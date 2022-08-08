ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kevin Durant Was Frustrated With Ben Simmons After He Didn't Respond And Left Nets Group Chat After Being Asked If He Would Play In Game 4, Says NBA Insider

By Lee Tran
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 19

Harold Baker
2d ago

Bens a cry baby all he wants is paid he’s not a team player glad he’s out of Philly I just wish he was farther out

Reply(4)
11
RockStar3
1d ago

He's to soft to be an NBA player there's gonna be pressure everywhere you go! That geographical move doesn't work cause no matter where you go your still there! Go's for all of us.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now

Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Will Only Stay With The Nets On One Condition

Just last month, Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He told the team that he wanted to be traded, and the Nets were quick to note that they would honor his request. After all, KD is a star player with a ton of leverage, and despite his lengthy contract, the Nets feel like they would be better off giving him what he wants.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant starts his Monday with violence with savage dunk on another hater

Somebody on Twitter just learned that it’s all fun and games when calling out Kevin Durant online — until the Brooklyn Nets superstar hits back. Here’s a certain Michael Patrón, who grumbled about some of the  average joe’s most coming daily issues in life while also mentioning Kevin Durant and alluding to the future Hall […] The post Kevin Durant starts his Monday with violence with savage dunk on another hater appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Reacts To Report That He Left Nets Group Chat

Ben Simmons has been heavily criticized over the last couple of seasons due to his lack of care when it comes to playing the game of basketball. There have been numerous times in which Simmons has shown himself to be careless, and the last two postseasons are examples of this. From playing poorly with the Sixers to giving up on the Nets, Simmons has not instilled much confidence in his teammates.
NBA
Yardbarker

John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."

If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

3 Teams Are Reportedly Frontrunners For Kevin Durant Trade

Nets superstar Kevin Durant reportedly gave the organization an ultimatum over the weekend: me or GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, KD met with Nets owner Joe Tsai to reiterate his trade request. And the NBA insider says that the Celtics, Raptors and Heat are three most likely teams to acquire the all-world hooper.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Former NBA Star Tony Parker’s New 115-Foot Superyacht Just Hit the High Seas

Click here to read the full article. Quick, nimble, big and powerful: These are just some of the qualities four-time NBA world champion Tony Parker has in common with his first superyacht. The 115-footer, which was delivered by AvA Yachts last week, has been christened Infinity Nine after the number “9” on the back of the former player’s San Antonio Spurs jersey. The retired guard reportedly made several visits to the Turkish yard to see the yacht’s build progress before it was officially launched in Antalya on Friday, August 5. Infinity Nine is the second hull in the Turkish yacht builder’s Kando...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#The Brooklyn Nets#The Boston Celtics
ClutchPoints

‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out

Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray finally revealed what’s behind his savage gesture on Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero during their recent meeting at the Zeke-End basketball tournament. For those who missed it, Murray delivered the ultimate disrespect on Banchero after making him spin and dunking on him when they faced each other over the weekend. […] The post ‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

Chris Broussard Says Kevin Durant Could Refuse To Play For The Nets If He Isn't Traded: "What If He Comes To Training Camp And He Got A 'Back Injury?'"

Kevin Durant's future with the Brooklyn Nets remains uncertain. The franchise is likely still looking for a trade to move on from the former MVP. While some have suggested that KD should work it out with the organization and give it another shot, it seems like an unlikely outcome at this point. Durant himself seems to be focusing on his other work, recently posting about new developments made by the Durant Family Foundation.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Nets to test lineups with Ben Simmons at center

The Nets are expected to test lineups with Ben Simmons at center next season, as relayed by NetsDaily. Head coach Steve Nash discussed Simmons’ unique ability to play and defend multiple positions when the 2021-22 campaign ended. “I think he plays both [point guard and center],” Nash said. “He’s...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Boston

The Kevin Durant-Celtics trade storyline has been stoked again

BOSTON -- A few weeks have passed since word first surfaced on trade conversations between the Celtics and Nets involving Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Consider that flame to be rekindled.Shams Charania wrote on Monday about Durant's status in Brooklyn, noting that the star forward "does not have faith in the team's direction." As such, the possibility of a Durant trade this summer remains very much on the table, as Durant reportedly gave an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai: "[Tsai] needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash."Charania added that...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy