Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Wyndham Championship brings big financial wins in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic began, The Wyndham Championship was allowed to host fans at 100-percent capacity for the first time since 2019. This year's tournament boasted a star-studded field of golfers, a first-time PGA Tour Champion, and of course a few weather...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Youngest winner at Bowman Gray Stadium wins again

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A wild night of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium included the youngest ever winner in track history getting his second win of the season in the Sportsman Division. 14-year-old Riley Neal took his black 07 car to victory lane by avoiding several wrecks and making a veteran move on a more […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Paolo Banchero Gets A Humbling Experience

Being a rookie in any sport is bound to be taxing. First you have to deal with the transition itself, getting used to playing at an elite level. Second, there’s no where to hide because the worst player in any league is a superb athlete or, at the least, immensely disciplined. And third, there is rookie hazing.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Two new Duke players miss important practice time

Cohesion could be hard to come by for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team, especially in the early going. On that note, even relatively minor disruptions to that end in the offseason are a bummer. Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes are the only two scholarship players returning from the 2021-22 roster. ...
DURHAM, NC
Adam Smith
Axios Charlotte

7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill  About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
My Fox 8

He might wheeze, but he still has a lot of love to give

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Kash is the Kream of the Krop! Okay, maybe not that. What Kash is, though, is an adorable 6-month-old terrier/shepherd mix. He does have a medical issue: he wheezes. Vets have not been able to pinpoint a cause for Kash’s wheeze and will need a rescuer who is willing to help him with this issue.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

My 2 Cents: Losing the celebrities you grew up with

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and today I'm feeling a little nostalgic. I'm sure you've heard the news that Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73 she had battled breast cancer multiple times and she died yesterday. It made me start thinking. You...
GREENSBORO, NC
#Caddie#Fedex Cup#The Burlington Times News
alamancenews.com

Gibsonville alderman, Graham businessman Paul Thompson dies suddenly

Gibsonville alderman and Graham businessman Paul Thompson has died. Thompson died “unexpectedly late Sunday night at Alamance Regional Medical center at the age of 59,” according to a release put out by the town of Gibsonville. Thompson was elected last November after three previous unsuccessful attempts to get...
GIBSONVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Wake Forest Baptist Church in Winston-Salem to close

A local ministry in Winston-Salem has announced its closure. Wake Forest Baptist Church will be closing its doors. The church has served the Winston-Salem community and Wake Forest campus for 66 years. Members voted to close the doors due to "declining and aging membership, limited financial resources, and a new...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes 60 Miles North of Charlotte

Late last night, at 8:24pm, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck between Charlotte and Greensboro in the small town of Archdale. According to the USGS, the quake had a specific epicenter of 35.913°N 79.904°W and a depth of 6.2 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Wake Forest Baptist Church to close following membership vote

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Church announced Sunday it will be closing after a vote by members to dissolve its ministry after 66 years on campus. Wake Forest Baptist Church was founded when Wake Forest College moved to Winston-Salem in 1956. The church says the decision is due to a declining and aging membership, limited financial resources and a new rental policy imposed on the church by Wake Forest University.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
telecompetitor.com

NorthState Extends Fiber Reach into Two North Carolina Counties

Regional operator NorthState is expanding its reach and building an all-fiber broadband network to serve 38,000 addresses in Forsyth and Randolph counties, North Carolina, the company announced today. The project will reach 23,000 addresses in underserved Forsyth County areas of Bethania, Lewisville and Winston-Salem. In Randolph County, the project will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs

(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
