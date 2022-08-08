Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Virgin River confirms big change for season 5
Virgin River season 4 spoilers follow. Virgin River has confirmed it's getting a new showrunner for season 5. Following the release of season 4 last week, it has been revealed that Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith is coming on board to oversee the show, replacing Sue Tenney. Speaking to TVLine,...
New Yellowstone Regular Wendy Moniz Teases 'Killer' Story Ahead of Season 5
Click here to read the full article. As if we weren’t already anticipating the Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone as eagerly as a ranch hand does the sound of the dinner bell! On Monday, new series regular Wendy Moniz dropped on Instagram a series of photos that only served to make us want to get home to the range even faster. “It is a gift to work doing something I love; and specifically working on this show,” said the actress, who had recurred as Governor Lynelle Perry since Season 1. “It’s a gift to be in and around this nature. It’s...
TV Fanatic
Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 9
On Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 9, exposure to the alien power mist left everyone in danger. Meanwhile, Michael stumbled upon a dangerous secret Rosa had been keeping from everyone. Elsewhere, Isobel proceeded with her new sense of worth following another big bust-up. Use the video above to watch...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Meets Love of His Life On Set
Terry Serpico, who plays Chief Tommy McGrath, didn’t realize he’d meet his future wife on set of Law & Order: SVU this time a year ago, when the series worked on the season 23 premiere. The sparks started when he accidentally stepped on the foot of Kadia Saraf....
Why Vanessa Marcil Was Cast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!
As GENERAL HOSPITAL’s casting director, Mark Teschner has hired hundreds of actors to appear on the soap over the years as series regulars, recurring players, and even Under-5 performers who have less than five lines of dialogue. In the recent episode of Maurice Benard’s State of Mind YouTube series, the legendary casting director told Sonny’s portrayer that even after all these years and nearly 8,000 episodes, he still gets “a rush” to see the performers whom he selects for a role appearing in the soap.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are ‘Tired’ of Benson and Rollins
There are very few shows that last more than a few seasons. Due to character development, storylines, and memorable moments, eventually a show fizzles, causing fans to turn away, looking for something new. But for Law & Order, they continue to produce episodes after 23 years of being on the air. First created by Dick Wolf, the series did more than create over 1,000 hours of content as it led to numerous spin-off series. The template of Law & Order also helped shows like Chicago Fire, Chicago Justice, and FBI get off the ground. With a total of 1,250 episodes airing under the Law & Order franchise, fans of the original series are voicing their concern about the lack of diversity being seen and how many of them are dull characters.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed
Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
‘Virgin River’ Season 4 Ending Explained: What Happened in the Finale?
This post contains major spoilers for Virgin River Season 4. Proceed with caution. Virgin River covered a lot of ground during its fourth season, which dropped on Netflix July 20, 2022. Yet the series still managed to leave viewers with a fair share of suspenseful cliffhangers and a whole lot of questions.
womansday.com
'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans, A Cast Member We've Been Missing Could Return for Season 19
Grey's Anatomy fans, you may want to check into Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for this news. The season 19 premiere is just around the corner (October 6, to be exact) and as always, the medical drama has something new up its sleeves. After this many years on TV, it makes sense they'd need to change things once in a while.
‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Once Recalled His First Impression of Mark Harmon
Sean Murray and Mark Harmon starred together on NCIS as agents Timothy McGee and Leroy Jethro Gibbs for an impressive 19 seasons. However, the pair of actors actually first met on a 1990s short-lived series called Harts of the West. After meeting Harmon on the earlier series, Murray shared his first impression of his costar, even calling him a “mentor.”
Will Ana return in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14?
Callen and Ana are still going strong. Will we see more of them together in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14? Will Bal Paly coming back?. We are certainly ready to see a Callen/Ana wedding. For a while, it looked like their relationship may be doomed. After all, Ana was on the run and wasn’t showing signs of wanting to settle down. Things changed by the end of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, with Callen finally getting the chance (and courage!) to propose.
Why Big Brother 24's Week 5 Veto Win Could Spell Big Trouble For A Houseguest
This week's video competition in Big Brother could have some long-term consequences for one Houseguest.
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Says Show Is Changing It Up in Season 20
NCIS started production this week for season 20. And with a benchmark season comes surprises, right?. That’s what the cast is promising. Just ask Wilmer Valderrama, who is starting his sixth season playing special agent Nick Torres. “This season we’re happy to say that we’re doing things you’ve never...
Popculture
Ice-T Offers Big 'Law & Order: SVU' Update
Odafin Tutuola is heading back to work. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T confirmed on Monday he is returning to New York City to start filming the 24th season of the series next week. SVU will extend its record as the longest-running primetime network drama in U.S. history when it returns to NBC on Thursday, Sept. 22.
tvinsider.com
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Harry Shum Jr. as New Season 19 Resident
We now know who will be playing all the new residents in Grey’s Anatomy Season 19. Harry Shum Jr. has joined the cast of the medical drama as a first-year surgical resident, according to Deadline. The group also includes the new characters played by Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis.
B&B’s Darin Brooks Previews His New Series!
One of the reasons why THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL’s Wyatt wasn’t around much earlier this year is because his portrayer, Darin Brooks, was working on several outside projects. One of them, the animated Hulu and Peacock series THE CROODS: FAMILY TREE, just dropped its third season on June 9. And later this month, Brooks’ other series — the coming-of-age family drama AMBER BROWN — will premiere!
