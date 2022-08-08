ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Virgin River confirms big change for season 5

Virgin River season 4 spoilers follow. Virgin River has confirmed it's getting a new showrunner for season 5. Following the release of season 4 last week, it has been revealed that Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith is coming on board to oversee the show, replacing Sue Tenney. Speaking to TVLine,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

New Yellowstone Regular Wendy Moniz Teases 'Killer' Story Ahead of Season 5

Click here to read the full article. As if we weren’t already anticipating the Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone as eagerly as a ranch hand does the sound of the dinner bell! On Monday, new series regular Wendy Moniz dropped on Instagram a series of photos that only served to make us want to get home to the range even faster. “It is a gift to work doing something I love; and specifically working on this show,” said the actress, who had recurred as Governor Lynelle Perry since Season 1. “It’s a gift to be in and around this nature. It’s...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 9

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 9, exposure to the alien power mist left everyone in danger. Meanwhile, Michael stumbled upon a dangerous secret Rosa had been keeping from everyone. Elsewhere, Isobel proceeded with her new sense of worth following another big bust-up. Use the video above to watch...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
CHICAGO, IL
Soaps In Depth

Why Vanessa Marcil Was Cast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

As GENERAL HOSPITAL’s casting director, Mark Teschner has hired hundreds of actors to appear on the soap over the years as series regulars, recurring players, and even Under-5 performers who have less than five lines of dialogue. In the recent episode of Maurice Benard’s State of Mind YouTube series, the legendary casting director told Sonny’s portrayer that even after all these years and nearly 8,000 episodes, he still gets “a rush” to see the performers whom he selects for a role appearing in the soap.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are ‘Tired’ of Benson and Rollins

There are very few shows that last more than a few seasons. Due to character development, storylines, and memorable moments, eventually a show fizzles, causing fans to turn away, looking for something new. But for Law & Order, they continue to produce episodes after 23 years of being on the air. First created by Dick Wolf, the series did more than create over 1,000 hours of content as it led to numerous spin-off series. The template of Law & Order also helped shows like Chicago Fire, Chicago Justice, and FBI get off the ground. With a total of 1,250 episodes airing under the Law & Order franchise, fans of the original series are voicing their concern about the lack of diversity being seen and how many of them are dull characters.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P Valley#Episode 9#Eminent Domain#Guns#Pynk
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed

Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FanSided

Will Ana return in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14?

Callen and Ana are still going strong. Will we see more of them together in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14? Will Bal Paly coming back?. We are certainly ready to see a Callen/Ana wedding. For a while, it looked like their relationship may be doomed. After all, Ana was on the run and wasn’t showing signs of wanting to settle down. Things changed by the end of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, with Callen finally getting the chance (and courage!) to propose.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Ice-T Offers Big 'Law & Order: SVU' Update

Odafin Tutuola is heading back to work. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T confirmed on Monday he is returning to New York City to start filming the 24th season of the series next week. SVU will extend its record as the longest-running primetime network drama in U.S. history when it returns to NBC on Thursday, Sept. 22.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Harry Shum Jr. as New Season 19 Resident

We now know who will be playing all the new residents in Grey’s Anatomy Season 19. Harry Shum Jr. has joined the cast of the medical drama as a first-year surgical resident, according to Deadline. The group also includes the new characters played by Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

B&B’s Darin Brooks Previews His New Series!

One of the reasons why THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL’s Wyatt wasn’t around much earlier this year is because his portrayer, Darin Brooks, was working on several outside projects. One of them, the animated Hulu and Peacock series THE CROODS: FAMILY TREE, just dropped its third season on June 9. And later this month, Brooks’ other series — the coming-of-age family drama AMBER BROWN — will premiere!
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy