Read full article on original website
Related
British tourists complain they are being 'led like lambs to the slaughter' by holiday firms sending them to Crete resort hit by vomiting bug, with families stuck in their rooms for days
British holidaymakers say their breaks away to a luxury hotel in Greece have been ruined after they were hit by a sickness bug. Families complained they have been made to stay in their rooms for days at the plush Maritimo Beach Hotel in Sissi after dozens of holidaymakers felt sick and nauseous with vomiting and diarrhoea.
MedicalXpress
Over 80,000 tourists trapped in 'China's Hawaii' after COVID outbreak
Over 80,000 tourists are stranded in a resort city popularly known as "China's Hawaii" after a COVID flare-up led authorities to impose strict travel restrictions. Tourism hotspot Sanya is a city of more than a million people on the southern island of Hainan, where 483 COVID cases were reported Sunday.
COVID lockdown turns Chinese tourist hotspot Sanya into nightmare for stranded tourists
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - When Chinese businesswoman Yang Jing was planning this year's summer holiday in 2021, she chose the tropical southern island of Hainan because of its nigh-perfect COVID track record.
Covid outbreak traps almost 100,000 tourists in Chinese resort
Almost 100,000 tourists are expecting to remain stranded on the island of Hainan in southern China for at least a week after authorities imposed a Covid lockdown.Hainan, in the South China Sea, went into lockdown on Saturday. The tourists, largely from other parts of the country, are unable to leave and expect to be stuck in hotels.The sale of train tickets to mainland China are suspended – according to state broadcaster CCTV – and data from Variflight shows that 80 per cent of flights to and from the island’s capital Sanya are cancelled.Many people had believed that the island...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
Covid cruise nightmare: More than 100 people infected as virus breaks out on ship that's now docked in Sydney Harbour
A Covid outbreak has ripped through a cruise ship sailing from Queensland to NSW, leaving dozens of infected guests isolating onboard. More than 100 passengers and staff were infected on the Coral Princess as it travelled from Port Douglas in Far North Queensland to Brisbane on Sunday. The outbreak led...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday
British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Spanish bar sparks outrage for charging tourists 20 cents each time a waiter visits their terrace table and one euro for cutlery
A Spanish bar has sparked outrage for charging customers a cover charge for every time the waiter comes to the table on its outdoor terrace – and even making them pay for cutlery. Blas Galey Hermoso, from Andalucia, Spain, was faced with the surprising bill after enjoying some holiday...
I've lived in Singapore for 20 years, and there are 7 things tourists should never do when visiting the city-state
There are things tourists should never do in the city-state, like snacking in trains and sitting at a table with a pack of tissues on it.
CNBC
China defends ditching U.S. talks, says Washington must bear 'serious consequences'
China's Defense Ministry on Monday defended its shelving of military talks with the United States in protest against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei last week, warning that Washington must bear "serious consequences." Pelosi's visit last week infuriated China, which regards the self-ruled island as its own and responded...
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
CNBC
Gold gains as dollar, yields slip; focus on U.S. inflation data
Gold prices rose on Monday following a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, while investor focus shifted to U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike plan. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,788.39 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also settled up 0.8% at %1,804.8. The...
North Korea has laundered $1 billion in crypto via Tornado Cash - and the US Treasury just slammed the platform with sanctions
The US Treasury sanctioned Tornado Cash, a cryptocurrency platform used by criminals for obscuring origins of funds. As of Monday, all US entities or persons are barred from using Tornado Cash. North Korea cyber-criminals have laundered $1 billion in crypto through this platform, TRM Labs said. The US Treasury Department's...
China Ends Military Drills Around Taiwan, Vows Regular Patrols
In the week since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan, Chinese aircraft have flown nearly 300 sorties around the island.
New Zealand fully reopens borders to international visitors for first time since COVID hit
New Zealand's borders fully reopened Monday, but the return of international visitors and students is only expected to start with a trickle following the lifting of COVID-based travel restrictions. New Zealand reported 52,538 cases of the coronavirus over the last seven days, yet is ready to welcome back visitors. The...
tornadopix.com
Montreal is overtaking its French flavour, with a growing number of spa resorts in the North
Inside a sauna on a ferry boat turned spa, we sweated in silence and stared out of a wide picture window framing the Montreal skyline. Moored on the St. Lawrence River, the floating spa, Bota Bota, is filled with heated pools, saunas, and steam rooms – one of a growing number of Nordic resorts in Canada.
Comments / 0