Washington Commanders Cut Quarterback On Sunday
Few teams in the NFL have been more snakebitten at quarterback through the years than the Washington Commanders. But for one Commanders QB, his time with the team is over before it really even begins. On Sunday, the Commanders cut rookie quarterback Cole Kelley. The release of Kelley comes amid...
2 Eagles first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
NFL training camps are well underway and teams are beginning to put their lineups in place for the upcoming season. Teams have started releasing their depth charts and clarifying where guys stand. The Philadelphia Eagles are no different and the team recently released its first depth chart. The franchise over-performed in its first season with […] The post 2 Eagles first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Vikings Training Camp Night Practice Recap: No Lewis Cine; Kellen Mond Struggles
Everything you need to know from the Vikings' night practice at TCO Stadium on Monday.
Commanders Are Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Veteran
After adding one former Philadelphia Eagles veteran to their ranks by acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, the Washington Commanders are adding another former Eagle to their ranks. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are signing free agent linebacker Nate Gerry. The sixth-year linebacker did not play...
saturdaytradition.com
Nathan Gerry, former Nebraska LB, signs with new NFL team
Nathan Gerry has a new NFL home after 5 seasons in the league. The former 5th-round pick out of Nebraska saw his NFL career begin in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie. He recorded a career-best 74 tackles in 2019 before an ankle injury saw him miss the last 9 games of the 2020 season. Ahead of the 2021 campaign, with his rookie contract with the Eagles having expired, he inked a 1-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers and eventually landed on their practice squad before his release in November.
Tomlin on QB Battle: ‘They’re Making It Difficult for Us’
Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett continue to vie for the job.
NFL・
Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks make final cut for coveted hometown play-making point guard
MiLaysia Fulwiley was offered by USC as a seventh-grader. Now a senior, the five-star guard has led Keenan High School to four state championships.
76ers Land 2 Major Jazz Pieces In Trade Scenario
In the NBA, every team is hoping to build a contender. Exactly how is it done?. We know you need star players. After all, the NBA is a talent-driven league. Meanwhile, basketball as a sport, in general, is more easily influenced by individuals than others. That doesn’t mean you don’t...
Dave Portnoy mocks touching display of sportsmanship in Little League Regionals
Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports sparked controversy by mocking a touching display of sportsmanship that occurred in Tuesday’s Southwest Regional Championship with the winner securing a berth in next week’s Little League World Series.
Gamespot
Madden 23 - New Orleans Saints Roster
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the New Orleans Saints. If you're curious who the Saints' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Saints roster.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: D.K. Metcalf’s new contract is a stepping stone
The Seattle Seahawks made good on their word about working on getting a deal done with rising start D.K. Metcalf. Let’s review the details and look toward Metcalf’s future with the team. The Seattle Seahawks and D.K. Metcalf agreed to an extension last month. Thus making Seattle true...
Florida Panthers fill out Paul Maurice’s coaching staff with three new assistant coaches
Paul Maurice officially finished putting together his coaching staff Wednesday when the Florida Panthers hired three new assistant coaches, including one who worked for Maurice with the Winnipeg Jets for the past six years.
247Sports
Washington Commanders sign LB Nate Gerry, release QB Cole Kelley
The Washington Commanders signed linebacker Nate Gerry among a flurry of moves Sunday. The franchise also inked safety Steven Parker and tight end Eli Wolf while releasing quarterback Cole Kelley, linebacker Bryce Notree and guard Tyrese Robinson. Among the departures, Kelley was an undrafted free agent. The Commanders' quarterbacks are...
East Fallowfield’s Dick Vermeil, Much Calmer These Days, Earns Football’s Highest Honor
Dick Vermeil at his home in East Fallowfield Township.Image via Jose Moreno, Philadelphia Inquirer. Chester County’s Dick Vermeil, the former coach who resurrected the Eagles when he took over in 1976, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend, writes Mike Sielski for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
2022 NFL Trade Deadline: Top players who could be on different teams
We’re still waiting for football to return, but it’s never too early to start thinking about the trade deadline. Set for Nov. 1, the 2022 deadline is still nearly three months away. With roster cuts looming, though, trades could start happening over the next few weeks and carry over into the regular season.
NBC Sports
Eagles training camp observations: Hurts and Brown put on a show at the Linc
It was Jalen Hurts’ 24th birthday on Sunday and he got to spend it at the Linc with nearly 30,000 of his best friends. Despite a hot evening, the Eagles nearly filled the lower bowl of Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night for their only public practice of training camp. The Eagles have a walkthrough on Monday and will be back at practice on Tuesday.
Report: Phillies Shut Down Harper's Throwing Program
Philadelphia Phillies' right fielder Bryce Harper will not continue throwing program in 2022.
