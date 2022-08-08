SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Two weeks into training camp and the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation remains unsettled. Coach Matt Rhule said both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have had good days, but he’s not ready to declare a starter. Rhule said that decision could come after the team’s second preseason game against the New England Patriots on Aug. 19, one that would allow one quarterback to settle in and get the majority of the work in practice. In the meantime, Mayfield and Darnold — the No. 1 and 3 overall picks in the 2018 draft, respectively — continue to split reps at Wofford College as the Panthers work through the process. Rhule said the Panthers haven’t wanted to rush the decision, saying “the important thing is finding the right guy.”

