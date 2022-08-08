Read full article on original website
KXLY
Idaho Department of Lands responding to wildfire near Priest Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Idaho Department of Lands is currently responding to a wildfire near Priest Lake in Bonner County. The fire is estimated to be about 15 acres. The fire is at the Lion Creek drainage, east of Priest Lake State Park. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says...
VIDEO: Watch This "Tidal Wave" At Leigh Lake!
VIDEO: Watch This "Tidal Wave" At Leigh Lake! ...
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
spotonidaho.com
Injury Crash US2@27, Sandpoint, Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a two vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:50 am, August 6, 2022 on US 2 near mile post 27 just west of Sandpoint. The driver of a 2005 Honda Pilot was stopped westbound on US2 at Westwood Dr to turn southbound when the driver of a 1982...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Gibbons, Wilder united in marriage
Kezia (Dolly) Ruth Gibbons and Brandon James Wilder exchanged traditional wedding vows before God and witnesses at 3 p.m. on June 18, 2022, at the Jantz Barn, 302 Deer Park Road, Bonners Ferry. The officiating minister was Elder Perry Ames, pastor of the Davenport Baptist Church. The bride's bouquet contained...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Modern Goddess opens for business
SANDPOINT – Attaining a sun-kissed glow just became that much easier — and healthier — with the newly opened Modern Goddess Tanning Salon. After a six-year career in escrow and sometime providing in-home care to developmentally disabled adults, Talia Hindberg, 27, said she made a leap to switch to the beauty industry after realizing that sitting behind a desk just wasn’t for her.
Man arrested in Spirit Lake for second-degree murder
SPIRIT LAKE, ID. — A man has been arrested for second-degree murder after shooting his friend in the head. According to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect, 64-year-old Michael Schofield, called 911 to report that he shot his friend in the head on Spirit Lake Cutoff Road near Rocky Mountain Ranch Road and Beare Road. Deputies found the body...
KHQ Right Now
Spirit Lake man charged with second-degree murder of his friend makes initial court appearance
According to court documents, the suspect, Michael Schofield, called 911 Friday and told dispatchers quote, “I just killed my ******* friend, *******. I need paramedics and cops and take my *** to jail.”
Montana Man Runs Across Yard in His ‘Skivvies’ to Shoot Two Wolves Attacking His Goats
Two weeks ago, a man in Montana caught two wolves on his property attacking his goats and took action. He shot and killed them both in an act of defense to protect his livestock. The unnamed man spoke with The Western News last week as he recalled the encounter. Yet...
