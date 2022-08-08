Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Mariners squeak by Yanks in 13 innings
Pinch hitter Luis Torrens lined a walk-off single into right field with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 13th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting New York Yankees 1-0 Tuesday night. Seattle's Matt Brash (3-3) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the victory....
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani ready to go for Angels in matchup with A's
The Los Angeles Angels hope to build on the momentum of a feel-good series opener when they visit the Oakland Athletics for a rematch Tuesday night. The Angels got a first-inning home run from Luis Rengifo and a combined two-hitter from Jose Suarez and two relievers in opening a three-game set with a 1-0 win Monday night against a team that won two of three in Anaheim last week.
numberfire.com
Stephen Piscotty sitting for Oakland on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Piscotty is being replaced at designated hitter by Chad Pinder versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 134 plate appearances this season, Piscotty has a .198 batting average with a .617...
numberfire.com
Elvis Andrus sitting Tuesday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Andrus is being replaced at shortstop by Nick Allen versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 366 plate appearances this season, Andrus has a .241 batting average with a .675 OPS,...
FOX Sports
Mariners and Yankees meet, winner takes 3-game series
New York Yankees (71-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-52, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -129, Mariners +109; over/under is 7...
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees @ Seattle Mariners: Gerrit Cole vs. Luis Castillo
The Yankees finally snapped their five-game losing streak last night, getting a comfortable win out West against the Mariners. Aaron Judge homered again, the rest of the offense was alive, and Clay Holmes ended things with just a pinch of stress. Now they’ll look to get their first series win in August, and they’ll try to do so against an opponent that they’ve had their hands full with.
