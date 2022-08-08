ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, PA

Fire Lights Music and Arts Festival Brings Big Names to Edinboro

The second annual Fire Lights Music and Arts Festival is headed back to Edinboro to raise money for the Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department. Bringing the town together for an unforgettable experience at Wainer Park, this event is pulling big name artists like Sunsquabi, Aqueous, The Widdler, and Champagne Drip. With...
EDINBORO, PA
Bear relocated after wandering into Titusville neighborhood

Police in Titusville answered an unusual call after a bear wandered into the middle of the city. The nearly 260-pound animal was spotted Monday in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, a neighborhood close to downtown Titusville. With help from the Pennsylvania Game Commission the bear was tranquilized as it sat in a tree […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
Warren County Fair Underway this Week

The Warren County Fair is underway as a week of fun starts. Although most festivities start Tuesday, there was still plenty of fun Monday with a rodeo and a draft horse show. All show animals are also on the fairgrounds, giving you a chance to check out local livestock. The...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Warren County Fair Kicks Off First Full Night of Fun

The first full day of the Warren County Fair is underway, with all sorts of activities and food to enjoy. At the fairgrounds tonight, there will be ATV and drag races, tractor trivia, and a milk chugging contest. The Midway is open until 10, so you can grab your favorite...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Fourth mural in Erie project unveiled at Erie Fire Department

The fourth mural in the Purposeful Placemaking Project is being unveiled to highlight aspects of an east Erie neighborhood. Over the duration of the project, the artist Christina Wolfe met with teenagers through Careers & Dreams, an organization that provides career developmental opportunities to individuals ages 14 through 21. Aspects of the mural that highlights […]
ERIE, PA
‘Cheap old’ Titusville house goes viral

Titusville is full of old homes. Unfortunately, some have fallen into disrepair. One account on Instagram, called @Cheapoldhouses, is trying to make sure that these old houses are saved. A Titusville house, located at 603 W. Walnut St., was recently featured on the page, which has more than 1.9 million followers.
TITUSVILLE, PA
Venango County Fair Underway

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Fair is in full swing at the county fairgrounds in Franklin. It will run through Sunday, August 14. There is something for everyone at the fair – from livestock to musical entertainment to demolition derbies and more. The cost is $7...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
The bear might still be out there

The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
State Street construction to be completed in time for Tall Ships Erie

Construction on lower State Street will soon be complete just in time for the Tall Ships Erie Festival. Last fall, construction began on lower State Street. The Port Authority designed a plan to make the Bayfront more pedestrian friendly. Now, representatives are saying that the project will be complete by the end of this week. […]
ERIE, PA
New Ownership, Same Mission at Erie County Farms

Erie County Farms on Broad Street may be under new ownership, but their mission to keep prices low remains the same. "Our main focus is affordability because it shouldn't be wealthy people that can afford quality food, so however we can get the food here to make it cheap enough for them, that's our focus.", said Jarrod Grover, one of the event organizers of Saturday's Meet and Greet.
ERIE, PA
Thunder in the City Continues in Meadville

In Meadville on Saturday, it was day two of "Thunder in the City." The event featured lots of classic cars, trucks and jeeps and there was non stop entertainment with bands playing all day. The 13th annual "Thunder in the City" brought hundreds of people to Diamond park and Chestnut...
MEADVILLE, PA
Units Respond to Structure Fire at Joy Mining Machinery Plant

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from area stations were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon to the Joy Mining Machinery plant located on Liberty Street in Franklin. (PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a report came in around 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, of...
FRANKLIN, PA
Gas Prices, Number Of Americans Filling Up Continue To Drop

NEW YORK (Erie News Now) – AAA reported that gas prices are continuing to drop, however the number of people filling up their car, is also dropping. Fewer motorists fueled their car last week, another sign that Americans are changing their driving habits to cope with higher pump prices.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Titusville Police Department Removes Bear from Playground

The Titusville Police Department (TPD) and the Pennsylvania Game Commission responded to reports of a bear on 2nd St. in Titusville, on Monday evening. The roughly 258 pound bear was removed from the tree after being tranquilized, from there the bear had to be slid down the playground slide to make it safely to the ground.
TITUSVILLE, PA
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash

People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
STONEBORO, PA

