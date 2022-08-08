Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory has drawn comparisons between his band and Queen as they prepare for their ninth album. Speaking to Metal Hammer in a new interview, Bathory said that “everyone” knows who Five Finger Death Punch are and what they sound like, remarking, “It’s very difficult to achieve a signature sound, but when you have that, you have nothing to prove and it allows you to venture farther away. Take Queen: you can’t categorise Queen, and that’s the place you want to be, because you can do anything.”

