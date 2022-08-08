Patty Lockhart was called home to be with her lord on August 6, 2022. Pat was born in Parkersburg, WV, on December 11, 1933, to Rosco and Goldie Smith. She graduated from Wirt County High School in 1951. Resided in Florida for 25 years, where she was employed by OPM as a property manager. Retired in 1997, moved back to Wirt County for 15 years on the old homestead, then moved back to Florida in 2012 to be with Family. Her great love was being with family, boating on the Withlacoochee River, grilling out, and having fire pit chats. Loved the beach and spending time with my grandchildren. A Tampa Bay Rays fan. Pat never forgot her WV heritage. When in Florida joined, a friend from church told her about WV Society Club, where Pat also became membership director.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO