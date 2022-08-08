Richard “Dick” Dirks, 93, of Akron, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Unity Point Health – St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron, Iowa. Reverend Eric Alm will officiate. Private Family interment with military honors provided by the Hoschler American Legion Post 186 of Akron will be at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

