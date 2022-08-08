..what does grown men dressed as women in makeup reading to little kids accomplish..? Only confuse them.. shame on the parents for taking them to a freak show.
It would be nice to read a single article anywhere which actually describes what it is these supposedly "Nazi" groups believe. All I ever see are outsiders referring to them as Nazis without providing any evidence for this assertion. I'm not necessarily suggesting that it is an incorrect label, I just have no idea if it is or not because no journalist seems to be doing their due diligence when reporting on it.
they trying to promote their agenda just like the Newport cigarette they too will be snuffed out. don't mess with my Gods children. it would be better for you to put on cement boots and jump into the ocean
Comments / 42