Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Children’s Listening Place holds fundraiser at Outback Steakhouse in Vienna
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today until 10 p.m. the Children’s Listening Place will hold a fundraiser at Outback Steakhouse. If you eat at Outback tonight and ask about the CLP fundraiser 20% of your check will be donated to the CLP. All of the funds that are donated today...
WTAP
Obituary: Kurner, Charles Irwin
Charles Irwin Kurner, 94, of Glenwood, Marietta, Ohio, passed away on August 7, 2022. He was born in Steubenville, Ohio, on April 18, 1928, the son of Mabel and Ray Kurner. He was a graduate of Steubenville High School and later a graduate of Marietta College with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. After college, he served in the Navy for four years during the Korean War. He retired from American Cyanamid, where he had been a microbiologist.
WTAP
Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting August 15th, the Memorial Bridge will go from two-way to one-way due to continued traffic violations. Soon drivers will only be able to pass from Parkersburg to Belpre over the Memorial Bridge. No longer will drivers be able to enter the bridge on the Belpre side and pass over to Parkersburg.
WTAP
County Commission: August 8, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Henry Sasyn stood before county commission today to pitch his thoughts on a need for an indoor aquatic center for Wood County. Sasyn hopes to use the aquatic center for competition style swim meets such as high school swim meets, competitive club meets, college swim meets and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Obituary: Lockhart, Patty
Patty Lockhart was called home to be with her lord on August 6, 2022. Pat was born in Parkersburg, WV, on December 11, 1933, to Rosco and Goldie Smith. She graduated from Wirt County High School in 1951. Resided in Florida for 25 years, where she was employed by OPM as a property manager. Retired in 1997, moved back to Wirt County for 15 years on the old homestead, then moved back to Florida in 2012 to be with Family. Her great love was being with family, boating on the Withlacoochee River, grilling out, and having fire pit chats. Loved the beach and spending time with my grandchildren. A Tampa Bay Rays fan. Pat never forgot her WV heritage. When in Florida joined, a friend from church told her about WV Society Club, where Pat also became membership director.
WTAP
Obituary: Johnson, Randy Jay “Outlaw”
Randy Jay “Outlaw” Johnson started a new journey on July 29, 2022. Randy was born in Parkersburg on July 21, 1961, the second son of Harold Dale Johnson II and Hollie Rhuenia Allmaker. He spent his early years in Vienna, a few years in Wirt County, then in...
WTAP
Obituary: Dettorre, Frank
Frank Dettorre, 99, WWII Air Force veteran of Marietta, Ohio, passed from this life peacefully after a brief illness on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. He was born August 20, 1922, in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of Patsy and Leona Paoloemelio Dettorre, and was so looking forward to his 100th birthday. Frank was employed and retired from Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel. He was formerly a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Steubenville and First Baptist Church upon moving to Marietta.
WTAP
Obituary: Jones, Peggy Jo Bentley
Peggy Jo Bentley Jones, 90, of Vienna, WV passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 6, 1932, in New Camp, KY, a daughter of the late Roy Lee and Edith Mae Stair Bentley. Peggy was a Pharmacy Tech. She attended Faith Baptist Church, enjoyed spending time with her church family, loved to bake, and enjoyed going to the beach and being with her children and grandchildren.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Obituary: Hambrick II, Herman Casto
Herman Casto Hambrick II, died peacefully on August 5, 2022, at home in Marietta, Ohio. Herman was born April 8, 1933, in Spring Hill, West Virginia, the son of Herman Casto Hambrick and Evelyn Irene Chittum. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife June. Herman graduated from...
WTAP
Washington County 911 Center gets an official site for operations
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “Anytime you try to put together a new agency, so to speak, you got to have a home for it,” says Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter. “So, one of the first things we thought about is where to locate the 911 Center.”. Officials...
WTAP
W.VA. Truckers collect donations for K.Y. flooding victims
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In an effort to help the people affected by the flooding in Kentucky, two companies are partnering to collect and deliver supplies. The West Virginia Trucking Association has partnered with XPO Logistics for their Helping Neighbors Campaign. They will be collecting bottled water, cleaning supplies, personal...
WTAP
UPDATE: Motion hearing held for Victor L. Thompson ahead of murder trial
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man accused of killing an Akron man was back in court Tuesday, August 9, for a motion hearing. The motion hearing was held in Wood County Judge Jason Wharton’s courtroom. Victor L. Thompson was indicted on two counts of murder and one count...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
Obituary: Goff, Norma Jeanne
Norma Jeanne Goff, 85, of Parkersburg, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022. She was born March 5, 1937, in Ritchie County, WV, the only child of the late Harriet Keith Taylor and Rufas Taylor. She and her husband Carl L. Goff started the first grade together when she was 5...
WTAP
West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union hosts annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual event saw over 700 people apply for financial help in the classroom. This was an one hundred person increase from last years event. Teachers at the event say they will use it for school supplies, educational decorations or just learning tools in general. Jackson...
WTAP
Obituary: Hickman, Lucy Mae
Lucy Mae Hickman, 63, of Marietta, passed away at 6:15 pm, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Lucy was born July 30, 1959, in Marietta, a daughter of Leander Farnsworth, Jr. and Louise Mugrage Farnsworth. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and spending time with grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
WTAP
Obituary: Hadding, Larry E.
Larry E. Hadding, age 57, of Groveport, OH, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 10, 1964, in Lima, OH, a son of the late Victor Paul Sr. and Grace Sydenia Miller Hadding. He was a 1982 Graduate of...
WTAP
Friends and colleagues remember Mark Bradley and his impact on the community
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta man who was one of the voices of athletics in the Mid-Ohio Valley passed away Thursday, August 4th. Mark Bradley died at home peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the age of 52. Mark Bradley was born and raised in Marietta. He played baseball...
WTAP
Obituary: Kiggans, Edward Bodie
Edward Bodie Kiggans, 87, of Marietta, passed away at 5:34 pm on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 1, 1935, at Archers Fork, a son of Clarence and Lucille West Kiggans. Bodie was retired from American Cyanamid/Cytec and had served during Korea in the...
WTAP
Obituary: Reed, Christian “Chris” Jean-Claude William
Christian “Chris” Jean-Claude William Reed, 76, peacefully went home with Jesus early Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born on December 18, 1945, in Cherbourg, Normandy, France. He was the first child and only son of William and Liliane Jourdan Reed. Raised primarily in Parkersburg, he graduated from...
WTAP
Parkersburg man arrested following police pursuit in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday after a vehicle pursuit with Sheriff’s deputies in the Medina area of Jackson County, West Virginia. According to a post on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Eric Charles Liotti is charged with fleeing in a vehicle, a felony.
Comments / 0