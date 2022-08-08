Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
CRUHSD approves metal detector policy
BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District has finally agreed on a metal detector policy, moving another step forward toward using the security equipment installed on campuses during the summer. During a work session on Monday, the school governing board reviewed a policy drafted by CRUHSD...
Mohave Daily News
Classes underway in Laughlin
LAUGHLIN — As buses arrived for Monday’s first day of classes at Bennett Elementary School in Laughlin, students were met by an assortment of eager, helpful school employees trying to make the youngsters’ experience as smooth as possible. Students emerging on the elementary school campus were directed...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bighorn Trek discussed at Rotary￼
Speaking at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s August 5 meeting was Dr. Tramaine Rausaw, Mohave Community College Vice President for Student & Community Engagement. Rausaw informed the club on the college’s upcoming Bighorn Trek to be held October 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Neal Campus. There will be a job fair, music, food, and festivities. Free booth space will be available to area businesses. For details email: trausaw@mohave.edu.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead gets a howitzer￼
BULLHAD CITY – Bullhead City’s three-year quest for military hardware to decorate a pre-selected spot at Veteran’s Memorial Park has ended in Phoenix. Uncle Sam has agreed to allow the city to display a retired M109A5 howitzer, a piece former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio formerly transported by trailer during parades in the valley.
thestandardnewspaper.online
BHC residents protect their community
BULLHEAD CITY – Two residents protected their condominium community in Bullhead City as a transient from Washington wandered the parking lot early Sunday, August 7. Spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded at 4:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at the Marina Villas Riverfront Condos, 1800 Clubhouse Drive.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Wild Child Motorsports & Hobbies hosts grand opening
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors were joined by the Lake Havasu City Mayor to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for Wild Child Motorsports & Hobbies. Wild Child Motorsports is located at 501 N. Lake Havasu Ave. #108. Pre-owned watercraft sales and an amazing showroom with four huge TVs, and complimentary water and snacks. Wild Child buys used watercraft and power sports vehicles. Attending the ceremony from left to right were Steve Bentley, Christy Behrens, Mayor Cal Sheehy, Clarence Williams Jr. – Owner, Lucky Atkinson, Janina Robertson, Becky Goldberg and Lisa Krueger.
azbex.com
Nucor Announces $100M Mill Expansion in Kingman
Nucor, the largest steel and steel products producer in the U.S., announced today it is investing $100M to add a new electric arc furnace melt shop at its existing bar mill in Kingman. The melt shop, which will have the capacity to produce 600,000 tons annually, is expected to be operational by 2024 and create approximately 140 new jobs.
thestandardnewspaper.online
County will be fogging in Mohave Valley Wednesday, Thursday
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mosquito surveillance conducted this week in Mohave Valley by the Mohave County Environmental Health Division (MCEHD) revealed the following locations that met the protocol to conduct mosquito fogging. The MCEHD uses the CDC’s recommended matrix as a guide of when to fog. FOGGING: Adult mosquito...
riverscenemagazine.com
The Salton Sea Provides A Different Experience In A Day Trip
It’s only a hop, skip and a jump to get from Lake Havasu City to one of the most fascinating places in America. The Salton Sea is 116 miles southwest of Lake Havasu City, so taking a day trip is not only possible but provides a piece of history and mystery to any other ordinary day trips.
SignalsAZ
Nucor to Add Melt Ship at Kingman Bar Mill
Nucor, the largest steel and steel products producer in the U.S., announced today it is investing $100 million to add a new electric arc furnace melt shop at its existing bar mill in Kingman, Arizona. The melt shop, which will have the capacity to produce 600,000 tons annually, is expected to be operational by 2024 and create approximately 140 new jobs.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Mohave Valley, AZ: Residential structure, vehicles and vegetation fire is burning off Old West Drive.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A residential structure, vehicles and vegetation fire is burning off Old West Drive. Firefighters from Mohave Valley Fire Department and San Bernardino County Fire District are on scene. Firefighters are in defensive mod to protect other structures. Reports over the scanner...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Chillin’ on Beale is Aug. 20￼ ￼
KINGMAN – Bring your car to historic downtown Kingman for a fantastically fun time on Aug. 20! Chillin’ on Beale will host classics, customs, creatives, motorcycles, EVs, you name it… cruise on down to Beale Street for music, good food, and down-home Kingman atmosphere! Cars begin rolling in at 2 p.m. and only ends when the cars go home! August Chillin’ on Beale theme is Beach Party “Hawaiian Style.” Located on Beale St. Call 714-488-1843 for more information.
zachnews.net
Bullhead City, AZ: Man and woman suspects remain at large after theft inside Feil Jewelers during the afternoon last Monday.
Source: Bullhead City Police Department (Information) Pictures: Bullhead City Police Department (Courtesy) Bullhead City, Arizona: Man and woman suspects remain at large after a theft inside Feil Jewelers located along the 2100 block South Mohave Valley Highway (Arizona State Route 95) that occurred on Monday, August 8th, 2022. According to...
Mohave Daily News
Look, it's not a striper!
BULLHEAD CITY — So much of the fishing news from the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area is about stripers (and, occasionally, trout) that sometimes other species get overlooked. Then someone brings in one of those "other" fish to remind us all of the variety that the river...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Mohave Valley, AZ: Fire is burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A fire burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off of Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane. Firefighters from Mohave Valley Fire Department, Fort Mojave Mesa Fire, Golden Shores Fire Department, Bullhead City Fire Department and...
zachnews.net
News Alert: Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Silent Witness is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Anthony Kyle Mayfield.
Sources: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Mohave Silent Witness (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Mohave Silent Witness (Courtesy) Mohave Valley, Arizona: Mohave Silent Witness is offering a reward of $750.00 for information leading to the arrest of 28 years old Anthony Kyle Mayfield. According to the...
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Local man arrested during the afternoon last Thursday after deputies discovered stolen firearm and drugs during wellness check.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: A local man was arrested on Thursday, August 4th, 2022 for after deputies discovered stolen firearm and drugs during wellness check. According to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s...
zachnews.net
Kingman, AZ: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of local man found died inside pickup truck along a wash during the afternoon last Wednesday.
Sources: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Kingman, Arizona: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of a local man who was found died inside pickup truck along a wash on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pound of meth seized
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET) detectives found a large amount of drugs inside a man’s car when he was contacted for falling asleep behind the wheel. On Wednesday August 3 at about 8 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Palo Verde...
