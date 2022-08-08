Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Obituary: Kurner, Charles Irwin
Charles Irwin Kurner, 94, of Glenwood, Marietta, Ohio, passed away on August 7, 2022. He was born in Steubenville, Ohio, on April 18, 1928, the son of Mabel and Ray Kurner. He was a graduate of Steubenville High School and later a graduate of Marietta College with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. After college, he served in the Navy for four years during the Korean War. He retired from American Cyanamid, where he had been a microbiologist.
WTAP
Obituary: Dettorre, Frank
Frank Dettorre, 99, WWII Air Force veteran of Marietta, Ohio, passed from this life peacefully after a brief illness on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. He was born August 20, 1922, in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of Patsy and Leona Paoloemelio Dettorre, and was so looking forward to his 100th birthday. Frank was employed and retired from Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel. He was formerly a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Steubenville and First Baptist Church upon moving to Marietta.
WTAP
Obituary: Lockhart, Patty
Patty Lockhart was called home to be with her lord on August 6, 2022. Pat was born in Parkersburg, WV, on December 11, 1933, to Rosco and Goldie Smith. She graduated from Wirt County High School in 1951. Resided in Florida for 25 years, where she was employed by OPM as a property manager. Retired in 1997, moved back to Wirt County for 15 years on the old homestead, then moved back to Florida in 2012 to be with Family. Her great love was being with family, boating on the Withlacoochee River, grilling out, and having fire pit chats. Loved the beach and spending time with my grandchildren. A Tampa Bay Rays fan. Pat never forgot her WV heritage. When in Florida joined, a friend from church told her about WV Society Club, where Pat also became membership director.
WTAP
Obituary: Hickman, Lucy Mae
Lucy Mae Hickman, 63, of Marietta, passed away at 6:15 pm, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Lucy was born July 30, 1959, in Marietta, a daughter of Leander Farnsworth, Jr. and Louise Mugrage Farnsworth. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and spending time with grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Obituary: Johnson, Randy Jay “Outlaw”
Randy Jay “Outlaw” Johnson started a new journey on July 29, 2022. Randy was born in Parkersburg on July 21, 1961, the second son of Harold Dale Johnson II and Hollie Rhuenia Allmaker. He spent his early years in Vienna, a few years in Wirt County, then in...
WTAP
Obituary: Moore, Sr., Fred D.
Fred D. Moore, Sr., 70, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 7, 2022, at his residence under the loving care of his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
WTAP
Obituary: Kiggans, Edward Bodie
Edward Bodie Kiggans, 87, of Marietta, passed away at 5:34 pm on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 1, 1935, at Archers Fork, a son of Clarence and Lucille West Kiggans. Bodie was retired from American Cyanamid/Cytec and had served during Korea in the...
WTAP
Obituary: Life, Steven Russell
Steven Russell Life, 63, of Murraysville, passed away July 25, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society at his own request. Steve is survived by his wife, Terah (Weaver) Life. They had an incredible bond together. Survived by children, Zachary Life,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Obituary: Hambrick II, Herman Casto
Herman Casto Hambrick II, died peacefully on August 5, 2022, at home in Marietta, Ohio. Herman was born April 8, 1933, in Spring Hill, West Virginia, the son of Herman Casto Hambrick and Evelyn Irene Chittum. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife June. Herman graduated from...
WTAP
Obituary: Hadding, Larry E.
Larry E. Hadding, age 57, of Groveport, OH, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 10, 1964, in Lima, OH, a son of the late Victor Paul Sr. and Grace Sydenia Miller Hadding. He was a 1982 Graduate of...
WTAP
Obituary: McDonald, Mildred J.
Mildred J. McDonald, 86, of Belpre, gained her Heavenly wings on July 27, 2022, joining her Father, William Andrew, and Mother Edna Mae Hayes, oldest daughter Linda Robinson (Glen), oldest son William “Bill” Maxson (Monique), youngest daughter Betty Bryant (David) and youngest son Frederick “Lil Bro Fred” Maxson (Lynn) in a Heavenly reunion like no other!
WTAP
Obituary: Reed, Christian “Chris” Jean-Claude William
Christian “Chris” Jean-Claude William Reed, 76, peacefully went home with Jesus early Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born on December 18, 1945, in Cherbourg, Normandy, France. He was the first child and only son of William and Liliane Jourdan Reed. Raised primarily in Parkersburg, he graduated from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
Obituary: Jones, Peggy Jo Bentley
Peggy Jo Bentley Jones, 90, of Vienna, WV passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 6, 1932, in New Camp, KY, a daughter of the late Roy Lee and Edith Mae Stair Bentley. Peggy was a Pharmacy Tech. She attended Faith Baptist Church, enjoyed spending time with her church family, loved to bake, and enjoyed going to the beach and being with her children and grandchildren.
WTAP
Obituary: Mincks, Jewell Elain
Jewell Elain Mincks, 78, of Beverly, passed away on August 8, 2022, at Riverside Landings in McConnelsville. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: McKee, Mary Ella
Mary Ella McKee, 95, of Millstone, WV, was greeted by her Savior and Friend, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 6:25 p.m. Mary was known as “Granny Kee,” a loving wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mary was born in Lockney, WV, on September 16, 1926. In her early years, Mary attended both Normantown High School and Calhoun High School, graduating from Calhoun in 1944. After graduation, she worked as a secretary for the West Virginia University Extension Agency in Gilmer County, WV, until her marriage to Gordon D. McKee on January 12, 1947. Gordon was her high school sweetheart, best friend, and the love of her life. They were married for 66 full and love-filled years until Gordon’s passing in September 2013. Mary was a Christian. She and Gordon lived out their relationship with Christ faithfully for 30 years as members of Albert’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Sand Ridge, WV. Mary served there as a teacher and treasurer, as well as in various other offices during time there. She was a devoted homemaker and was well known for her ability to prepare amazing dinners for her immediate and extended family. Mary loved birds, and her favorite was the Eastern Bluebird. She also dearly loved camping, trout fishing mountain streams with her husband, and expressing her creative side as a member of the “Home Maker’s Circle.”
WTAP
Obituary: Lauer, Thelma L.
Thelma L. Lauer (The Pie Lady) of Whipple passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 10, 1934, in Marietta daughter of the late Clement and Monie Stewart Martin. Thelma was a founding member of the Fearing Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept., one...
WTAP
Obituary: Minnite, Sr., Patsy “Pat”
Patsy “Pat” Minnite, Sr., 82, of Vienna, WV, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital ER, Belpre Campus. He was born December 27, 1939, in Meadowbrook, WV, a son of the late Pasquale “Patsy” and Rosa Oppedisano Minnite. Pat graduated in 1958...
WTAP
Obituary: Babcock, Brenda
Brenda Babcock, 68, of Palestine, WV, passed away at her home following an extended illness. She is the daughter of the late William and Bertha Ayers Davis of Newburgh, NY. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Louis Ayers and Jamie Petrocini. Meeting when they were...
WTAP
Obituary: Simmons, Norma
Surrounded by her loving family, Norma Simmons, 72, of Palestine, WV, passed away following a short illness. Born in Welch, WV, she was the daughter of the late Virgil D. and Flossie Mae Browning Lester. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Clarence, Edward,...
WTAP
Friends and colleagues remember Mark Bradley and his impact on the community
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta man who was one of the voices of athletics in the Mid-Ohio Valley passed away Thursday, August 4th. Mark Bradley died at home peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the age of 52. Mark Bradley was born and raised in Marietta. He played baseball...
Comments / 0