175 Oklahoma artists to sell their art at brewery
175 Oklahoma artists are gearing up for the 34th Annual 12x12 Art Fundraiser, to be held at a local brewery, where participants can bid on artwork and other prizes while enjoying live entertainment, food, and a cash bar.
Praise Beyond the Walls Community & Backpack Event
A local church is going beyond the call and the walls to bring the community together and get kids back to class. Pastor Rodney Payne of The Bethlehem Star Baptist Church and Director of Events, Danielle Adams, stopped by the L.O. studios to share this huge event going on this weekend.
Raising Oklahoma: Calling All Photographers to the Fair
When you think of the Oklahoma State Fair you often think of funnel cakes, music, and art. This year there's a creative art photography competition. Cody Yount with the OK County OSU Extension stopped by L.O. with budding photographer Karson Potter, to share details of this fun event. For more...
Consumer Queen: Easy Crockpot dinners as kids head back to school
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Consumer Queen has some great and fast back-to-school dinner options for a busy family. To learn what they are, watch Wayne Stafford's report at the top of the page. For more recipe ideas, check out the Consumer Queen website.
Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 8-12: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. John Fullbright is from Bearden and Tulsa. Find more of their music at johnfullbrightmusic.com. Tuesday, August 9. Labrys is from Norman. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/iamlabrys. Wednesday, August...
Pure joy: Oklahoma City retirement center enjoys slip and slide
You’re only as young as you feel, and this group felt like kids again Thursday.
How to Spend a Weekend in OKC with Teens
Oklahoma City is one of those cities that surprises you. It’s an easy three-hour drive from DFW, making it the perfect change of scenery. Here’s what we recommend if you want to spend a weekend in OKC with teens. *Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links, which means...
Carvana hoping to hire 100 people in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new job, Carvana is hosting its own hiring event.
OKC Zoo, restaurant raising funds to save elephants
Oklahomans can enjoy a fun night out while also helping elephants across the globe.
New eateries coming to Penn Square Mall
Visitors to a popular Oklahoma City mall will soon have more options to eat while they shop.
Walker Named Co-Anchor To Be On Weekend Program
Kylie Walker has been named co-anchor of the weekend morning news show on KOCO-TV (Channel 5), The Black Chronicle has learned. She will join Shelby Montgomery, who is co-anchor of the news program. She will be a news reporter for KOCO-TV on weekdays. She comes to KOCO 5 from Hearst...
‘I’m so mad’ : RAGE for Our Daughters collective gathers in Oklahoma City to oppose outlawing abortion
With the official reversal of Roe v Wade in June, a group of outraged Oklahoma artists and supporters sought out an outlet to express their outrage at the turn of events in a meaningful way.
“She is wasting away in front of our eyes,” Teen on the road to recovery after rare diagnosis
A teen is on the road to recovery and getting ready to start her senior year after battling a mysterious illness her family was afraid would take her life.
Metro woman claims she was kicked out of Oklahoma City shelter
A metro woman is searching for a place to go after she claimed she and her four kids were kicked out of a shelter.
Oklahoma Schools Still Looking To Hire At Least 200 Teachers Ahead Of Academic Year
Students are preparing to head back to the classroom this week despite the Oklahoma State School Boards Association reporting at 200 teaching openings across the state. The teacher shortage has been an ongoing issue here in Oklahoma and across the nation. Oklahoma City Public Schools is looking to fill around...
Moore Public Schools requiring teachers to report student preferred names to administration
Last year, Moore Public School students could ask to be called another name different from the one on their teacher's roster, but starting this school year, those students will have to go through an internal process for approval.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to ask for bond funds for proposed turnpike
All eyes are on a vote that will affect the future of turnpike expansion in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma drivers feel financial impact of inflation with car insurance
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma drivers are feeling the negative financial impacts of inflation with car insurance. One local agency said this is due to shortage issues. They explained since there is already a shortage of supplies and car inventory, inflation has caused a ripple effect on all of these factors.
Person dead after hit by train Norman, officials say
NORMAN, Okla. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman, officials say. On Sunday, officials responded to an accident in Norman where a person had been hit by a train. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
