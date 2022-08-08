Read full article on original website
Related
kwayradio.com
Local Boys Make IHSBCA All-State Teams
The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has named its All-State Teams. In Class 4A Ben Phillips of Cedar Falls made 2nd team. In Class 3A Chance Key of Waverly-Shell Rock made the 3rd team. In Class 2A Carter Gallagher of Columbus was on 1st team. In Class 1A Jared Hoodjer of Janesville made 2nd team while on 3rd team is Landon Frost of Don Bosco and Jacob Schoer of Wapsie Valley.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City school board member takes job at Bishop Heelan
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City school board member Bob Michaelson has been named dean of students at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. Michaelson, a retired teacher and softball coach who taught at Sioux City West Middle School for 30 years, was elected to his first term on the school board last fall.
kicdam.com
J.D. Anderson of Johnston wins Northwest Am
Spencer, IA (KICD)–The winner of the 100th edition of the Northwest Amateur Golf Tournament has some local ties. J.D. Anderson of Johnston tell KICD News that he is a Pocahontas native and that the weather over the weekend made the course play a bit different. Anderson is a good...
KLEM
Wednesday News, August 10
A new school season approaches, and that means teachers are preparing to welcome students. In the Le Mars Community School District, new teachers are being enfolded into an extensive orientation and mentoring process. Superintendant Dr Steven Webner says the district continues to find well-qualified teachers. Dr Webner says new teachers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
KLEM
Tuesday News, August 9
Facilities in the Le Mars Community School are nearly ready for students when they return this month. Superintendant Dr Steven Webner says the board Monday toured the renovations made at the Le Mars Middle School. One other project has been completed, while another is wrapping up. The Board also identified...
KLEM
Richard “Dick” Dirks
Richard “Dick” Dirks, 93, of Akron, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Unity Point Health – St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron, Iowa. Reverend Eric Alm will officiate. Private Family interment with military honors provided by the Hoschler American Legion Post 186 of Akron will be at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Sioux City man wins thousands in lottery
A man from Sioux City has won thousands of dollars through the lottery.
RELATED PEOPLE
voiceofalexandria.com
Rain in North Iowa, but dry in the south
DES MOINES – Precipitation early last week for a few areas and late in the week for much of the state resulted in 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Persistent dry conditions and above-average temperatures still are a concern for many. Fieldwork included cutting and baling hay and applying pesticides and fungicides.
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
Weekend rain totals mixed across central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Much-needed rain moved through parts of Central Iowa this weekend, although the heaviest rain stayed in far northern and northeastern Iowa. Flood warnings were issued for many parts of Northern and Northeastern Iowa during the course of the weekend. Another round of storms developed in western and central Iowa Sunday evening. […]
Iowa Crop Conditions Continue To Be Impacted By The Drought
(Des Moines, IA) — The ongoing drought in Iowa continues to impact crop conditions. The latest U-S-D-A crop report shows 73 percent of the corn crop is in good to excellent condition. That’s a three percent drop from one week ago. The condition of the soybean crop has declined...
IN THIS ARTICLE
weareiowa.com
Iowa produced pen makes history
The Iowa Almanac with Professor Jeff Stein takes a look at an Iowa produced PEN that was part of history on this day, August 8th...in 1945. The W.A. Sheaffer Pen Company in Fort Madison, Iowa was used to sign one of the most important documents in history and continues to be used today. Learn the story of how this happened and the history behind the Sheaffer pen. www.iowaalamanc.com.
Crops suffer as Iowa’s drought worsens
Moderate drought has gripped a substantial swath of southern Iowa, and the state’s corn and soybeans recently rated their poorest yet this year, according to a Monday report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. About 73% of the state’s corn crop is rated good or excellent, down from 76% a week ago, the USDA report […] The post Crops suffer as Iowa’s drought worsens appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
Eastern Iowa Man Misses Winning Powerball Jackpot Millions by ONE Number
Ohh to win the lottery. To win a big lottery. To become an overnight millionaire, or billionaire if it's the recent Mega Millions jackpot. That's the dream, right?. No doubt it would be nice to be able to call up work, quit, and kick back on a beach somewhere thanks to matching a few numbers. Well, a Waterloo man just missed living that dream. And yes, he missed it by one number.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiwaradio.com
Test Your Weed Identification Skills at the Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, Iowa — The annual Iowa State Fair Weed Identification Contest will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. in front of the John Deere Agriculture Building. The event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and includes three divisions: future agronomists (youth under age 19), general and professional. The family-friendly contest offers an opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels.
KLEM
Judy Lubben
Judy Lubben, 82 of Remsen, IA. passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at her home in Remsen. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Father Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, Iowa. Visitation with family present will be 4-6p.m. on Wednesday, there will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Online condolences and livestream funeral can be viewed at www.fischfh.com.
Iowa Felon Caught By Missouri Deputies After Underestimating Corn
What do the sun, corn, and dogs all have in common; well in Hopkins Missouri, they are part of the trifecta used to stop an Iowa felon. Guardo Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa that alleged the was a felon that possessed and also displayed a firearm during an assault. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez was also suspected of being armed while he was in hiding in Hopkins, Missouri.
KLEM
Matthew J. Dreckman
Matthew J. Dreckman, 29, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Rev. Timothy Geitz will officiate. Visitation with the family present will begin at 12:00 noon on Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Comments / 0