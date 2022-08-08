Read full article on original website
Related
guitar.com
Kramer announces high-performance Striker electric guitar collection
Kramer has announced its high-performance Striker electric guitar collection, featuring three different configurations for guitarists to choose from. The Striker HSS, Striker Figured HSS Floyd Rose and Striker Figured HSS Stoptail feature a satin-finished maple neck with a Kramer K-Speed SlimTaper C profile, with an optional hardshell case available on purchase.
How Peacemaker's opening credits revived the career of faded Norwegian glam rockers Wig Wam
Born out of an identity crisis and resurrected by superhero show Peacemaker, Wig Wam's 2010 anthem Do Ya Wanna Taste It was a cautionary tale of flying too close to the sun
guitar.com
Reverb says demand for female and non-binary artists’ signature guitars is higher than supply
Online guitar marketplace Reverb has revealed that demand for female and non-binary artists’ signature guitars is not being met by how many are being manufactured. This data was collected in response to the recent study by Find My Guitar, which found that less than six per cent of non-limited edition signature electric guitars were signature models for female or non-binary guitarists.
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
RELATED PEOPLE
guitar.com
Alice Cooper and The Distillers to join The Original Misfits for special Halloween gig
The Original Misfits are set to perform a special Halloween weekend gig this year, it will be the band’s only headline show of 2022. Members Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein will take to the stage on Saturday 29 October at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Texas with guests Alice Cooper and The Distillers.
Posthumous Lee “Scratch” Perry Box Set Announced
A career-spanning compilation of Lee “Scratch” Perry classics will be released on September 2, shortly after the first anniversary of the legendary producer’s death. King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces From the Upsetter Ark-ive), the first major posthumous release from Perry, comes in CD and LP box sets with an illustrated book featuring an essay by the Perry biographer and reggae historian David Katz. It will be available digitally from August 26, with a double-CD or LP available with a tracklist whittled down to the essentials.
Listen to Jordan Rudess covering Giorgio Moroder's Chase from Midnight Express
Dream Theater keyboard wizard joins Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes in prog-friendly album of Synthesizer Classics
guitar.com
Wampler’s Moxie Overdrive puts a twist on the Tube Screamer
Wampler Pedals has unveiled the new Moxie Overdrive, which puts a twist on the ever-popular Ibanez TS10 Tubescreamer. Despite its similarities, Brian Wampler has ushered that the Moxie is no mere clone of the original, offering an additional pair of voicing options and an extra MOSFET clipping stage. The pedal...
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
guitar.com
The Mars Volta announce first album in 10 years alongside new single Vigil
The Mars Volta have announced a new self-titled album that will be their first in a decade alongside the album’s third single, Vigil. The core of Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodriguez-Lopéz will release The Mars Volta on 16 September, the first album from the group since sixth album Noctourniquet was released back in 2012.
guitar.com
Five Finger Death Punch guitarist compares band to Queen: “Those guys didn’t give a shit”
Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory has drawn comparisons between his band and Queen as they prepare for their ninth album. Speaking to Metal Hammer in a new interview, Bathory said that “everyone” knows who Five Finger Death Punch are and what they sound like, remarking, “It’s very difficult to achieve a signature sound, but when you have that, you have nothing to prove and it allows you to venture farther away. Take Queen: you can’t categorise Queen, and that’s the place you want to be, because you can do anything.”
guitar.com
Yngwie Malmsteen says people who think his shredding is “emotionless” are “tone deaf”
Yngwie Malmsteen has fired back at people who label his shredding as “emotionless”, calling them “tone deaf”. In a new interview with Guitar World, the guitarist responded to the ‘speed vs emotion’ debate, saying, “I’m sure there are examples of empty fast notes. Those examples do exist. But if you listen to the way I play, and you hear a fast slur or a fast run, a fast arpeggio, or whatever I’m playing, if you slowed that down, it would have full harmonic value along with passion and expression.”
ETOnline.com
'Parasite' Star Song Kang-ho Races to Contact His Wife After an 'Emergency Declaration' (Exclusive)
Parasite star Song Kang-ho leads the cast of the South Korean thriller, Emergency Declaration, which hits U.S. theaters this Friday, and only ET exclusively premieres an intense first look from the pandemic drama. The film, which made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last year, kicks off when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tom Waits Releases 20th Anniversary Reissues of ‘Alice’ and ‘Blood Money’
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of his 14th and 15th albums, respectively, Alice and Blood Money, Tom Waits is releasing a limited edition vinyl version of both albums on Oct. 7. A translucent blue vinyl for Alice and a translucent red version for Blood Money will be available on the...
Kylie Jenner Dons Denim Designs During Lavish London Stay — Get The Look
So, there is Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby... but what about Kylie Denim? On Friday, August 5, socialite Kylie Jenner strutted through the streets of London in two trending denim fashion 'fits. Between a daytime Canadian Tuxedo moment to a figure-hugging and head-turning design, the media personality absolutely slayed both of her recent patchwork patterns. Denim has truly become a closet essential for transitioning from summer to fall — or really between any season, that is. The versatile year-round attire can be dressed up or down, with design options for every occasion.KYLIE JENNER TAKES DAUGHTER STORMI FOR A...
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play Black Sabbath’s Paranoid at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited in their hometown of Birmingham, England to perform Black Sabbath classics at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony. Ozzy’s appearance came as a surprise as he was not billed as a performer at the ceremony. Iommi began the performance with the opening riffs of Iron Man as Ozzy bellowed “I am iron man” from backstage, walking out to join Iommi and his band for a rendition of the 1997 Black Sabbath classic Paranoid.
wmagazine.com
Kylie Jenner Revives the Moto Jacket Trend With a Rare Mugler Grail
Kylie Jenner was a Mugler motomami in London this weekend. While overseas for a family trip ahead of her 25th birthday this week, the makeup mogul stepped out in coordinating red-and-white leather jackets with partner Travis Scott. Jenner’s look, however, was the one that caught our eye—because it’s not just any motorcycle jacket, but a particularly rare one from the late Thierry Mugler’s spring 1990 collection.
Meet Cyndi Wang, China’s Favorite Fashion Icon After Eileen Gu
Click here to read the full article. Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang has become China’s favorite fashion icon this summer as she competed and eventually won the grand prize in the wildly popular reality show “Sisters Who Make Waves.” Thanks to the show, Wang, who turns 40 on Sept. 5, is experiencing a resurgence in her career, and has gained the attention of luxury and beauty brands such as Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, Valentino, Sisley, Fresh and Guerlain in the past two months, as well as fronted the August issue covers of the Chinese editions of Nylon and InStyle magazines.More from WWDPrada...
The FADER
Song You Need: Doechii and Rico Nasty are brilliantly mucky on “Swamp Bitches”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. There's few things more rewarding than a promising artist that's been sharpening her steel. Doechii's 2020 EP Oh The Places You'll Go sought to capitalize on the viral success of "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake," though on other tracks, the Florida artist wasn't as convincing a pop star, an old problem which rappers attempting a crossover often face. Since signing with Top Dawg Entertainment, Doechii's grasp has began to match her reach. Take, for example, the warm house tones of "Persuasive" which improved on "What's Your Name?" from Places, a song that was just a touch too Azealia Banks-indebted. As more music emerged, the songs served as a reintroduction to Doechii spread out across the months.
Comments / 0