GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury has been selected in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The judge and lawyers on Tuesday settled on 18 people, including six alternates, to hear the case against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. A jury in April couldn’t reach a verdict on the two men. Two co-defendants were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty. Dozens of prospective jurors from western and northern Michigan reported to the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids. The government says the plot to kidnap the Democratic governor followed training in Wisconsin and Michigan and two trips to scout her second home in northern Michigan. Defense attorneys say Fox and Croft were entrapped.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO