ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Yankees had interest in Tigers SP Tarik Skubal before trade deadline

By Mark Polishuk
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVHel_0h8eGM2500
Aug 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees had interest in the Tigers’ Tarik Skubal prior to the deadline, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports. Given how aggressively the Yankees were looking for pitching help, it isn’t surprising that they at least checked in on a talented and controllable arm like Skubal, who isn’t eligible for free agency until after the 2026 season.

Skubal ended up not being dealt anywhere, as while the Tigers were open to offers for “just about everyone” in the wake of a massively disappointing season, it would’ve naturally taken a huge trade package to obtain a pitcher that still looks like a significant part of Detroit’s present and future.

As poorly as 2022 has gone for the Tigers, they aren’t likely to abandon their plans to contend and immediately re-enter another rebuild phase, especially not with a lot of money already committed to such players as Javier Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez. Since Skubal’s strong performance has been one of the few bright spots of Detroit’s season, moving Skubal might be just about the last thing the Tigers would do, so the Yankees’ pursuits might be limited to just monitoring the situation should plans change. Of course, New York landed a big arm at the deadline anyway in Frankie Montas.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Yankees' Luis Severino 'was not happy' about being placed on 60-day IL

On Monday, shortly after the Yankees acquired Frankie Montas, they moved Luis Severino to the 60-day injured list due to his lat strain. That seemed to shine a light on why the acquisition of Montas was so important to the club, as the severity of Severino’s injury wasn’t publicly known at the time. Given that the Yankees don’t expect him to be back before mid-September, it made sense why the rotation upgrade was desired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers surprisingly DFA recently acquired P Dinelson Lamet

The Brewers announced to reporters, including Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, a series of roster moves prior to Wednesday’s game. Righty Freddy Peralta has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list, while deadline acquisition Matt Bush has been added to the roster. Infielder Keston Hiura was also recalled. In corresponding moves, the club optioned righty Peter Strzelecki and designated righty Dinelson Lamet and catcher Pedro Severino for assignment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs acquire former Cleveland slugger Franmil Reyes

Franmil Reyes went from 30 home runs in 115 games last year to designated for assignment by Cleveland a few days ago to the Cubs via waiver claim on Monday. The move represents a roughly $1.5 million (for now) flyer on a 27-year-old slugger with a .478 career slugging percentage and two 30-homer seasons in the last two full MLB seasons, who has slumped miserably this year.
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees have closed the bullpen Scranton Shuttle, for now

“This is the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Station. The next stop is 161st Street, Yankee Stadium.”. The Scranton Shuttle has been part of Pinstripe Alley parlance for as long as I can remember. Looking through the site’s archives, it first appeared all the way back in 2007, at the time known as the Scranton/JFK shuttle and actually coined by a writer from DRays Bay. Back then, the term was used mostly derisively, referring to journeymen pitchers who filled out a bullpen that was, outside of Mariano Rivera and Joba Chamberlain, not all that good.
SCRANTON, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox's Chaim Bloom discusses team's unconventional trade deadline

As chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom had suggested in the days leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline, the Red Sox resisted strict categorization as a “buyer” or “seller.” Boston dealt No. 1 catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros, flipped reliever Jake Diekman to the White Sox for Vázquez’s replacement Reese McGuire, and acquired Eric Hosmer and Tommy Pham. While Boston reportedly listened to offers on J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill, that group of rentals remained. So did stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, neither of whom was apparently ever really available.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarik Skubal
Person
Frankie Montas
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins release veteran reliever Joe Smith

The Twins have released reliever Joe Smith, per Betsy Halfand of the Pioneer Press. The 38-year-old side-slinger appeared in 34 games for the Twins this season, pitching to a palatable 4.61 ERA. His usage was fairly protected, however, compiling only 27 1/3 total innings, and his peripheral numbers suggest a performance that doesn’t exactly fall in line with his prolific career. Smith’s 6.29 FIP was the worst such mark of his career, and his hard hit percentage rose to 42.1 percent, well-above the league average mark of 35.7 percent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies release struggling SS Didi Gregorius

The Phillies announced a series of roster moves prior to Thursday’s game. Deadline pickups Noah Syndergaard and Brandon Marsh have been activated. Pitcher Kyle Gibson has been reinstated from the bereavement list with infielder Jean Segura being activated from the 60-day injured list. Three spots on the active roster were created after Wednesday night’s game, with right-hander Mark Appel, left-hander Bailey Falter and outfielder Simon Muzziotti all getting optioned. To create space on both the active and 40-man rosters for Segura, the Phillies released infielder Didi Gregorius.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Tigers#Usa Today
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves option RHP Ian Anderson

The Braves announced a series of roster moves Sunday, recalling right-hander Huascar Ynoa and catcher Chadwick Tromp. To create room on the active roster, they’ve optioned righty Ian Anderson and outfielder Guillermo Heredia. The most noteworthy of these moves is the demotion of Anderson, who has been entrenched in...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Boston Red Sox hitter Bobby Dalbec looking to increase playing time with position change

As chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom had suggested in the days leading up to the August 2 trade deadline, the Red Sox resisted strict categorization as a “buyer” or “seller.” Boston dealt #1 catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros, flipped reliever Jake Diekman to the White Sox for Vázquez’s replacement Reese McGuire, and acquired Eric Hosmer and Tommy Pham. While Boston reportedly listened to offers on J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill, that group of rentals remained. So did stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, neither of whom was apparently ever really available.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Frankie Montas' Performance Sunday

The New York Yankees made multiple moves at the MLB trade deadline, with their biggest one being a deal for Oakland A's starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas is making his debut this afternoon in St. Louis, and it hasn't gone well. The Cardinals jumped all over the 29-year-old righty, scoring six runs in the first two innings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Which MLB players have (or will) reached thresholds for their vesting options?

Major league contracts cannot be made conditional on player-performance metrics, but it is permissible for clubs and teams to agree to options dependent upon playing time. Things such as innings pitched, plate appearances or (less frequently) games started or finished are all possible goals that could allow a player to trigger either additional guarantees or the right to opt out of an otherwise guaranteed contract. It’s also permissible to tie vesting provisions to a player’s finish in award voting, as we’ll see with the final player on this list.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals acquire Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery

The St. Louis Cardinals are acquiring lefty Jordan Montgomery from the Yankees, tweet Ken Rosenthal and Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. Montgomery will be traded for Harrison Bader, reports Jack Curry of the YES Network. The trade, which has been officially announced by both teams, also includes a player to be named later or cash considerations going to the Yankees, conditional on Bader’s playing time as it pertains to the plantar fasciitis that sidelines him at present.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals trade two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays

The Blue Jays announced they acquired infielder Whit Merrifield from the Royals, with right-hander Max Castillo and minor league infielder Samad Taylor going to Kansas City. The deal officially ends a run of more than a decade in the Kansas City organization for Merrifield, who entered pro ball as a 2010 draftee. He reached the big leagues in 2016 and had cemented himself as a regular by the following season. He’d spent the next few seasons as a top-of-the-order presence and consistently productive contact hitter. Merrifield twice led the American League in steals, twice more led the league in hits and was selected to a pair of All-Star Games. As recently as last season, he paced the circuit in doubles and swiped 40 bags, although his overall offensive output had begun to dip.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Top Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga expected to explore MLB opportunities this offseason

Kodai Senga has been one of the better pitchers in Japan over the past decade, and the right-hander could make for an intriguing entrant onto next offseason’s MLB free-agent market. Jon Morosi of MLB.com reported last night that Senga is likely to consider contract offers from major league teams over the winter. That’s not especially surprising, as he’s reportedly sought to make the jump to MLB in the past but been denied that opportunity by his NPB team, the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy