Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI in Las Vegas
Former NFL running back and Super Bowl winner Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Bosa's dad argues 49ers star is disrespected: 'Absolute joke'
There’s no denying 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was one of the NFL’s most lethal pass rushers last season, if not one of the league’s top talents overall. But in his father John Bosa’s eyes, the San Francisco superstar didn’t receive enough recognition for what he accomplished in 2021 -- especially when the season-ending ACL injury he suffered in 2020 is taken into consideration.
Mike Silver discusses new SF Chronicle gig, 49ers QB situation
Longtime NFL reporter Mike Silver has joined the San Francisco Chronicle as a columnist. He joined the ‘Candlestick Chronicles’ podcast to discuss his new gig and the 49ers QB situation.
San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Have A Jimmy Garoppolo Plan
By all accounts, the San Francisco 49ers plan to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. They'd like to trade him, but haven't had any success in such an attempt yet. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there's no clear trade partner for Garoppolo as of this current moment. And, for now, it's unlikely a substantial trade market occurs.
Dr. Disrespect shows off cannon while crashing 49ers practice
Popular video game streamer Dr. Disrespect crashed 49ers training camp practice on Tuesday and was bombing 60-yard throws to tight end George Kittle after practice.
49ers say they've made offer to settle Levi's Stadium management lawsuit
The San Francisco 49ers say they’ve offered the City of Santa Clara millions of dollars to settle a lengthy legal dispute over Levi’s Stadium management.
Ward reveals great nickname for 49ers' revamped secondary
The 49ers are coming into the 2022 NFL season with a new-look secondary, and safety Jimmie Ward has the perfect nickname for the group. During an interview with KNBR’s “Papa & Lund” on Tuesday, the longest-tenured 49er couldn’t contain his excitement over how the defensive backfield has shown out during training camp.
