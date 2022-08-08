Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
Flora Payne
Flora Payne, 89, of Bucklin died Monday, Aug. 8. Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Burial is in the Locke Cemetery southeast of Marceline. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
KMZU
Ginnie Toone
Ginnie Toone, 90, of Carrollton died Saturday, Aug. 6. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Fairhaven Cemetery in Norborne. Services are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
KMZU
Fisherman recovered from lake identified
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities have identified a missing fisherman recovered at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area on Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the victim is identified as 61-year-old Michael Smith of St. Louis. Smith reportedly went fishing with two other men who drove into Columbia Sunday for supplies but were unable to locate him upon returning. Fire and rescue conducted a search using a drone and manually walking the banks to no avail.
KMZU
Building burns at Ricketts Farm Service
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. -- An equipment building at Ricketts Farm Service in Salisbury was gutted by flames early Sunday morning. A post from Ricketts says the east building and it's contents are a total loss. Volunteer Fire Departments from Keytesville and Bynumville responded as mutual aid to Salisbury to suppress the shed fire and protect other building at the complex. Ricketts goes on to say; "there were no chemicals or fertilizer products involved in the fire."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMZU
Suspect in Saline County motorcycle pursuit to face formal charges
MARSHALL – An unidentified suspect allegedly involved in a pursuit against Marshall police and Saline County deputies is receiving treatment for injuries before formal charges are filed against him. Sheriff Cindi Mullins shared in an incident report that a motorcycle pursuit late Saturday night reportedly continued outside Marshall city...
KMZU
Serious injuries sustained in Randolph County motorcycle accident
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. – A man and child are seriously injured Sunday night following a motorcycle accident in Randolph County. According a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the incident occurred approximately 8:45 p.m. on Route B 1.5 miles east of Yates. Westbound driver, 50-year-old Henry R. Fainter, struck a deer in the roadway, overturned, and was ejected.
KMZU
Brunswick woman accused of firing firearm into building
BRUNSWICK, Mo. – A Brunswick woman is accused of firing a firearm at a building Saturday night. Court records indicate 46-year-old Karamico Roll was charged Monday with unlawful use of a weapon by discharging into a home, vehicle, or other transportation. Witnesses allegedly told Chariton County deputies Roll made threats before firing a weapon from the porch of her home. A subject reportedly returned fire after Roll discharged her firearm.
Comments / 0