CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. -- An equipment building at Ricketts Farm Service in Salisbury was gutted by flames early Sunday morning. A post from Ricketts says the east building and it's contents are a total loss. Volunteer Fire Departments from Keytesville and Bynumville responded as mutual aid to Salisbury to suppress the shed fire and protect other building at the complex. Ricketts goes on to say; "there were no chemicals or fertilizer products involved in the fire."

SALISBURY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO