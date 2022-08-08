ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

British tourists complain they are being 'led like lambs to the slaughter' by holiday firms sending them to Crete resort hit by vomiting bug, with families stuck in their rooms for days

British holidaymakers say their breaks away to a luxury hotel in Greece have been ruined after they were hit by a sickness bug. Families complained they have been made to stay in their rooms for days at the plush Maritimo Beach Hotel in Sissi after dozens of holidaymakers felt sick and nauseous with vomiting and diarrhoea.
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Over 80,000 tourists trapped in 'China's Hawaii' after COVID outbreak

Over 80,000 tourists are stranded in a resort city popularly known as "China's Hawaii" after a COVID flare-up led authorities to impose strict travel restrictions. Tourism hotspot Sanya is a city of more than a million people on the southern island of Hainan, where 483 COVID cases were reported Sunday.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Covid outbreak traps almost 100,000 tourists in Chinese resort

Almost 100,000 tourists are expecting to remain stranded on the island of Hainan in southern China for at least a week after authorities imposed a Covid lockdown.Hainan, in the South China Sea, went into lockdown on Saturday. The tourists, largely from other parts of the country, are unable to leave and expect to be stuck in hotels.The sale of train tickets to mainland China are suspended – according to state broadcaster CCTV – and data from Variflight shows that 80 per cent of flights to and from the island’s capital Sanya are cancelled.Many people had believed that the island...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Quarantine#Travel Hotelresort
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The Independent

British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday

British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
CNBC

Gold gains as dollar, yields slip; focus on U.S. inflation data

Gold prices rose on Monday following a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, while investor focus shifted to U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike plan. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,788.39 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also settled up 0.8% at %1,804.8. The...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy