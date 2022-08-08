ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mizzou football names Brady Cook starting quarterback

COLUMBIA, Mo. — One week into Missouri’s preseason camp Eli Drinkwitz has settled on his starting quarterback: Brady Cook. The redshirt sophomore from St. Louis who started for the Tigers in last season’s Armed Forces Bowl will be in the starting lineup for the Sept. 1 opener against Louisiana Tech, the team announced Tuesday night with a tweet and short news release. Drinkwitz and Cook will be made available to local media after Wednesday’s practice in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Drinkwitz names Cook starting quarterback for MU's season opener

Eliah Drinkwitz named Brady Cook as Missouri's starting quarterback for its season opener against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1. The Tigers announced Cook as the starter in a news release Tuesday. Cook has started one game in his collegiate career — the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl versus Army. The St....
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy