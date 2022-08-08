Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago tennis player Luca Sevim ranks in Boys' 14 doubles bracket in March
Chicago tennis player Tomas Cuervo is ranked 5,842nd in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 30. They had 18 total points, split between 18 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
La Grange tennis player Shay Sweigard ranks in Boys' 18 singles bracket by week ending July 30
There was one patent granted in River Forest in July, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is one more than the month before. Patents included physical therapy and fitness device. The earliest patent filed which was granted in July belonged to Elly Frymire...
Here's how that big D.C. tax bill hits corporate Chicago
Senate Democrats' passage of a sweeping tax bill over the weekend will require most of corporate Chicago to dig deeper to pay Uncle Sam, with the area's pharmaceutical players appearing to be hit the hardest of all. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 11:47. 06:50. 06:28. 06:28. 04:22. 04:22.
Village of Manteno Village Board met July 18
Watseka tennis player Ava Swartz won 12 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 29. Their 12 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
How high did Lake Zurich junior tennis player David Dai rank in Boys' 14 singles bracket by June?
Vernon Hills tennis player Veronica Jia won 282 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 15. Their 282 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "Thank you to the Streeterville Org. of Active Residents (SOAR) for inviting Sheriff Dart to participate..."
Orland Park tennis player Maia Loureiro won 1,698 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 22. Their 1,698 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
Tinley Park greenlights plans for two new hotels
Rendering of planned Tinley Park hotel (Village of Tinley Park) Preliminary plans have been approved for two hotels in Tinley Park. Village officials in the southern Chicago suburb issued tentative approval for Top Hospitality to build a 118-room Residence Inn and a 125-room Courtyard...
69 people die in Illinois with COVID-19 listed as a contributing cause in week ending June 25
Illinois Labor Relations Board State Panel met June 9. Here are the minutes provided by the board: I. OPENING OF MEETING 11:00 P.M.- via video conference: 160 N. LaSalle Street, Room S-401, Chicago, IL and 801 S. 7th Street, Suite 1200A, Springfield, ILII. PRESENT William Lowry, Chairman... Posted in:. Places:
How long did Sugar Grove inventors wait for patents granted in week ending July 30?
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending July 30 in Sugar Grove was 616 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Meade Grey Richter for a chin rest. It was filed on Nov. 17, 2020 before...
Does Everyone With COVID Get Symptoms With BA.5? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc Says
Health experts have noted that the BA.5 omicron subvariant has led to more symptomatic infections, but could some people still have the virus and not know it? Chicago's top doctor said the answer to that question is still yes, though she notes that even those with symptoms may mistake...
Changes Could Soon Be Coming to COVID Quarantine and Isolation Guidelines, Chicago's Top Doc Says
As COVID continues to evolve, quarantine and isolation guidelines could also change, according to Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. While the Centers for Disease Control has not made changes to its current guidelines, Arwady said she expects... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
Sandwich home sales during week ending July 16
The following residential sale was reported in Sandwich in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. 4462 2709TH RD.$239,000Property Tax (2018): $4,395.64Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.84%Buyer: Tyler and Krista WilsonSeller: William Schultz... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 17:46. 17:30. 17:30. How many junior tennis players ranked in the...
Village of Diamond Village Board of Commission met July 12
Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Pledge of Allegiance 2. Call to Order Roll Call: Mark Adair Dean Johnson Jeff Kasher David Warner Teresa Kernc 3. Approval of Minutes 06/28/2022 4. Approval of June...
Woman Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle While Lying on South Side Street, Chicago Police Say
A woman has died after she was struck and killed by a vehicle while lying on a street on Chicago's South Side Saturday night. According to Chicago police, the unidentified woman was seen walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted at approximately 9:05 p.m....
Will County Capital Improvements Committee met Aug 2
Here is the agenda provided by the board:I. CALL TO ORDER II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG III. ROLL CALL IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES V. OLD BUSINESS 1. RNG Facility Construction Update/Financial Summary (Christina Snitko) 2. Morgue...
Kankakee County Executive Committee met July 26
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Call to Order * Roll Call 2. Public Comment 3. Approval of Minutes : June 28, 2022 4. Legislative 5. Information Services - Kevin Duval * Monthly Update 6. Health Department - John...
