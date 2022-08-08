ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boundary County, ID

Injury Crash US2@27, Sandpoint, Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a two vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:50 am, August 6, 2022 on US 2 near mile post 27 just west of Sandpoint. The driver of a 2005 Honda Pilot was stopped westbound on US2 at Westwood Dr to turn southbound when the driver of a 1982...
SANDPOINT, ID
Gibbons, Wilder united in marriage

Kezia (Dolly) Ruth Gibbons and Brandon James Wilder exchanged traditional wedding vows before God and witnesses at 3 p.m. on June 18, 2022, at the Jantz Barn, 302 Deer Park Road, Bonners Ferry. The officiating minister was Elder Perry Ames, pastor of the Davenport Baptist Church. The bride's bouquet contained...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
Modern Goddess opens for business

SANDPOINT – Attaining a sun-kissed glow just became that much easier — and healthier — with the newly opened Modern Goddess Tanning Salon. After a six-year career in escrow and sometime providing in-home care to developmentally disabled adults, Talia Hindberg, 27, said she made a leap to switch to the beauty industry after realizing that sitting behind a desk just wasn’t for her.
SANDPOINT, ID
Man arrested in Spirit Lake for second-degree murder

SPIRIT LAKE, ID. — A man has been arrested for second-degree murder after shooting his friend in the head. According to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect, 64-year-old Michael Schofield, called 911 to report that he shot his friend in the head on Spirit Lake Cutoff Road near Rocky Mountain Ranch Road and Beare Road. Deputies found the body...
