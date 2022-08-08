ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 42

keep it real..
2d ago

..what does grown men dressed as women in makeup reading to little kids accomplish..? Only confuse them.. shame on the parents for taking them to a freak show.

Reply(13)
25
Mr. Wonderful
1d ago

It would be nice to read a single article anywhere which actually describes what it is these supposedly "Nazi" groups believe. All I ever see are outsiders referring to them as Nazis without providing any evidence for this assertion. I'm not necessarily suggesting that it is an incorrect label, I just have no idea if it is or not because no journalist seems to be doing their due diligence when reporting on it.

Reply(2)
6
come on
2d ago

they trying to promote their agenda just like the Newport cigarette they too will be snuffed out. don't mess with my Gods children. it would be better for you to put on cement boots and jump into the ocean

Reply(3)
5
Related
WCVB

Transforming Boston's Spectacle Island from dump to dazzling

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cleanup of the once-polluted waters ofBoston Harbor revived interest in and opened access to the 34 harbor islands. Spectacle Island was once a polluted mountain of trash. Big Dig dirt — more than 4,000 barge-loads of it — was used to cap the island. The state planted more than 2,000 trees and 26,000 shrubs in fresh soil. Spectacle opened to the public in 2006 and is one of the harbor island’s crown jewels.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Delving into Boston Harbor's dirty history

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Harbor is home to some of New England’s most iconic landmarks. The sparkling water and fresh Atlantic breezes provide a respite from hectic city life. But it wasn’t too long ago that the harbor was not a destination or source of much Boston pride.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazis#Racial Injustice#Protest#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics
Daily Voice

Neo-Nazi Protesters Break-Up Story Time Event In Boston, Organizer Says

The organizer of a story-time reading series in Boston said she had to cancel Sunday's planned event after Neo-Nazis protested outside. Patty Bourrée, who hosts a biweekly Drag Queen Story Hour at the Seaport, decided it wasn't safe as many members of NSC-131 stood outside of The Paseo holding derogatory signs that denounced the event, reports said. A phalanx of Boston police officers stood in between them and the doors of the building, photos shows.
BOSTON, MA
ValueWalk

The Mayor White Problem for Investors

While reading Jeff Nussbaum’s new book Undelivered, I came across the story of Boston’s Mayor Kevin White and the 1974 busing of Boston public school students. As a millennial, busing is something I’ve heard of and never had to experience personally. The story was very telling. What...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Easing into vacation aboard the Boston-to-Cape Cod train

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s buttoned-up South Station doesn’t typically conjure images of fold-up beach chairs, straw hats and rolling Yeti coolers. But on weekend mornings during the summer, that is what you’ll see. Instead of frenzied passengers running to catch a train to another East Coast city, today’s throng of delighted vacationers awaited the CapeFlyer, a weekend passenger train to Cape Cod. It runs during the 15 weekends of summer — up until Labor Day — from Boston to Hyannis with a handful of stops in between. I recently dragged my two young children on a CapeFlyer adventure. It happened to be the week of history-making heat waves around the world. That Sunday, Boston broke a record.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Change coming to Boston parking meters

BOSTON - There's a big change coming for people who park at meters in Boston and pay with their phone.Starting Monday, drivers have to update their ParkBoston app in order to pay for metered parking.For anyone with automatic updates turned on, the app will switch to the new version on its own. Either way, drivers will need to create a new account because their old login credentials will not work on the new app.The change doesn't just impact Boston - Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Worcester and several other communities will stop accepting the ParkBoston app next week. Click here for more information.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Remembering, Calvin Grimes one of Roxbury’s 100 black business men

Calvin Grimes, a long-time Bostonian and business man’s family and many friends would like to invite you an event to remember him. Calvin, lovenly known as Kern joined his father working in the Grimes Oil family business. He attended business school and learned everything he could about the oil business. In 1969 Grimes Oil became incorporated. Kern became the President/CEO of the family business, which expanded under his tutelage. In 1979, Grimes Oil gained national recognition as being the 9th Black owned business in country.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Castle Island Seagull Attack has a Happy Ending.

We’ve seen them out Castle Island, loitering near Sullivan’s, looking for the right moment to strike. Seagulls aka brazen street toughs with wings. Earlier this week, one West Roxbury resident had a run in with a massive 10-pound seagull who literally dive bombed the retired plumber for his hot dog. Bill Downey, 86, was lucky that Park Ranger John Dicicco was close by.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
PROVIDENCE, RI
quincyquarry.com

MBTA starts the week with yet another fail

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The MBTA is maintaining its breaking badly bad news© streak with its first day of this week’s bad news. This week’s...
QUINCY, MA
universalhub.com

Squid to make way for apartments along West 2nd Street in South Boston

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved former newsman Phil Balboni's plans to replace the North Coast squid-processing plant at West 2nd and D streets with a five-story, 81-unit apartment building. Of the 81 apartments, 12 will be rented as affordable, including one three-bedroom unit. The building will only be...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'

A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Citizen complaint of the day: Leiningen vs. the rats in Dorchester

A disgusted citizen files a 311 complaint about the Bakersfield Street/Kelvin Road area in Dorchester, that reads like a summary of the story about the guy in the Amazon, only with rats instead of ants. Complete with photo of five traps atop a trash bin showing, rather graphically, how four of the traps were activated successfully.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy