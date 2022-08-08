ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Washington Commanders Cut Quarterback On Sunday

Few teams in the NFL have been more snakebitten at quarterback through the years than the Washington Commanders. But for one Commanders QB, his time with the team is over before it really even begins. On Sunday, the Commanders cut rookie quarterback Cole Kelley. The release of Kelley comes amid...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

2 Eagles first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

NFL training camps are well underway and teams are beginning to put their lineups in place for the upcoming season. Teams have started releasing their depth charts and clarifying where guys stand. The Philadelphia Eagles are no different and the team recently released its first depth chart. The franchise over-performed in its first season with […] The post 2 Eagles first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Commanders Are Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Veteran

After adding one former Philadelphia Eagles veteran to their ranks by acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, the Washington Commanders are adding another former Eagle to their ranks. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are signing free agent linebacker Nate Gerry. The sixth-year linebacker did not play...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Nathan Gerry, former Nebraska LB, signs with new NFL team

Nathan Gerry has a new NFL home after 5 seasons in the league. The former 5th-round pick out of Nebraska saw his NFL career begin in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie. He recorded a career-best 74 tackles in 2019 before an ankle injury saw him miss the last 9 games of the 2020 season. Ahead of the 2021 campaign, with his rookie contract with the Eagles having expired, he inked a 1-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers and eventually landed on their practice squad before his release in November.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
Gamespot

Madden 23 - New Orleans Saints Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the New Orleans Saints. If you're curious who the Saints' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Saints roster.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: D.K. Metcalf’s new contract is a stepping stone

The Seattle Seahawks made good on their word about working on getting a deal done with rising start D.K. Metcalf. Let’s review the details and look toward Metcalf’s future with the team. The Seattle Seahawks and D.K. Metcalf agreed to an extension last month. Thus making Seattle true...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Jordan Mailata#American Football#Georgia Bulldog#Nfl Network
247Sports

Washington Commanders sign LB Nate Gerry, release QB Cole Kelley

The Washington Commanders signed linebacker Nate Gerry among a flurry of moves Sunday. The franchise also inked safety Steven Parker and tight end Eli Wolf while releasing quarterback Cole Kelley, linebacker Bryce Notree and guard Tyrese Robinson. Among the departures, Kelley was an undrafted free agent. The Commanders' quarterbacks are...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Eagles training camp observations: Hurts and Brown put on a show at the Linc

It was Jalen Hurts’ 24th birthday on Sunday and he got to spend it at the Linc with nearly 30,000 of his best friends. Despite a hot evening, the Eagles nearly filled the lower bowl of Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night for their only public practice of training camp. The Eagles have a walkthrough on Monday and will be back at practice on Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy