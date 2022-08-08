Read full article on original website
Wyndham Championship brings big financial wins in the Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic began, The Wyndham Championship was allowed to host fans at 100-percent capacity for the first time since 2019. This year's tournament boasted a star-studded field of golfers, a first-time PGA Tour Champion, and of course a few weather...
houstonianonline.com
2022 Wyndham Championship Leader: Live updates, full coverage, golf results for Round 4 on Sunday
On a rainy Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina, only four groups saw them complete their third rounds of the 2022 Wyndham Championship. With play resuming at 7:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, it will be a fast sprint to the finish with Brendon Wu and Sungjae Im leading at 12 Under with seven holes that still need to be played in the third rounds.
Youngest winner at Bowman Gray Stadium wins again
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A wild night of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium included the youngest ever winner in track history getting his second win of the season in the Sportsman Division. 14-year-old Riley Neal took his black 07 car to victory lane by avoiding several wrecks and making a veteran move on a more […]
dukebasketballreport.com
Paolo Banchero Gets A Humbling Experience
Being a rookie in any sport is bound to be taxing. First you have to deal with the transition itself, getting used to playing at an elite level. Second, there’s no where to hide because the worst player in any league is a superb athlete or, at the least, immensely disciplined. And third, there is rookie hazing.
Two new Duke players miss important practice time
Cohesion could be hard to come by for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team, especially in the early going. On that note, even relatively minor disruptions to that end in the offseason are a bummer. Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes are the only two scholarship players returning from the 2021-22 roster. ...
What cities could host ACC basketball tournament in future? League exec offers insight
ACC basketball commissioner Paul Brazeau said he likes the idea of Pittsburgh or Boston, among other cities, hosting the league’s tournament. Or, what about a return to Raleigh in 2028 for the ACC’s 75th anniversary? Here’s what Brazeau had to say.
ECU commit who lost leg in boating accident being closely monitored
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s mother posted an update on Facebook Saturday on his progress following surgery to remove part of his right leg after a scary boating accident that happened to him back in July. Byrd is an incoming freshman baseball player at East Carolina University who was involved in a boating accident […]
Bruce Springsteen fans livid over Ticketmaster's 'dynamic pricing'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bruce Springsteen's returning to the Carolinas next year, among the big names hitting the road for a major tour. But fans looking to score tickets are feeling sticker shock. Welcome to the world of "dynamic pricing." Let's connect the dots. Gone are the days of set...
7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte
It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
My Fox 8
He might wheeze, but he still has a lot of love to give
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Kash is the Kream of the Krop! Okay, maybe not that. What Kash is, though, is an adorable 6-month-old terrier/shepherd mix. He does have a medical issue: he wheezes. Vets have not been able to pinpoint a cause for Kash’s wheeze and will need a rescuer who is willing to help him with this issue.
Chris Kelly of ROCK 92’s ‘2 Guys Named Chris’ loses thousands in landscaping scam
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Somebody was at the front door of Chris Kelly’s house with an offer. “He said they’d just put pine needles down at my neighbor’s house and had some left over and he’d give me a good deal,” Kelly said. Chris Kelly, from ROCK 92’s “2 Guys Named Chris,” has a […]
wfmynews2.com
My 2 Cents: Losing the celebrities you grew up with
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and today I'm feeling a little nostalgic. I'm sure you've heard the news that Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73 she had battled breast cancer multiple times and she died yesterday. It made me start thinking. You...
alamancenews.com
Gibsonville alderman, Graham businessman Paul Thompson dies suddenly
Gibsonville alderman and Graham businessman Paul Thompson has died. Thompson died “unexpectedly late Sunday night at Alamance Regional Medical center at the age of 59,” according to a release put out by the town of Gibsonville. Thompson was elected last November after three previous unsuccessful attempts to get...
Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks closes after roof collapse
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks announced Saturday they’ve closed until further notice after roof and kitchen damages. WFMY News 2 stopped by the restaurant where the roof collapsed. “Praises to God that no one got hurt,” Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks wrote on...
Wake Forest Baptist Church in Winston-Salem to close
A local ministry in Winston-Salem has announced its closure. Wake Forest Baptist Church will be closing its doors. The church has served the Winston-Salem community and Wake Forest campus for 66 years. Members voted to close the doors due to "declining and aging membership, limited financial resources, and a new...
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes 60 Miles North of Charlotte
Late last night, at 8:24pm, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck between Charlotte and Greensboro in the small town of Archdale. According to the USGS, the quake had a specific epicenter of 35.913°N 79.904°W and a depth of 6.2 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte...
WXII 12
Wake Forest Baptist Church to close following membership vote
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Church announced Sunday it will be closing after a vote by members to dissolve its ministry after 66 years on campus. Wake Forest Baptist Church was founded when Wake Forest College moved to Winston-Salem in 1956. The church says the decision is due to a declining and aging membership, limited financial resources and a new rental policy imposed on the church by Wake Forest University.
telecompetitor.com
NorthState Extends Fiber Reach into Two North Carolina Counties
Regional operator NorthState is expanding its reach and building an all-fiber broadband network to serve 38,000 addresses in Forsyth and Randolph counties, North Carolina, the company announced today. The project will reach 23,000 addresses in underserved Forsyth County areas of Bethania, Lewisville and Winston-Salem. In Randolph County, the project will...
Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs
(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
STORM BLOG: Some households without power in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as strong thunderstorms pass through the Triad Tuesday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. We...
