WTAP
Obituary: McDonald, Mildred J.
Mildred J. McDonald, 86, of Belpre, gained her Heavenly wings on July 27, 2022, joining her Father, William Andrew, and Mother Edna Mae Hayes, oldest daughter Linda Robinson (Glen), oldest son William “Bill” Maxson (Monique), youngest daughter Betty Bryant (David) and youngest son Frederick “Lil Bro Fred” Maxson (Lynn) in a Heavenly reunion like no other!
WTAP
Obituary: Hickman, Lucy Mae
Lucy Mae Hickman, 63, of Marietta, passed away at 6:15 pm, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Lucy was born July 30, 1959, in Marietta, a daughter of Leander Farnsworth, Jr. and Louise Mugrage Farnsworth. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and spending time with grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
WTAP
Obituary: Mincks, Jewell Elain
Jewell Elain Mincks, 78, of Beverly, passed away on August 8, 2022, at Riverside Landings in McConnelsville. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Dettorre, Frank
Frank Dettorre, 99, WWII Air Force veteran of Marietta, Ohio, passed from this life peacefully after a brief illness on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. He was born August 20, 1922, in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of Patsy and Leona Paoloemelio Dettorre, and was so looking forward to his 100th birthday. Frank was employed and retired from Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel. He was formerly a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Steubenville and First Baptist Church upon moving to Marietta.
WTAP
Obituary: Hadding, Larry E.
Larry E. Hadding, age 57, of Groveport, OH, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 10, 1964, in Lima, OH, a son of the late Victor Paul Sr. and Grace Sydenia Miller Hadding. He was a 1982 Graduate of...
WTAP
Obituary: Simmons, Norma
Surrounded by her loving family, Norma Simmons, 72, of Palestine, WV, passed away following a short illness. Born in Welch, WV, she was the daughter of the late Virgil D. and Flossie Mae Browning Lester. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Clarence, Edward,...
WTAP
Obituary: Moore, Sr., Fred Dwain
Fred Dwain Moore, Sr., 70, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 7, 2022, at his residence under the loving care of his family. He was born on July 24, 1952, in Waverly, WV, the son of the late Frederick Samuel “Buck” and Julena Bernice Green Moore. Fred was...
WTAP
Obituary: Kiggans, Edward Bodie
Edward Bodie Kiggans, 87, of Marietta, passed away at 5:34 pm on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 1, 1935, at Archers Fork, a son of Clarence and Lucille West Kiggans. Bodie was retired from American Cyanamid/Cytec and had served during Korea in the...
WTAP
Obituary: McKee, Mary Ella
Mary Ella McKee, 95, of Millstone, WV, was greeted by her Savior and Friend, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 6:25 p.m. Mary was known as “Granny Kee,” a loving wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mary was born in Lockney, WV, on September 16, 1926. In her early years, Mary attended both Normantown High School and Calhoun High School, graduating from Calhoun in 1944. After graduation, she worked as a secretary for the West Virginia University Extension Agency in Gilmer County, WV, until her marriage to Gordon D. McKee on January 12, 1947. Gordon was her high school sweetheart, best friend, and the love of her life. They were married for 66 full and love-filled years until Gordon’s passing in September 2013. Mary was a Christian. She and Gordon lived out their relationship with Christ faithfully for 30 years as members of Albert’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Sand Ridge, WV. Mary served there as a teacher and treasurer, as well as in various other offices during time there. She was a devoted homemaker and was well known for her ability to prepare amazing dinners for her immediate and extended family. Mary loved birds, and her favorite was the Eastern Bluebird. She also dearly loved camping, trout fishing mountain streams with her husband, and expressing her creative side as a member of the “Home Maker’s Circle.”
WTAP
Obituary: Johnson, Randy Jay “Outlaw”
Randy Jay “Outlaw” Johnson started a new journey on July 29, 2022. Randy was born in Parkersburg on July 21, 1961, the second son of Harold Dale Johnson II and Hollie Rhuenia Allmaker. He spent his early years in Vienna, a few years in Wirt County, then in...
WTAP
Obituary: Hambrick II, Herman Casto
Herman Casto Hambrick II, died peacefully on August 5, 2022, at home in Marietta, Ohio. Herman was born April 8, 1933, in Spring Hill, West Virginia, the son of Herman Casto Hambrick and Evelyn Irene Chittum. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife June. Herman graduated from...
WTAP
Obituary: Lockhart, Patty
Patty Lockhart was called home to be with her lord on August 6, 2022. Pat was born in Parkersburg, WV, on December 11, 1933, to Rosco and Goldie Smith. She graduated from Wirt County High School in 1951. Resided in Florida for 25 years, where she was employed by OPM as a property manager. Retired in 1997, moved back to Wirt County for 15 years on the old homestead, then moved back to Florida in 2012 to be with Family. Her great love was being with family, boating on the Withlacoochee River, grilling out, and having fire pit chats. Loved the beach and spending time with my grandchildren. A Tampa Bay Rays fan. Pat never forgot her WV heritage. When in Florida joined, a friend from church told her about WV Society Club, where Pat also became membership director.
WTAP
Obituary: Jones, Peggy Jo Bentley
Peggy Jo Bentley Jones, 90, of Vienna, WV passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 6, 1932, in New Camp, KY, a daughter of the late Roy Lee and Edith Mae Stair Bentley. Peggy was a Pharmacy Tech. She attended Faith Baptist Church, enjoyed spending time with her church family, loved to bake, and enjoyed going to the beach and being with her children and grandchildren.
WTAP
Friends and colleagues remember Mark Bradley and his impact on the community
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta man who was one of the voices of athletics in the Mid-Ohio Valley passed away Thursday, August 4th. Mark Bradley died at home peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the age of 52. Mark Bradley was born and raised in Marietta. He played baseball...
WTAP
Obituary: Minnite, Sr., Patsy “Pat”
Patsy “Pat” Minnite, Sr., 82, of Vienna, WV, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital ER, Belpre Campus. He was born December 27, 1939, in Meadowbrook, WV, a son of the late Pasquale “Patsy” and Rosa Oppedisano Minnite. Pat graduated in 1958...
WTAP
County Commission: August 8, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Henry Sasyn stood before county commission today to pitch his thoughts on a need for an indoor aquatic center for Wood County. Sasyn hopes to use the aquatic center for competition style swim meets such as high school swim meets, competitive club meets, college swim meets and more.
WTAP
“There’s only one answer and that’s Little Hocking E.M.S.”
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Belpre Township Trustees held an informational meeting Monday at 3:30 P.M. at the Washington County Courthouse. The meeting was called by the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department to discuss contract negations for daytime E.M.S service. A levee passed in May 2021 with the intent to...
WTAP
W.VA. Truckers collect donations for K.Y. flooding victims
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In an effort to help the people affected by the flooding in Kentucky, two companies are partnering to collect and deliver supplies. The West Virginia Trucking Association has partnered with XPO Logistics for their Helping Neighbors Campaign. They will be collecting bottled water, cleaning supplies, personal...
WTAP
UPDATE: Motion hearing held for Victor L. Thompson ahead of murder trial
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man accused of killing an Akron man was back in court Tuesday, August 9, for a motion hearing. The motion hearing was held in Wood County Judge Jason Wharton’s courtroom. Victor L. Thompson was indicted on two counts of murder and one count...
WTAP
Washington County 911 Center gets an official site for operations
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “Anytime you try to put together a new agency, so to speak, you got to have a home for it,” says Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter. “So, one of the first things we thought about is where to locate the 911 Center.”. Officials...
