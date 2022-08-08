Championship Recap: 2022 PGF Nationals 14U Premier… Birmingham Thunderbolts-Kemp Never Trails in 11-2 Win (Aug. 7, 2022)

Read full article on original website
Related
extrainningsoftball.com
Championship Recap: 2022 PGF Nationals 12U… Lady Magic-Munoz “Energized” After Playing Six Games on Saturday (Aug. 7, 2022)
Game 2 of the 2022 PGF Nationals Championships on Sunday at Deanna Manning Stadium located at Bill Barber Park in Irvine, Calif. matched two strong teams from the 12U Premier Division: Lady Magic – Munoz, led by Ernie Munoz, versus Birmingham Thunderbolts Premier 2027, headed by Frederick Alford. The...
Southern Minnesota News
Vin Scully Honored In Private Funeral Mass
(Westlake Village, CA) — The Hall of Fame voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers is being honored with a private funeral mass. The service for Vin Scully was held at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Westlake Village, California. That’s where the legendary broadcaster regularly attended church on Sundays. Friends, family, former colleagues, and former Dodgers like Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra were in attendance. Scully died last week at the age of 94. He called thousands of Dodger games, as well as other sports, from 1949 until his retirement in 2016.
orangecoast.com
In Plain Sight: A Vans US Open Surfer
A competitor at the Vans US Open of Surfing in 2019. “I was relatively new to Huntington Beach and starting to get into photography again,” Larkin says. “I caught this guy casually taking on this huge wave as I was walking along the pier.”
Cal Poly graduate killed by lightning strike
Brooks Lambertson among three killed by lightning strike in Washington, D.C. “Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” says City National Bank in a news release. “His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localemagazine.com
7 Must-Try, Mouthwatering Burgers in South OC
The humble burger: arguably one of America’s best culinary inventions. One of the best things about a burger is that it consistently hits the spot, whether you get it from a drive-thru or at a gourmet restaurant. Next time that craving hits, check out this list for some of South OC’s best burgers to sink your teeth in to. We rounded up seven establishments from San Clemente to Huntington Beach that know just how to serve up a perfectly juicy burger! Best Burgers Orange County.
SoCal to see warmer temps, sunshine Wednesday as thunderstorm chances drop in mountains, deserts
Southern California on Wednesday will see warm to hot temperatures across the region, with thunderstorms subsiding in the mountains and deserts.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Costa Mesa Restaurants In 2022
Costa Mesa, California is home to many great attractions, including shopping mecca, South Coast Plaza, The Los Angeles Chargers training center and the Orange County Fair. As one of the foremost cultural and business centers in the state, there is no shortage of things to do, including shopping, swim and surf, and much more.
Several New Dog Haus Biergartens Coming to SoCal
The company has plans to open in San Fernando, Azusa, and Huntington Beach
Photos: Peek inside Bette Davis’ majestic former Laguna Beach estate
Bette Davis' former Laguna Beach home This Normandy-style estate built into one of Laguna Beach’s famous cliffs in 1929 once belonged to silver screen icon Bette Davis and recently sold for $15.25 million. (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
citysuntimes.com
Vacation year-round in southern California: Newport Beach offers something for everyone
While most of the country experiences less than perfect year-round weather, Newport Beach visitors can enjoy nearly their entire vacation outdoors regardless of the time of year. With its sunshine and coastal breezes, this is one of the best nearby destinations. The drive is just under six hours from Scottsdale...
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone
A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach Resident and Founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants Dies at 99
Salvador Avila – the founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants and a longtime resident of Newport Beach – passed away on July 28 from natural causes at age 99. Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants have been a culinary mainstay in southern California for over 50 years. The restaurants were founded in 1966 by Salvador Avila and his wife, Margarita, who immigrated from Mexico with their children in the late 1950s.
newportbeachindy.com
Bacon Brothers Bring Their Musical Duo to The Coach House Aug. 24
The Bacon Brothers, consisting of actor Kevin Bacon and composer Michael Bacon, have just celebrated the release of their new EP “Erato,” named after the goddess of romantic poetry. With songs like “Dark Chocolate Eyes” and “Let Me Happen to You Girl,” romance is bursting through the soul...
larchmontbuzz.com
For Lease – Sophisticated Mediterranean on a Golf Course!
Enter the dramatic living room with soaring ceiling height a sweeping staircase and grand piano. Cozy, blue-walled family room leads to the light-filled dining room with hand-painted walls and access to the backyard. Remodeled marbled kitchen with center island adjoins the sweet breakfast room and the downstairs bedroom with an...
Orange County Business Journal
Utah Investor Pays $283M For Anaheim Apartments
A 768-unit apartment complex in Anaheim has traded hands for a record-setting $283.5 million, in the largest reported single-property real estate sale in Orange County since the onset of the pandemic. Records indicate an affiliate of Utah-based Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) paid nearly $369,000 per unit for...
tag24.com
Shark attack saves man's life in a surprising twist of fate
Huntington Beach, California - It's most people's nightmare, but in a surprising twist of fate, a shark attack actually saved a California man's life. A one-in-a-million story has resurfaced on its 7-year anniversary. The shocking occurrence happened in 2015, when Eugene Finney, then 39, was swimming in the Pacific Ocean...
Weather Heating Up Across Southern California
A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday in parts of Los Angeles County, where many areas are expected to see highs over 100 degrees.
Taco Mesa Owner Opening New Drive-Up Concept in Tustin
Taco Mesita will move into the former home of Alberta's Mexican Food
Comments / 0