Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Praise Beyond the Walls Community & Backpack Event

A local church is going beyond the call and the walls to bring the community together and get kids back to class. Pastor Rodney Payne of The Bethlehem Star Baptist Church and Director of Events, Danielle Adams, stopped by the L.O. studios to share this huge event going on this weekend.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Calling All Photographers to the Fair

When you think of the Oklahoma State Fair you often think of funnel cakes, music, and art. This year there's a creative art photography competition. Cody Yount with the OK County OSU Extension stopped by L.O. with budding photographer Karson Potter, to share details of this fun event. For more...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 8-12: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. John Fullbright is from Bearden and Tulsa. Find more of their music at johnfullbrightmusic.com. Tuesday, August 9. Labrys is from Norman. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/iamlabrys. Wednesday, August...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kidsareatrip.com

How to Spend a Weekend in OKC with Teens

Oklahoma City is one of those cities that surprises you. It’s an easy three-hour drive from DFW, making it the perfect change of scenery. Here’s what we recommend if you want to spend a weekend in OKC with teens. *Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links, which means...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Walker Named Co-Anchor To Be On Weekend Program

Kylie Walker has been named co-anchor of the weekend morning news show on KOCO-TV (Channel 5), The Black Chronicle has learned. She will join Shelby Montgomery, who is co-anchor of the news program. She will be a news reporter for KOCO-TV on weekdays. She comes to KOCO 5 from Hearst...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person dead after hit by train Norman, officials say

NORMAN, Okla. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman, officials say. On Sunday, officials responded to an accident in Norman where a person had been hit by a train. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
NORMAN, OK

