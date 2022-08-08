Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Richard Seymour pokes fun at Tom Brady in great Hall of Fame speech
New England Patriots legend Richard Seymour took his well-deserved place in Canton on Saturday as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class. The former defensive lineman played the first eight years of his career with the Patriots before playing the final four with the Raiders. Seymour helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles (2001, 2003, 2004), was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was selected to the HOF's All-Decade team for the 2000s.
NFL Regular-Season Passing Yards Leader Betting Breakdown
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is a slight favorite over reigning passing yards leader Tom Brady at SI Sportsbook to lead the NFL in passing yards.
Rams’ Aaron Donald Calls Bills’ QB Allen ‘Futuristic Big Ben’
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donals is looking forward to facing Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the season-opener on Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
Richest NFL owners in 2022: Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft trail new Denver Broncos owner Rob Walton
After losing $4 billion last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the richest NFL owners are still celebrating
Las Vegas to host 2023 NFL Pro Bowl
The NFL Pro Bowl is returning to Las Vegas in 2023. Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will host the NFL's all-star game for a second straight year in 2023. The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Mick Akers first reported the news. According to Akers, the Las Vegas Convention and...
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Signing News
The Jacksonville Jaguars believe they have their quarterback of the future on their roster in Trevor Lawrence. That won't stop them from adding depth at the position though. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jacksonville is bringing back E.J. Perry on a one-year deal. Perry was signed by the...
Report: Steelers’ Johnson Being Sued for No-Showing Youth Camp
FlexWork Sports Management LLC claims that the receiver’s no-show to the camp subjected the company to “significant damages.”
Mike Silver discusses new SF Chronicle gig, 49ers QB situation
Longtime NFL reporter Mike Silver has joined the San Francisco Chronicle as a columnist. He joined the ‘Candlestick Chronicles’ podcast to discuss his new gig and the 49ers QB situation.
thecomeback.com
Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas
Former star NFL running back Marshawn Lynch got himself into some trouble on Tuesday morning after police claimed the four-time Pro Bowl running back was driving under the influence of alcohol. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Lynch was pulled over at about 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday morning near...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Sean McVay Reveals He Signed Contract Extension After Super Bowl Win
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed to reporters Tuesday that he signed a contract extension this offseason to remain with the team for the foreseeable future. McVay said the Rams will announce his extension when they complete a deal with general manager Les Snead. McVay coached the Rams...
Yardbarker
Sean McVay says he signed extension with Rams
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that he has signed a contract extension with the club. It hasn't been announced yet because the Rams are also working on a new deal for general manager Les Snead and are waiting to announce both, McVay said. "I was talking...
NBC Sports
Sean McVay confirms he has a new contract, with Rams still working on Les Snead’s deal
Sean McVay said last month, at the start of training camp, that contract talks between his representation and the Rams were in “a good place.” On Tuesday, the Rams coach confirmed he already has a new deal. He added that talks continue between the team and General Manager...
Sean McVay felt he coached ‘like an amateur’ in Rams’ 2019 Super Bowl loss to the Patriots
McVay's Rams were shut down offensively in the 13-3 New England victory. Just over three and a half years after the Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, Rams head coach Sean McVay offered his thoughts on the game and its aftermath. In an...
FOX Sports
Is Jimmy Garoppolo an ideal fit for New York Giants?
Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Are the New York Giants a sensible trade destination for the 30-year-old quarterback?. Multiple fights broke out at New York's morning practice on Monday, which included offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, linebackers Tae Crowder and Cam Brown, and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, among others.
Watch: Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro loses cellphone while sliding into third base
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is in just his second big league season. He played in only his 53rd game Tuesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks and is likely still getting used to things since his debut in "The Show." Castro may have made MLB history on Tuesday with one...
Lewis Hamilton news: Who else owns the Denver Broncos?
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton recently joined the Walton-Penner group as a minority owner of the NFL’s Denver Broncos. Lewis Hamilton’s wide array of interests outside of Formula 1, where he is a seven-time world champion and holds a record 103 career race victories, continues to grow, as he recently joined the Walton-Penner group to become a minority owner of the NFL’s Denver Broncos.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed that he and team agreed to a contract extension
Amidst the several headline-grabbing financial moves the Rams have made this offseason, it has been widely expected that a new deal for head coach Sean McVay was among the team’s priorities. He confirmed on Tuesday that a new contract has indeed been agreed upon (Twitter link via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic).
CBS Sports
Rams' Sean McVay confirms that he received a new contract extension following Super Bowl victory
Several months after his coaching future was in question, Sean McVay confirmed on Tuesday that he and the Rams agreed on a new contract extension following the team's Super Bowl win in February. The terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. There were rumblings earlier this offseason that...
ESPN
NFTs of Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI rings to be released during 2022 NFL season
IRVINE, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams fans may not be able to get the same ring as Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, but soon they can buy a digital version of it. On Tuesday, the Rams announced a partnership with Dapper Labs, which will release NFTs during the 2022 season. The first release will be NFTs of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI rings, which will go on sale beginning on Thursday at 10 a.m. PT.
