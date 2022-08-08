ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

List of Highly Recommended Auto Mechanics in Longview, Texas

When you’re choosing the right mechanic or shop to work on your vehicle you must look beyond who is the least expensive. The reason this choice is so important is because our vehicle is vital to everything we do, including making a living and making sure our family arrives safely to all of our destinations. Which is why I wanted to put together a list of the most highly recommended auto mechanics in Longview, Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Check out some East Texas Oilfield history in Kilgore

East Texas is full of history, and you can see 17 real photo postcard enlargements by Jack Nolan (1889-1972), a prolific photographer of oil boom communities, at the Kilgore College East Texas Oil Museum. This new exhibit will last until December 10th and includes includes photos of the East Texas...
KILGORE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Government
City
Rochester, TX
KLTV

Tyler man gets 56 months for email phishing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KLTV) - A man with a Tyler address has been sentenced for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars through email phishing scams. Stephen Oseghale, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud in November. He was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in St. Paul, Minn. As part of his plea deal, Oseghale will be required to pay $625,000 in restitution.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock Q107

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Jets#Air Combat#Tx#U S Navy#Soviet Republics#Polish#United Airlines
inforney.com

City of Tyler among other cities suing major streaming services

The City of Tyler is one of over 20 cities in Texas that have filed a lawsuit against multiple streaming platforms. In the lawsuit Netflix, Hulu and Disney are alleged to have not paid annual franchise fees, Said Tyler’s Chief Financial Officer Keidric Trimble. These fees are required by the Texas Public Utility Regulatory Act and are used by cities to fund basic services.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Owner of dilapidated Tyler home cited for fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A citation was given to a Tyler homeowner after their abandoned, nearly-dilapidated house burned Monday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed that no one was injured by the fire but that it was going to take “a lot of water” to fully extinguish the fire which broke out in the 3300 block of Farm to Market Road 850.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Shreveport reaches the century mark for the 24th time this summer

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport topped 100 degrees again on Monday according to the almanac from the Shreveport National Weather Service. It was the 24th time this summer. Average is 10. The record was 63 set back in 2011. Many of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured 100 degree heat....
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
CBS19

Tyler Parks to host Pawchella 2022

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on June 2022, not related to story. Tyler Parks and Recreation will be hosting Pawchella at Fun Forest Pool on Aug. 20 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. At Pawchella, dogs will be able to use the pool to play and cool...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview residents unsure of next steps amid storm recovery

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents of a Longview Apartment complex are still without power after a storm on Friday afternoon. The Pinehurst Apartments were damaged in what the National Weather Service has called a downburst, with 105 mile an hour wind. Ronald Ross took a look at the damage...
KLTV

Fire to room, car at Longview motel deemed suspicious

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department responded to a fire at a motel Monday morning. According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, firefighters were called out to the Studio 6 motel off Highway 31 around 5 a.m. The first fire engine on the scene reported seeing smoke coming out of one of the rooms.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Former Wood County DA who resigned ‘in lieu’ of prosecution, now contracted by Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court approved the contract and budget on Tuesday of James “Jim” Wheeler as court-appointed counsel for the 7th district court. Wheeler, who Smith County officials confirmed is formerly the Wood County District Attorney, was hired and has been working in Judge Kerry Russell’s court since Aug. 1. […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Country music singer Jimmy Fortune to perform at Liberty Hall

Country music singer Jimmy Fortune will perform in concert Friday at Liberty Hall in Tyler. Fortune performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 20 years, first as a temporary replacement for member Lew DeWitt. “My professional career started when I went with the Statler Brothers,” Fortune said. “That was in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy