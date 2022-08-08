Read full article on original website
Jury picked in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury has been selected in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The judge and lawyers on Tuesday settled on 18 people, including six alternates, to hear the case against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. A jury in April couldn’t reach a verdict on the two men. Two co-defendants were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty. Dozens of prospective jurors from western and northern Michigan reported to the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids. The government says the plot to kidnap the Democratic governor followed training in Wisconsin and Michigan and two trips to scout her second home in northern Michigan. Defense attorneys say Fox and Croft were entrapped.
Wisconsin Assembly leader Vos beats Trump-backed challenger
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s most powerful Republican narrowly survived being targeted by Donald Trump in Tuesday’s primary, then said his win proved that lawmakers “don’t have to be a lapdog to whatever Donald Trump says.” Robin Vos, the longest-serving speaker in the state’s history, overcame intense criticism from Trump and others that he hadn’t pursued decertifying the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden. But the narrow margin of his win over Adam Steen, a landlord and political newcomer, suggested the power Trump still holds over many conservative voters.
Rep. Walorski’s Indiana seat will stay vacant until November
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A northern Indiana congressional seat will remain vacant until the November election following the death last week of Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski in a highway crash. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a proclamation Tuesday setting the special election for Nov. 8. Walorski was seeking reelection in the solidly Republican 2nd Congressional District that she first won in 2012. The candidate elected will complete Walorski’s current term running through the rest of this year. It will be up to local Republican officials to pick a candidate for the special election. The governor’s office cited the complicated legal deadlines for selecting a new candidate as the reason for putting off the special election for three months. Walorski’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday in Granger.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule. She said all of her close contacts from Monday will be notified. Whitmer said she is grateful for the support of her family and staff, as well as the vaccine for “offering robust protection against the virus.” Whitmer said she is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. She encouraged fellow Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted.
Beshear: FEMA has to ‘get it right’ in response to flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he’ll be relentless in pushing for federal assistance in flood-ravaged eastern parts of the state. He says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has “to get it right” by broadly supporting residents trying to rebuild their lives. Beshear’s comments Tuesday came a day after President Joe Biden visited the stricken Appalachian region. Biden said the nation has an obligation to help all its people. Beshear says the devastation in eastern Kentucky is so extensive that it will be one of the most difficult rebuilding efforts the country has ever seen.
Ex FBI agent turns self in to face Puerto Rico criminal case
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former FBI agent Mark Rossini, who was indicted in a corruption case against a former Puerto Rico governor, has turned himself into federal authorities in the U.S. territory and declared himself not guilty, according to officials. The U.S. Attorney’s Office told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Rossini’s attorney had reached out to authorities just days after former Gov. Wanda Vázquez was arrested. Rossini is charged with conspiracy, federal program bribery and honest services wire fraud. His attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in California
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in California. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in California using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 983 cities and towns in California. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $1,258,260 over the last 12 months.
