Las Cruces, NM

Crime & Safety
KFOX 14

Las Cruces Police Department investigate body found

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating after a body was found Monday, according to a police department spokesman. The body was reportedly found on Lohman Avenue. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to receive the top most interesting...
KFOX 14

Police investigate incident near Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department investigated an incident near the Sunland Park area Sunday afternoon. The incident happened near a McDonald's along Sunland Park Drive. Police said they responded in reference to an unknown problem after 5 p.m. A victim was driven to a...
KFOX 14

One person injured after crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured following a crash in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Montana Avenue and St. Vrain Street around 11:48 a.m. Officials said the person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. No other information was provided.
KFOX 14

Suspect in custody after threatening people at east El Paso church

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso confirmed Sunday evening that no threat was made to congregants of Mother Cabrini Catholic Church during the 11:30 a.m. Mass. After reports of an altercation between two individuals elsewhere in the church building outside of the sanctuary, authorities from...
KFOX 14

Crash on Gateway West at Piedras closes lanes Tuesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a crash involving a semi-truck in central El Paso closing all lanes. The westbound and southbound lanes were closed on Gateway West at Piedras, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. No injuries were reported and crash happened Tuesday...
KFOX 14

Law enforcement respond to an incident in West El Paso

Law enforcement responded to an incident on Interstate 10 in west El Paso. The right lane and shoulder were closed on I-10 east near Sunland Park Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It's unknown if there were any injuries. No other information has been made available. All...
