List of Highly Recommended Auto Mechanics in Longview, Texas
When you’re choosing the right mechanic or shop to work on your vehicle you must look beyond who is the least expensive. The reason this choice is so important is because our vehicle is vital to everything we do, including making a living and making sure our family arrives safely to all of our destinations. Which is why I wanted to put together a list of the most highly recommended auto mechanics in Longview, Texas.
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American Museum
I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum - Clarence Edmond (Shabba) Shackelford.
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a publicist and local historian who really likes helping people with historical research. On this day in history Pastor Rosia J Harmon, the proud pastor of the God's Amazing Grace Outreach Ministries 216 South Bonner Tyler, Texas 75702 celebrates her 60th Birthday on July 31, 2022.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Check out some East Texas Oilfield history in Kilgore
East Texas is full of history, and you can see 17 real photo postcard enlargements by Jack Nolan (1889-1972), a prolific photographer of oil boom communities, at the Kilgore College East Texas Oil Museum. This new exhibit will last until December 10th and includes includes photos of the East Texas...
KLTV
Tyler man gets 56 months for email phishing
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KLTV) - A man with a Tyler address has been sentenced for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars through email phishing scams. Stephen Oseghale, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud in November. He was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in St. Paul, Minn. As part of his plea deal, Oseghale will be required to pay $625,000 in restitution.
Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson
Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month. To me, this seems like a pretty high number of...
inforney.com
East Texas hospital named No. 9 in state, other hospitals recognized for specialties
One East Texas hospital has been ranked one of the top 10 in Texas in recent rankings by U.S. News & World Report. Multiple other local hospitals were rated as top performers in multiple specialties and procedures. Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler was recognized as the No. 9 Best...
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
inforney.com
City of Tyler among other cities suing major streaming services
The City of Tyler is one of over 20 cities in Texas that have filed a lawsuit against multiple streaming platforms. In the lawsuit Netflix, Hulu and Disney are alleged to have not paid annual franchise fees, Said Tyler’s Chief Financial Officer Keidric Trimble. These fees are required by the Texas Public Utility Regulatory Act and are used by cities to fund basic services.
Harrison Co. COVID cases double in 1 week
The Harrison County Judge stated Monday that COVID cases in the county have more than doubled over the last seven days.
KLTV
Owner of dilapidated Tyler home cited for fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A citation was given to a Tyler homeowner after their abandoned, nearly-dilapidated house burned Monday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed that no one was injured by the fire but that it was going to take “a lot of water” to fully extinguish the fire which broke out in the 3300 block of Farm to Market Road 850.
inforney.com
Shreveport reaches the century mark for the 24th time this summer
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport topped 100 degrees again on Monday according to the almanac from the Shreveport National Weather Service. It was the 24th time this summer. Average is 10. The record was 63 set back in 2011. Many of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured 100 degree heat....
Tyler Parks to host Pawchella 2022
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on June 2022, not related to story. Tyler Parks and Recreation will be hosting Pawchella at Fun Forest Pool on Aug. 20 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. At Pawchella, dogs will be able to use the pool to play and cool...
KLTV
Longview residents unsure of next steps amid storm recovery
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents of a Longview Apartment complex are still without power after a storm on Friday afternoon. The Pinehurst Apartments were damaged in what the National Weather Service has called a downburst, with 105 mile an hour wind. Ronald Ross took a look at the damage...
KTRE
Tyler, Nacogdoches among Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas cities are suing streaming giants Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. Tyler and Nacogdoches are among 25 Texas cities suing the platforms over unpaid fees going back several years. “The purpose of this lawsuit is to make sure that every everybody that uses our...
KLTV
Fire to room, car at Longview motel deemed suspicious
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department responded to a fire at a motel Monday morning. According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, firefighters were called out to the Studio 6 motel off Highway 31 around 5 a.m. The first fire engine on the scene reported seeing smoke coming out of one of the rooms.
KSLA
Tank gets hung up on power lines, leading to spill and grass fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A large tank got hung up on power lines, causing it to roll off the truck. And the downed power lines sparked a grass fire. It happened about 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 along Russell Road between Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Old Blanchard Road in Shreveport.
Former Wood County DA who resigned ‘in lieu’ of prosecution, now contracted by Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court approved the contract and budget on Tuesday of James “Jim” Wheeler as court-appointed counsel for the 7th district court. Wheeler, who Smith County officials confirmed is formerly the Wood County District Attorney, was hired and has been working in Judge Kerry Russell’s court since Aug. 1. […]
A Unique Menu: Whitehouse restaurant helps kids with autism, dyslexia order their food easily
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Many of us go out to dine and look at a menu without second thought, but for one East Texas family, the way a local restaurant unintentionally formatted its menu really helped a mom and her kids out. Sara Murphy hangs pictures of her family across...
inforney.com
Country music singer Jimmy Fortune to perform at Liberty Hall
Country music singer Jimmy Fortune will perform in concert Friday at Liberty Hall in Tyler. Fortune performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 20 years, first as a temporary replacement for member Lew DeWitt. “My professional career started when I went with the Statler Brothers,” Fortune said. “That was in...
