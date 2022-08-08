The San Jose Earthquakes rocked Q2 Stadium Saturday in a night game ending in a 3-3 tie. FC’s Julio Cascante scored 6 minutes in, followed by two San Jose goals and two more FC scores from Sebastian Driussi for a 3-2 halftime FC advantage. In the second half, the Earthquakes scored with 2 minutes left in regular time to level the match. The mood was less than festive as the FC midfield defense showed cracks. MVP-contender Driussi will have scoring help soon from recently-signed striker Emiliano Rigoni, who will join the team after his visa is issued. Austin FC sits solidly in 2nd position in the MLS Western Conference, behind LAFC.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO