FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres
Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How to watch the 2022 Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds
The Chicago Cubs clash with the Cincinnati Reds in the 2022 Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. Here's how you can watch.
Padres: Manny Machado isn’t worried about Dodgers sweep for a damn good reason
Despite some major trade deadline acquisitions, the San Diego Padres suffered a similar fate at the hands of the Dodgers this weekend. The Pads are all-in on a World Series either this year, or some point in the near future. While teams don’t automatically gel overnight, A.J. Preller didn’t add the likes of Josh Hader and Juan Soto just to get swept by the Dodgers.
Should the White Sox Re-Sign Jose Abreu?
Editor's Note: "Should the White Sox Re-Sign Jose Abreu?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Adam Kaplan of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Dallas Braden talks about lineup chemistry and why the Padres are still in it
The Padres had a tough weekend against the Dodgers. What does a former major league pitcher think about the position the Padres are in? Former Oakland A’s pitcher, Dallas Braden, joined Gwynn & Chris to talk about the Padres big trade.
Chicago White Sox Star Reportedly Out For 4-6 Weeks
According to Russell Dorsey of BallySports and Stadium, Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson will be out for the next 4-6 weeks.
Machado's 3-run homer gives Padres dramatic win over Giants
SAN DIEGO -- — After a mystifying five-game skid that included a 26-inning scoreless streak, the new-look San Diego Padres finally played the way they're supposed to after last week's blockbuster trade that brought Juan Soto to town. Manny Machado hit a game-ending, three-run homer and Soto connected for...
Tim Anderson injury update: White Sox star out 4-6 weeks with torn hand ligament, per report
Chicago White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson is out for the next four to six weeks and may be facing surgery because of a torn ligament in his hand, reports Russell Dorsey. Anderson in his age-29 season has put up a batting line of .301/.339/.395 (108 OPS+) with six home runs and 13 stolen bases in as many attempts.
Watch: White Sox' Lenyn Sosa hits first career home run
It's safe to say Lenyn Sosa's second stint with the White Sox is already going much better than the first. The Sox' infielder hit his first career home run in the top of the third inning against the Kansas City Royals in the second game of a doubleheader. Sosa was...
Giants saved by controversial home-plate call vs. Padres
An overturned play at home plate proved controversial during the Giants-Padres game on Monday night -- and might have just saved the game for San Francisco. The incredible seventh-inning relay from left fielder Luis González to cutoff man Brandon Crawford to catcher Joey Bart beat San Diego’s Brandon Drury to the plate after he was sent from first base on Ha Seong-Kim’s double, but the base runner was called safe at home.
