Bosa's dad argues 49ers star is disrespected: 'Absolute joke'

There’s no denying 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was one of the NFL’s most lethal pass rushers last season, if not one of the league’s top talents overall. But in his father John Bosa’s eyes, the San Francisco superstar didn’t receive enough recognition for what he accomplished in 2021 -- especially when the season-ending ACL injury he suffered in 2020 is taken into consideration.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Have A Jimmy Garoppolo Plan

By all accounts, the San Francisco 49ers plan to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. They'd like to trade him, but haven't had any success in such an attempt yet. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there's no clear trade partner for Garoppolo as of this current moment. And, for now, it's unlikely a substantial trade market occurs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ward reveals great nickname for 49ers' revamped secondary

The 49ers are coming into the 2022 NFL season with a new-look secondary, and safety Jimmie Ward has the perfect nickname for the group. During an interview with KNBR’s “Papa & Lund” on Tuesday, the longest-tenured 49er couldn’t contain his excitement over how the defensive backfield has shown out during training camp.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Look: The 49ers Had A Special Visitor At Practice Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers hosted famous video gamer Dr. Disrespect at training camp today. Not only did Dr. Disrespect--real name Herschel Beahm IV--attend practice, but he did so in full uniform, wearing a customized No. 2 49ers jersey. This isn't the first time the 49ers have welcomed the YouTube streaming...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
