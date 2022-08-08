Winning numbers drawn in ‘Take 5 Evening’ game

SEATTLE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Luis Torrens singled with one out in the 13th inning to score Eugenio Suárez, and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees 1-0 on Tuesday night in a game dominated by the starting pitching of Gerrit Cole and Luis Castillo. The two aces were overpowering into the late innings before turning it over to bullpens that managed to keep the game scoreless deep into the night. Some bad baserunning by the Yankees helped, as did a lack of execution by the Mariners as both teams had chances early in the extra frames to finally score a run. It was the first major league game to reach the 13th inning scoreless since Tampa Bay against Detroit on Aug. 17, 2019 — before new rules were implemented in 2020 putting an automatic runner at second base to start each extra inning.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO