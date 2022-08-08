ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State basketball wins second and final game of Bahamas exhibition

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CCchJ_0h8ebw3800

By all accounts, even though it was just a couple of exhibitions, the Ohio State basketball team and all those new faces had a very productive and positive experience in the Bahamas.

After turning back the Egyptian national team by four points on Saturday, the Buckeyes came back and took care of business again, this time against the Puerto Rican national squad 75-68. It wasn’t all chocolates and roses, but there are a lot of positives that can be taken from a competitive environment used as a bit of a developing tool.

And while there wasn’t a ton of media on hand to witness OSU’s work in paradise, the Columbus Dispatch’s Adam Jardy was there to provide as much context via social media as he could.

So that you can get an idea of how things went at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island, we’re sharing Jardy’s posts with you.

About ready to get things going

A good look at warm ups

Puerto Rico starting off on fire from beyond the arc

Buckeyes behind after the first quarter

Okpara is a project, but he could fill an important role for this team

You have to love Zed Key's emotion

Ohio State starts to take control

Bucks up at halftime

Zed Key showing off his ability on the offensive end and raising the roof

Ohio State heads to the 4th quarter with the lead looking to finish the deal

I mean it's a badge of honor right?

Defense will be key in stretches like these

Of course it wasn't going to be easy

This felt like the nail in the coffin

And, that's a wrap!

List

