The Yankees finally snapped their five-game losing streak last night, getting a comfortable win out West against the Mariners. Aaron Judge homered again, the rest of the offense was alive, and Clay Holmes ended things with just a pinch of stress. Now they’ll look to get their first series win in August, and they’ll try to do so against an opponent that they’ve had their hands full with.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO