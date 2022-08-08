Read full article on original website
The Bay’s First Year-Round Outdoor Cinema Has Opened In Downtown SF
There’s a new outdoor cinema in town, and it’s gonna be here long after the summer ends! The Cut Outdoor Cinema has just opened at The Crossing at East Cut in Downtown SF. As the Bay’s first year-round outdoor cinema, it’s promising some amazing weekend movie nights featuring everything from cult classics to local indie films on a jumbo LED screen. Curl up with a cozy blanket on squashy bean bags and lawn chairs while nomming on comfort food from local food trucks. Enjoy libations from their full bar, or sip on hot chocolate and pour-over coffee on those chilly...
Daily Californian
Places in Berkeley for some 21+ fun
Turning 21 is a significant part of the college experience. It opens up a whole world of places you can now go to. Bars, and breweries and pubs, oh my! With all the excitement of achieving the milestone, it’s hard to decide where to go first with your premium access. That’s why I’ve compiled a list of a few places in Berkeley where any students of legal age can partake in some 21-and-older fun!
This Nonprofit Is Giving Out Prizes For Picnicking, Kite-Flying, And More In The Bay Area
Bay Day is coming up, and it could be the easiest (and most fun) $500 you’ll ever make! From September 2 through October 1, local nonprofit Save The Bay will run a series of challenges where participants can pledge to do fun outdoor activities throughout the Bay Area. Anyone who completes the challenges will be entered for a chance to win a $500 Sports Basement gift certificate and other prizes – and registration is now open. The two challenges are as follows: Participants pledge to walk, run, bike, wheel, or paddle 30 miles anywhere along the San Francisco Bay Trail. The trail spans 350 miles through all 9 Bay Area counties, giving you a chance to see the best the Bay has to offer during an activity of your choosing. You can run a mile a day, knock out 10-mile bike rides on the weekends, or find another way to log your 30 miles. Complete 10 activities of your choice in this customizable and flexible challenge. You can venture out along the San Francisco Bay Trail or stick to your own neighborhood with activities including kite-flying, bird watching, bike rides, picnicking, audio tours, and more.
Eater
Turns Out Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe Actually Can Fail
Early on Monday, August 8, fans of longtime Emeryville cafe and diner noticed Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe had closed — which, given the name, confused stalwart fans. The business posted on Facebook and Instagram not long after expected opening hours that, after 20 years in operation, the owners have decided to call it quits. No specific reason was given upon announcement.
berkeleyside.org
‘Don’t let this be a failure’: The pressure to keep a Berkeley barbecue spot afloat
It’s been almost a year since Mary Everett, the owner of Berkeley barbecue destination Everett and Jones, died of COVID-19. Ask anyone who’s lost a parent, though, and they’ll tell you that first year after the loss passes in a whirlwind, a combination of grief and self-reflection.
Daily Californian
How Trader Joe’s saved my life
My body and I don’t always see eye to eye. This isn’t new to me; growing up, I often struggled with keeping up with my nutrient intake. It definitely didn’t help that I come from a family of strict vegetarians, further limiting my food options. Eating fruits and vegetables wasn’t enough, and I was always deficient in vitamins and minerals that are typically found in specific, nonvegetarian options.
Decades-old Emeryville diner with storied history and Green Day connection to close
A beloved Emeryville restaurant that has been a mainstay in the community is closing after nearly 20 years. The previous operation in that location had been open since 1964.
climaterwc.com
San Mateo preps for ‘September Nights on B Street’
September Nights on B Street is set to return to San Mateo with live music and pop-up dining between First and Third avenues. “The street will be transformed into an outdoor dining pavilion featuring tables and chairs beneath the twinkle lights,” the city said. The dates are Saturday, Sept....
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area school districts struggle to hire teachers
SAN FRANCISCO - As students head back to school this week, some districts are struggling to make sure they have enough staff for the first day of classes. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Bay Area school districts have more teacher openings this year than on average. In San Francisco,...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley students organize weekly campus cleanups
Two months ago, a campus community member went for a jog around campus and returned with a purpose — taking on litter at UC Berkeley. After noticing litter around campus, the jogger, who requested to remain anonymous due to fear of unwanted publicity, said they thought that other people would notice too and have an interest in cleaning it up. Following a Reddit plea that called for the community to “clean that s— up,” interested community members met in the beginning of June in front of the International House for a “spontaneous call to action.”
California Garlic Festival debuts in Stockton Saturday. Here's what to know.
STOCKTON, Calif. — After the Gilroy Garlic Festival was cancelled in April, the California Garlic Festival announced plans to host its very own Garlic Alley at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Aug. 13 and 14. The two-day weekend event was organized by the same promotional group who runs...
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by Resident
East Bay resident Mike W set up a camera to monitor his backyard, including a tree swing. In reviewing footage from the night, Mike got more than he bargained for. Local kids weren't sneaking into his yard to use the swing. Instead, he found a family of raccoons had been coming into his yard for some late-night exercise.
architizer.com
Telegraph Hill Residence Expands Cliffside Space and Maximizes Views
Telegraph Hill Residence – The project draws inspiration from the landscape as a source of both prospect and refuge. In designing the front entry stair, the team took advantage of the challenging spatial conditions to create overlooks to access the spectacular views from the site, and to provide an experiential journey leading from the sidewalk to the front door. At the rear of the house, a sheltered shade garden comprised of soft plantings and blossoming trees provides a quiet refuge. The design elicits visceral responses to the landscape and encourages introspection and connection to the larger environment.
The Bold Italic
The First Day of Outside Lands 2022 Was a Bombastic Kick-Off for the Beloved Bay Area Music Festival
Oliver Tree was pissed about the sun. He was pissed about a lot of things, in fact, which made his antagonistic schtick perfect for absorbing the negative energy hurled at him by impatient Lil Uzi Vert fans waiting for their hero’s Outside Lands set. But as a one-time SF State student, Tree understood that during a San Francisco summer, the park wasn’t supposed to be sunny but shrouded in mist and fog. I imagine those packed like sardines at the front of the Lands End stage, who were visibly sweating and passing out with alarming regularity, wished for the same.
SFist
Company Launching Pricy Riverboat Cruise From SF to... Stockton?
Riverboat cruising, that seemingly luxurious European concept that gets advertised a lot to affluent seniors in between PBS shows, is coming to the Bay Area and NorCal — but would you pay $12,000 to go from SF to Stockton and back via the Delta?. American Cruise Lines, which offers...
Adams Smoked Meats is a pop-up, with 70 years experience, in San Francisco's North Beach
The owner of this barbecue spot has been smoking meat since he was seven years old.
School bells ring later for San Jose students
Mornings will start later for San Jose high school and middle school students this year due to a new, first-in-the-nation state law. California has moved back the clocks to an 8:30 a.m. or later start time for high schoolers and an 8 a.m. or later time for middle schoolers. The decision went into effect July 1, after advocates pushed for a way to tackle sleep deprivation among teenagers.
Famous Bay Area cheese shop Cowgirl Creamery closes last retail location
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Cowgirl Creamery is closing its last retail shop at Point Reyes Station. The famous cheese shop is a beloved part of the bay area food scene. KRON4 caught up with fans who made the trip to west Marin after hearing the news. “I was a bit sad,” said Caroline Neri […]
The Almanac Online
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
NBC San Diego
Big Lottery Scratchers Wins Total $6 Million in Sunnyvale, Livermore
It's not quite the Mega Billion jackpot, but two Bay Area lottery players combined to win $6 million on Scratchers tickets recently, according to the California Lottery. Arely Ortiz won a whopping $5 million top prize in the Extreme Cash Scratchers game, the lottery said. Ortiz bought her lucky ticket at the Chevron gas station at 296 N. Fair Oaks Ave., in Sunnyvale.
