COLUMBIA, Mo. — One week into Missouri’s preseason camp Eli Drinkwitz has settled on his starting quarterback: Brady Cook. The redshirt sophomore from St. Louis who started for the Tigers in last season’s Armed Forces Bowl will be in the starting lineup for the Sept. 1 opener against Louisiana Tech, the team announced Tuesday night with a tweet and short news release. Drinkwitz and Cook will be made available to local media after Wednesday’s practice in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO