback Baker Mayfield on Tuesday as he was in 2018, when he expressed concerns over the Heisman Trophy winner's height, hand size and style of play heading into the NFL draft. Mayfield seems to have won over...
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Offensive Lineman
Maybe the injury scare to star tackle Mekhi Becton prompted it, but whatever their motivations, the New York Jets are bringing in offensive line reinforcements. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Jets are signing veteran offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch to a one-year deal. Benenoch spent the 2021 season split between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.
Matt Rhule gets 100% real on potentially making ‘wrong decision’ in Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold QB battle for Panthers
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is not yet ready to name their starting QB amid the intense battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, and for good reason. Rhule emphasized that the important thing for the Panthers is to determine the “right guy” for the job, and if it means taking their time and being thorough with everything, then so be it. The veteran head coach doesn’t want to make a mistake for QB1 and end up regretting it later on.
Tomlin on QB Battle: ‘They’re Making It Difficult for Us’
Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett continue to vie for the job.
Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks make final cut for coveted hometown play-making point guard
MiLaysia Fulwiley was offered by USC as a seventh-grader. Now a senior, the five-star guard has led Keenan High School to four state championships.
FOX Sports
Why haven't Panthers named Baker Mayfield starting QB?
The Carolina Panthers aren't in a rush to name a starting quarterback for the regular season as they open up the preseason on Saturday. Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday he's "not putting a timetable on the quarterback position" until after the team's Week 2 preseason game against the Patriots on Aug. 19.
Florida Panthers fill out Paul Maurice’s coaching staff with three new assistant coaches
Paul Maurice officially finished putting together his coaching staff Wednesday when the Florida Panthers hired three new assistant coaches, including one who worked for Maurice with the Winnipeg Jets for the past six years.
Rhule: Panthers want to avoid 'wrong decision' in QB battle
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Two weeks into training camp and the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation remains unsettled. Coach Matt Rhule said both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have had good days, but he’s not ready to declare a starter. Rhule said that decision could come after the team’s second preseason game against the New England Patriots on Aug. 19, one that would allow one quarterback to settle in and get the majority of the work in practice. In the meantime, Mayfield and Darnold — the No. 1 and 3 overall picks in the 2018 draft, respectively — continue to split reps at Wofford College as the Panthers work through the process. Rhule said the Panthers haven’t wanted to rush the decision, saying “the important thing is finding the right guy.”
Yardbarker
Alabama OC Bill O’Brien addresses potential NFL coaching future
Bill O’Brien flirted with some NFL teams this offseason before remaining at Alabama, and the former head coach says that was his own choice. O’Brien was mentioned as a head coaching candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars at one point after Urban Meyer was fired. There were also some rumblings that he could get his old job back as offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. O’Brien was asked on Sunday about those opportunities. He said he wanted to honor his commitment to Nick Saban.
