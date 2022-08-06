Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Police say no foul pay suspected after dead man found in arroyo in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department said no foul play is suspected after the body of a man was found in an arroyo in Las Cruces. Officers responded to an unattended death near the 2000 block of east Lohman Avenue near Del Monte Street around 1:30 p.m.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police search for man suspected of stealing more than 2 dozen guns from store
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are looking for a man suspected of stealing more than a dozen guns from a gun store in Las Cruces on Friday. The Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the man.
KFOX 14
Teen arrested in connection to death of 21-year-old man that happened at 'mansion party'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A teen has been arrested in connection to the death of a 21-year-old man that happened at a "mansion party." Deputies arrested 18-year-old Isaac Carlos and charged him with manslaughter after 21-year-old Cisqo Rodriguez was shot and killed. Deputies were called to the Hospitals...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police explain why armed robbery suspect walked out of El Paso hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — KFOX14 has learned the Las Cruces Police Department did not have an officer to watch over a suspect that was transferred to University Medical Center of El Paso who was involved in an armed robbery. Joshua Lopez, a suspect, walked out of the El...
KFOX 14
El Paso man arrested, accused of being in possession of marijuana, prescription pills
A man was arrested and accused of being in possession of marijuana and prescription pills during a traffic stop in far east El Paso. Deputies arrested 24-year-old Victor Gonzalez. The traffic stop happened Saturday at the 14100 block of Fort Defiance Drive. During the investigation, deputies said they found marijuana...
KFOX 14
Man arrested at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini accused of threatening victim with weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man arrested at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Church in east El Paso reportedly swore at and threatened another man, according to a sworn statement released by the El Paso Police Department Monday. Efren Castaneda, 44, reportedly said "You are f****** dead or you...
KFOX 14
Juarez man in connection to deadly Santa Teresa crash to be held without bond
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Juarez man accused of driving a vehicle that was involved in a deadly crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico will remain in jail without bond. A judge found 19-year-old, Julio-Garcia Rascon, not willing to comply with the law enforcement or orders of the...
KFOX 14
'Somebody comes and ruins it': Vehicles vandalized in Lower Valley neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police are investigating a string of vandalism in the Thomas Manor neighborhood, located by Yarbough Drive and Alameda Avenue, in the Lower Valley. KFOX14 viewers shared photos of vehicles that were sprayed painted. Police said some homes were vandalized. “This graffiti we...
KFOX 14
21 year old dies after aggravated assault; El Paso police, deputies investigate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunday morning the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was advised of a gunshot victim who had been taken to Sierra/Providence Hospital at east El Paso. The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes unit responded and began their investigation. The Victim, 21 year old Cisqo Rodriguez, of...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces Police Department investigate body found
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating after a body was found Monday, according to a police department spokesman. The body was reportedly found on Lohman Avenue. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to receive the top most interesting...
KFOX 14
HSI El Paso assists New Mexico police track down 'primary suspect' in killing of 4 Muslim
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Homeland Security Investigations Special Response Team in El Paso said they assisted Albuquerque police and New Mexico State Police with the capture of a “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men. Police Chief Harold Medina made the announcement on Twitter,...
KFOX 14
Police investigate incident near Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department investigated an incident near the Sunland Park area Sunday afternoon. The incident happened near a McDonald's along Sunland Park Drive. Police said they responded in reference to an unknown problem after 5 p.m. A victim was driven to a...
KFOX 14
VIDEO: Woman pulled from car partially submerged in central El Paso sinkhole
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A woman was pulled from a car partially submerged underwater at the site of a sinkhole in central El Paso Tuesday, a viewer video of the rescue showed. The video showed bystanders and El Paso Fire Department crews pulling the woman out of the...
KFOX 14
Crash involving 'large animal' sends one person to hospital, Sunland Park fire says
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a "large animal" on New Mexico State Highway Nine, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department. The person taken to the hospital had minor injuries, the fire department stated on Twitter. No other...
KFOX 14
One person injured after crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured following a crash in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Montana Avenue and St. Vrain Street around 11:48 a.m. Officials said the person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. No other information was provided.
KFOX 14
Suspect in custody after threatening people at east El Paso church
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso confirmed Sunday evening that no threat was made to congregants of Mother Cabrini Catholic Church during the 11:30 a.m. Mass. After reports of an altercation between two individuals elsewhere in the church building outside of the sanctuary, authorities from...
KFOX 14
Crash on Gateway West at Piedras closes lanes Tuesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a crash involving a semi-truck in central El Paso closing all lanes. The westbound and southbound lanes were closed on Gateway West at Piedras, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. No injuries were reported and crash happened Tuesday...
KFOX 14
El Paso police warn parents, teens about house parties advertised on social media
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department issued an "urgent message" Monday about house parties that are being promoted on social media. El Paso police say numerous shootings and stabbings have occurred at these house parties, also known as mansion parties, some of which resulted in death.
KFOX 14
Law enforcement respond to an incident in West El Paso
Law enforcement responded to an incident on Interstate 10 in west El Paso. The right lane and shoulder were closed on I-10 east near Sunland Park Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It's unknown if there were any injuries. No other information has been made available. All...
KFOX 14
All lanes reopened on I-10 East after semi-truck crash at Missouri Street underpass
EL PASO, T.X. — The El Paso Police Department responded to a semi-truck and vehicle crash at I-10 East at Missouri Street overpass. According to police, the semi jack-knifed and hit the barrier. No injuries were reported. A complete closure happened at I-10 East at the downtown exit, but...
