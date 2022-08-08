ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NBC Sports

Richard Seymour pokes fun at Tom Brady in great Hall of Fame speech

New England Patriots legend Richard Seymour took his well-deserved place in Canton on Saturday as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class. The former defensive lineman played the first eight years of his career with the Patriots before playing the final four with the Raiders. Seymour helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles (2001, 2003, 2004), was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was selected to the HOF's All-Decade team for the 2000s.
NBC Sports Chicago

Las Vegas to host 2023 NFL Pro Bowl

The NFL Pro Bowl is returning to Las Vegas in 2023. Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will host the NFL's all-star game for a second straight year in 2023. The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Mick Akers first reported the news. According to Akers, the Las Vegas Convention and...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Signing News

The Jacksonville Jaguars believe they have their quarterback of the future on their roster in Trevor Lawrence. That won't stop them from adding depth at the position though. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jacksonville is bringing back E.J. Perry on a one-year deal. Perry was signed by the...
thecomeback.com

Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas

Former star NFL running back Marshawn Lynch got himself into some trouble on Tuesday morning after police claimed the four-time Pro Bowl running back was driving under the influence of alcohol. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Lynch was pulled over at about 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday morning near...
Bleacher Report

Rams' Sean McVay Reveals He Signed Contract Extension After Super Bowl Win

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed to reporters Tuesday that he signed a contract extension this offseason to remain with the team for the foreseeable future. McVay said the Rams will announce his extension when they complete a deal with general manager Les Snead. McVay coached the Rams...
Yardbarker

Sean McVay says he signed extension with Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that he has signed a contract extension with the club. It hasn't been announced yet because the Rams are also working on a new deal for general manager Les Snead and are waiting to announce both, McVay said. "I was talking...
FOX Sports

Is Jimmy Garoppolo an ideal fit for New York Giants?

Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Are the New York Giants a sensible trade destination for the 30-year-old quarterback?. Multiple fights broke out at New York's morning practice on Monday, which included offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, linebackers Tae Crowder and Cam Brown, and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, among others.
FanSided

Lewis Hamilton news: Who else owns the Denver Broncos?

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton recently joined the Walton-Penner group as a minority owner of the NFL’s Denver Broncos. Lewis Hamilton’s wide array of interests outside of Formula 1, where he is a seven-time world champion and holds a record 103 career race victories, continues to grow, as he recently joined the Walton-Penner group to become a minority owner of the NFL’s Denver Broncos.
ESPN

NFTs of Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI rings to be released during 2022 NFL season

IRVINE, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams fans may not be able to get the same ring as Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, but soon they can buy a digital version of it. On Tuesday, the Rams announced a partnership with Dapper Labs, which will release NFTs during the 2022 season. The first release will be NFTs of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI rings, which will go on sale beginning on Thursday at 10 a.m. PT.
LOS ANGELES, CA

